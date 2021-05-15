WAKEFIELD – After losing to a potent Burlington team in the team's season opening meet last Thursday, the Wilmington High School Boys Track-and-Field came back strong on Tuesday to defeat another strong Wakefield team in a tight back-and-forth contest, 74-62.
“Huge team win. Wakefield has very talented kids in many events. We were able to capitalize on several field events, like javelin, triple jump, and high jump. However without some key performances in the running events victory would have been very tough,” said head coach Mike Kinney.
There were a number of key performances and moments in this exciting meet, but certainly the 800-meter race was the top highlights. Needing points at the time, Sean Riley was able to take first with a time of 2:01.3 and Pat O'Mahony was third at 2:04.6 giving the 'Cats six points, and a big momentum swing.
“Those two performances were key. Wakefield is stacked in the distance events, the 800, the mile and the two-mile and without four senior distance runners really stepping up there is no way we would have one,” said Kinney.
He mentioned the four senior distance runners, which also includes performances by Owen Surette who was second in the mile at 4:45 (also second in the 400 at 56.3 and third in the javelin at 116-10) and Sean Lydon, who won the two-mile at 10:47, as those four guys brought home a combined 18 points.
“Owen and Sean's times were particularly impressive given a strong head wind around the back half of the track,” said Kinney.
While those four guys had their moments, another turning point of the meet came in one event the 110-meter hurdles as Wilmington swept it thanks to the efforts of Nehemiah Camara, who was first at 16.6 seconds, Sam Juergens, who was second at 17.3 and Chris Wong, who grabbed a third place with a 17.8 second time. In addition, Juergens was first in the high jump clearing 5-4 and second in the triple jump with a leap of 38-6.25. Those three combined for 17 points.
“During the indoor season hurdles was our best event, so we have been leaning on these guys all year,” said Kinney. “Nehemiah Camara won the hurdles for the first time with a league best time of 16.6 just edging out captain and leading point Sam Juergens. Chris Wong grabbed a third in the hurdles, and this trio along with John Ware who placed second in the 400 hurdles (with a time of 63.1 seconds) should make for a formidable hurdle relay team.”
Isaac Avila's day can't be missed either. He was first in the long jump at 17-7, first in the javelin throwing a league best 141 feet and then was a part of the winning 4x100 relay team, which at the time was in a must-win mode, joining Willie Stuart, Nate Rebinskas and Camara, who had a combined time of 46.9 seconds. Avila on his own scored 11.25 points.
In the other field events, Lusa Smilijic was second in the high jump (5-2), Tyler Sheehan was second in the discus (92-2) scoring his first varsity points and Lucas Gorham was third in the shot put, throwing 33-3.
Stuart was first in the triple jump at 39 feet, second in the 200 at 23.5 and part of the winning relay team as he contributed with 9.25 points.
In the sprints, Jeandre Abel and Colton Sullivan (with a personal record) took second and third in the 100 at 11.4 and 11.7, while Abel was also third in the 200 at 24.5 seconds and finally Evan Shackelford picked up a big point with a third place in the 400-meters with a time of 59.1 seconds.
“Every point mattered and so many kids contributed,” said Kinney. “It was one the best high school track meets I have ever been a part of. I give a lot of credit to kids for bouncing back after Burlington and rising to the occasion.”
In last Thursday's season opening 91-45 loss to Burlington, Wilmington had four first places to lead the way. Surette took home the mile at 4:47.8 and he was also third in the javelin at 126-11. Abel was first in the 100 at 11.7 seconds and was also third in the triple jump at 38-11.50. The other firsts came from Juergens in the 110-meter hurdles (16.7), who was also second in the high jump (5-6) and Stuart in the triple jump at 40-5.
Avila and Riley both took home a pair of second places, with Avila in the long jump (18-7.25) and javelin (131-6) and Riley in the 400 (personal best time of 53.9) and mile (4:48.9). Ware was also second in the 400-meter hurdles coming in at 62.7 seconds.
The scoring also included third places from Israel Camara in the 110-meter hurdles (17.3) and Wong (65.2) in the 400-meter hurdles.
“Burlington was determined to defeat us and it was a tough meet. They were 5-0 in the Fall-2 season and they knew that we posed a threat to their win streak,” said Kinney. “Their depth really was too much for us. It was a tough start to the season but there were many positive performances.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.