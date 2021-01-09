WILMINGTON — Due to ongoing COVID-19 safety restrictions, the stands at Ristuccia Memorial Arena were unoccupied for the Wilmington High girl’s hockey season-opener last Saturday. Aside from a few scattered rink workers and school officials, the facility was all but deserted.
It’s a shame that spectators weren’t allowed to make an appearance. What they missed was an offensive free-for-all between Wilmington and Burlington, featuring a dozen goals combined.
At the outset, Burlington held the upper hand, scoring 5 unanswered to take a commanding first-half lead. But while the Wildcats ultimately suffered an 8-4 defeat, they did so with respectability by turning the tables on their opponent during a ten-minute span in the second-half. It was as if someone suddenly flipped the offensive “on” switch.
“Somebody got emotional on the sidelines between the halves,” said Wilmington coach John Lapiana, explaining the sudden resurgence of his team. “I also made a number of personnel adjustments that were unexpected. Sometimes, in these trying instances, the distribution of ice time can be an effective motivational tool.”
What Wilmington did not have an answer for was Burlington freshman Shea McDonald, a pure sniper who tallied five of her team’s eight goals. Shea scored the first of the afternoon a couple of minutes into the game, and the last, to thwart a mini-rally by the Wildcats.
“We talked at length about eliminating clean shots to the net,” said Lapiana. “When you’re facing a sniper, there has to be more focus. You have to put your stick on the puck, put your stick on her stick, or put your stick on her glove. You cannot allow clean shots to get to the net.”
Aside from the lack of an audience, there were a number of subtle Covid-19 differences in the game itself. For instance, instead of three fifteen minute periods, the teams skated through a pair of twenty-two-and-a-half minute segments. In between, the players exited for a brief respite on the bench as a fresh surface was applied. Returning to the ice, the teams did not switch ends.
A couple of minutes into the contest, Burlington’s McDonald put her team ahead, 1-0, when she got one too many whacks at a puck in the crease of Wilmington starting netminder Maddie Sainato. The Red Devils’ second goal was similar, netted by Alexia Hamilton off a rebound in the high slot. Caitlyn Tremblay soon made it 3-0, with a shoulder-high wrister from the circle.
The Wilmington defense was in total disarray, unable to move the puck out with any authority. Burlington was cashing in on chances, and second chances.
“The first thing we talked about today, before they got on the ice, was the importance of reducing opportunities,” Lapiana said. “When the puck goes toward our goaltender, we stressed that they must square up and pick up sticks. We had our backs to our goaltender every time she made a save.”
Speaking of goalies, Lapiana went with freshman Sainato who, by no fault of her own, yielded on 5 of the 17 first-half shots she faced. After Burlington added another pair of goals in the second-half, Lapiana sent in reliever Megan Mullarky, who turned aside 8, including 4 bids during a Red Devils power play.
Trailing 6-0 with 18-minutes remaining in the game, the Wildcats snapped out of their slumber and got on the board with a goal from sophomore Katelin Halley. Skating hard along the right wing as part of a two-on-one break with Toni Brunetto, Halley stick-handled and released, beating Burlington goalie Colleen McMakin glove side. Amanda Mercier also earned a helper.
Burlington’s Hamilton quieted the Wilmington celebrants with her team’s seventh goal, although briefly. Roughly two-minutes later, Halley was back for more, reducing the deficit to 7-2 with a nice flip between the goalie’s wickets. Gabby Daniels, who came on strong at the tail end of last year’s campaign, was awarded an assist on Halley’s second.
The Wildcats capitalized on their only power play, with Zoe DeRose finishing off an impressive passing sequence between Ida Bishop and Kiley Flynn.
The Red Devil menace, McDonald, added her fifth in the waning moments but Wilmington would have the last say, as freshman newcomer Lily MacKenzie combined with Bishop and DeRose for a late goal.
“We weren’t ready today and we didn’t work hard enough, plain and simple,” said Lapiana, who visited Burlington last night for a rematch (results in after press time). “We won the second half. If we didn’t sleepwalk through that first half, there might have been an entirely different result today.”
