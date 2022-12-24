WILMINGTON/BILLERICA – Since December of 1994, the Town Crier Sports Department has named a “Coach of the Year”, one in Wilmington and another in Tewksbury. The award is given out to any coach, at any level, who represents Wilmington or Tewksbury teams or athletes. It has always gone to a local high school coach, but certainly it's open to coaches of other levels as well.
Over the past 12 months, historical measures were taken with two different teams in the area. The Wilmington High School girls outdoor track-and-field team captured its first ever Division 4 State Championship title and then earlier this month, the Shawsheen Tech Football team advanced to the Division 5 state championship game and was defeated by North Reading.
The Town Crier felt that both coaches Joe Patrone in track and Al Costabile of Shawsheen Football were deserving of the Coach of the Year award. They were both part of so countless memories that will live on forever in the hearts and minds of the athletes that they coached.
The outdoor track team finished 5-0, won the Middlesex League Freedom Division title, won the D4 State Relays and then captured the state title, winning by two-tenths of a point over Holliston. In addition to that, Patrone came on halfway through last year's indoor season and helped the 'Cats finish 5-0 and win the league title, while coming in second place at both the state relays and state meet.
Then this past fall, he led the girls cross-country team to yet another 5-0 season, another league title and an appearance at the All-State Meet.
For Costabile, this is the second time that he has earned the Town Crier Coach of the Year award. He previously won it in 2010, after capturing a Super Bowl title with the Rams.
The Town Crier reached out to the both coaches and asked them to reflect on their incredible seasons.
JOE PATRONE
“Last year's spring season was an incredible experience for me. To be associated with that group of girls was something special. It was a group of girls that was dedicated and driven to success. There were girls on that team that were willing to do anything that was needed for us to win meets. The senior leadership on that team was also great and those girls that graduated left us with some very big shoes to fill.
“The senior class of Kaitlyn Doherty and Madi Mulas in the sprints and jumps, Celia Kulis in the hurdles and jumps, Amanda Broussard in the long sprints, Shea Cushing and Olivia Erler in the distance events, Angie Zaykovskaya switching from the 800 meters to the 400 hurdles, or Sarah LaVita and Isabelle Puccio in the throwing events along with Coach Mike Kinney, Coach Donald Wilson, Coach Brian Sheppard, and Coach Devin Langenfeld helped propel us to an undefeated season, a Middlesex League Freedom Division Championship, a Division 4 State Relay Championship, and the Division 4 State Championship. It was definitely a season to remember.”
At the state championship meet, the Wildcats were able to come away with the win behind so many clutch performances, especially towards the latter part of the meet. Kulis finished in a five-way tie for sixth place in the high jump, javelin throwers Sarah LaVita and Molly MacDonald scored, as did the 4x400 relay team put the team over the top. LaVita was one of four state champions in the meet, joining Kulis, who won the state pentathlon and the 100-meter hurdles, and Mollie Osgood, who won the high jump event. Those performances helped lead the 'Cats to the title, becoming first female team from Wilmington to win a state championship title from a MIAA sanctioned event since 1994.
“To win by .2 is a complete team (effort). Everybody contributed, from our four state champions, right down to the people that finished seventh and eighth,” said Patrone after the completion of the meet. “Everybody contributed. Everyone has been working so hard. This is our first state championship in school history, indoors and outdoors. We were second to Holliston during the indoor championship meet and these girls just came through. Every single one of them contributed to this and it's just been such a fantastic ride.
“We had four state champions and then our captains, Amanda (Broussard), Olivia (Erler), Shea (Cushing), Angie (Zaykovskaya) and Isabelle (Puccio), who is not here right now (were all instrumental in the win).”
AL COSTABILE
“It was truly an honor and pleasure to coach these players and to work with such a great staff of coaches. There was a collective commitment by everyone to put Shawsheen football back on track as a legit threat to capture the league title and to have success during the post-season playoffs.
“The players and coaches showed tremendous work ethic during the off-season getting ready for the start of the season. I am so proud of all the players and coaches and I am so lucky to be in the position I am in. The experience of this past season is something the players and coaches earned and deserved. It is also something they will never forget and always cherish.”
Shawsheen finished the regular season with an 8-0 record. After that came post-season wins over No. 13 seed Worcester Tech (20-6), No. 5 seed Old Rochester (27-20) and No. 8 seed Dover-Sherborn (21-14). In the wins over OR and DS, Shawsheen needed late heroics each time. A strong collective defensive effort led to some big stops during crunch time of the OR win, and then a fumble recovery by Richard Elliott III, led to a 34-yard TD catch by Ryan Copson, thrown by Sidney Tildsley coming on fourth-and-ten with 2:04 to go.
That win put Shawsheen in the Division 5 Super Bowl, but before the team played at Gillette, they knocked off Arlington Catholic on Thanksgiving. Then came the championship game and North Reading's offense came up with a few more big plays than Shawsheen's and walked away with a 44-28 victory in a game that saw a lot of offense.
“I’m just so proud of our boys. They fought until the end. They played hard all the way until the end. I am so proud of them. It's a tough way to end. We had a great season and this is a tough way to end a great season. It was a great season and when we look back upon it (we will realize that). It hurts now and it should hurt. It meant a lot so it should hurt. When we look back on it, we’ll realize in the end that it was a successful season,” said Costabile after that loss.
And both coaches look back on this calendar year, they'll realize they guided their teams to historical, successful seasons.
