PEMBROKE – Heading into Sunday's Division 4 State Relay Meet, Wilmington High School Girls Track-and-Field coach Joe Patrone knew that his talented team certainly had a shot of winning the title, as long as things aligned properly and the girls executed.
While the team indeed won – taking the title for the first time in program history – he never imagined that the Wildcats would dominate the rest of the field like they did. Wilmington finished with an incredible 86 points, led by five first places, while second place was shared by Medfield and Holliston, who were well behind with 53 points. Newburyport, Burlington, and then Tewksbury/Pembroke rounded out the top seven of the 19-team field.
“I told the girls that this meet is a team thing. Winning the state meet is great, (but) winning this meet here is a complete team effort,” said Patrone. “You can't win it with just two or three girls. You need to have a complete team.”
When everything was said and done, the 'Cats won five events, while three school records were broken and another was tied. Senior Celia Kulis and junior Kayla Flynn were each part of three of those winning teams, while seniors Sarah LaVita and Madi Mulas, as well as sophomore Mollie Osgood were part of two winning teams.
Wilmington entered a team in every event with the exception of distance medley and pole vault, and placed in the top five of each.
“To me that shows just what kind of team this is and how everybody helped out and everybody helped us reach the goal of winning this,” said Patrone. “This was one of our goals at the beginning of the season as a team because we had come in second during the indoor season. They performed so well today and I just can't believe how much we won by and to me that was just really surprising.”
While the entire team contributed to the win, certainly the field events played a huge part in the success. The triple jump, discus, javelin and high jump teams all won, while the shot put team finished fourth and the long jump trio was fifth.
Starting with the triple jump, senior Kaitlyn Doherty was fourth in the overall individual portion leaping 33-11.50, which tied her school record for the second straight time, and she was followed by Kulis, who was fifth overall at 33-08.50 and then Flynn, who was 12th at 30-05.00.
“(Going into the meet, we were thinking) to have three girls finish with over 30 feet would be good. Celia and Kayla were able to get over to the triple jump pit, but Kaitlyn was in the field, running the sprint medley relay. Celia opened up the triple jump with like a 32-6 and then popped 33-8 on her second attempt and then Kayla on her last attempt, popped 30-05,” said Patrone. “Then when Kaitlyn came back from her race, she fouled on her first attempt and that always makes me a little nervous and then she popped a 33-6 on her second one and then 33-11.50 on her third one, which ties her own school record (for the second time).”
The high jump got interesting. Osgood could only stay at the meet for so long as she had a dance competition to get to and luckily this event was first – while she later squeezed in a terrific performance in the hurdles as part of that winning team. Anyway, the team of Osgood, who finished first overall at 5-02.25, Kulis, who was second at 5-00.25 and Flynn, who was third at 4-10.25, combined to clear 15-00.75.
“We have been shooting for that one. This past winter we had big expectations and the girl from Pentucket jumps 5-4 and they ended up in a tie with us, so we wanted to win this one,” said Patrone. “That's all we have been talking about all season. I was glad that the high jump was first so we could get Mollie's jumps in and the three of them were just on. When it got to five feet, it was just the three of them left.”
LaVita led the way in the team's first places in the discus and javelin. In the discus, she was tops out of the entire field throwing 103-08. She was followed by Isabelle Puccio, who was 14th at 65-00 and Maddie Krueger, who was 16th at 61-01. Then in the javelin, LaVita again was tops in the entire field throwing 107-03 and was followed by MacDonald, who was fifth at 84-00 and Ali Ganley, who was seventh at 77-03.
Finally for LaVita, she was fifth overall in the shot put, throwing 29-10.25 and was followed by Lilly Rubin (12th at 27-10.75) and Ava Kennedy (28th at 22-07.75).
“Lilly came through with a huge personal best in the shot put, by four feet which put the team on the top to take fourth place,” said Patrone.
Rounding out the field events was a fifth place by the long jump team of Mulas (12th at 14-11.50), Alison Doherty (16th at 14-06.50) and Ganley (18th at 14-04).
In the running events, Wilmington won the 4x110-meter shuttle hurdles, had second places in the 4x100 and 1,600 sprint medley, both school record times, and were third in both the 4x1,600 and the 4x400.
The shuttle hurdle team came in at 1:12.30 behind the efforts of Alexis Melvin, Flynn, Osgood and Kulis.
“The lead-off leg for our shuttle hurdle team was a sophomore Alexis Melvin and this is her first season of running track. She's picked up the hurdles pretty good and ran awesome. She's brand new to us and just so glad she came out for the team,” said Patrone.
The 4x100 team finished with a new school record time of 50.97 and that team was comprised of Mulas, Alison Doherty, MacDonald and Kaitlyn Doherty. The old record was 52.07 which was set in 2010.
The 1,600-meter sprint medley team consisted of Alison and Kaitlyn Doherty, who both ran 200-meter splits of 27.5 and 27.0 seconds, respectively, along with Amanda Broussard, who ran the 400-meter split at 61.1 seconds and freshman Addy Hunt, who ran the 800-meter split at 2:30.4. Their combined time of 4:26.39 shattered the school record of 4:40.33 set back in 2016.
The 4x1,600 team of Mallory Brown, Kyla Kelley, Hannah Bryson and Shea Cushing broke a school record by their time of 23:50.90.
“We had Shea leading off to give us a competitive edge. She ran a 4:39 split and then we had a new girl, Kyla Kelley, who ran the second leg. She's a swimmer (in the winter) so this is first season coming out for track and she's actually been working with the throwers, throwing the discus and the shot put. Before the Watertown meet, she asked if she could run the mile and she ran a 6:28 time. So with Olivia Erler injured and we needed someone else for this 4x1,600 relay race, so we said let's try Kyla. We did and she ran a 6:13 leg, an improvement of 15 seconds from the first time she did it. Then Hannah Bryson ran 6:04 and Mallory Brown had a breakout race as she ran a 5:53 split.”
The other third place came from the 4x400 relay team of Angie Zaykovskaya, Emily Grace, Hunt and Broussard, who had a combined time of 4:13.66. Broussard was key in this one with a 60.7 second split.
“Amanda has been coming along. Sometimes the expectations are there because she ran so well outdoors last year, so she'll eventually get back to that, but with her, we're progressing along so we can get her back to that level when the big meets come along later this season. She's been working real hard at practice and has been bringing her time down,” said Patrone.
Rounding out the place finishing teams were the 4x200 and 4x800 teams, both fifth. The 4x2 team had Emily Doherty with MacDonald, Grace and Mulas and they finished at 1:53.95. That time ranks second all-time in school history.
The 4x8 team was Bryson, Brown, Cushing and Zaykovskaya, who finished at 10:42.36.
Several 'B' teams also competed. In the 1,600 spring medley, the team of Melvin, Abigail Mitchell, Mia Stryhalaleck and Sofia Pitzen were 14th at 5:00.21. The 4x200 team of Jenks, Kane, Pitzen and Mitchell were 19th at 2:05.79 and then the 4x100, the group of Gillian Kane, Melvin, Olivia Solari and Caroline Jenks were 20th at 50.99 seconds.
