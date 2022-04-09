WILMINGTON – The Wilmington High School Girls Outdoor Track team continued right where it left off a year ago with another win. On Tuesday, the 'Cats opened the season with an 80-56 victory over Wakefield in a Middlesex League Freedom Division Meet held at the Frank Kelley Memorial Track.
Just like the past two track seasons, the Wildcats were again led by senior Celia Kulis, who went 3-for-3, bringing home 15 of the team's points with first places in the 110-meter hurdles (15.1), high jump (5-2) and long jump (15-10.50).
“Celia was our top performer, winning three events,” said first-year head coach Joe Patrone, who picked up his first win for this spring season. “She qualified for the state meet in the high jump and hurdles and actually her times in the hurdles, automatically qualifies her for the All-State Meet.
Fellow senior Kaitlyn Doherty also had a strong day as she won the 100 (12.4), the triple jump (33-11) and she anchored the winning 4x100 relay along with Madi Mulas, Molly MacDonald and her sister Alison Doherty. They had a collective time of 51.9 seconds.
Mulas was also third in both the 100 (13.5) and long jump (14-7), Alison Doherty picked up a second in the long jump (14-9) and a third in the 200 (27.9) and MacDonald was third in the javelin, throwing 84-4.
Three others placed in two events. Senior Sarah LaVita was first in the shot put throwing 31-7 and second in the javelin at 96-3. Kayla Flynn was third in both the high jump (4-8) and triple jump (29-10.25) and Mollie Osgood was second in the high jump (5-2) and third in the 110-meter hurdles (19.0).
“Mollie Osgood had a big day. How often does a girl jump 5' 2" in a dual meet and come in second? Celia beat her on misses but Mollie had three great jumps and almost cleared 5' 4". And she is only a sophomore.”
The other first places came from Isabelle Puccio in the discus (75-1), Addy Hunt in the 800 (2:28.3) and Shea Cushing in the two-mile (12:20.3).
“Shea won despite the Wakefield girl getting out to a 20 meter lead with a lap to go. Shea never gave up and reeled her in and passed her with 50 meters to go in the race,” said Patrone.
Coming home with second places included Hannah Bryson in the 400-meter hurdles (1:20.9), Amanda Broussard in the 400 (62.9), Angie Zaykovskaya in the 800 (2:28.4) and Maddie Krueger in the discus (71-10). And third places came from Sofia Pitzen in the discus (65-0) and Emily Grace in the 400 at 64.4.
