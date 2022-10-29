WILMINGTON – Finally the tides have turned.
After starting the season out with a 1-14 record, including losing nine straight matches with four of them sweeps, the Wilmington High School Volleyball team spiked three wins this past week, beating and sweeping Stoneham, Lynn Classical and Watertown, all by 3-0 scores, to improve the team’s record to 4-14, while moving up drastically to the No. 32 spot in the power rankings of the Division 3 statewide tournament.
“Finally at this point of the season, both on my end and the players’ end, we found a rotation that works really well in terms of playing well together as a team with the players that I have in this specific rotation, and in the positions that I have people in,” said head coach Lauren Donoghue. “The Belmont match (back on October 17th) was an unfortunate loss. The scores weren’t close at all. They were a strong team, but it seemed like we were just giving up on balls left and right. The day after at practice, we decided to go back to basics with serve-receive, we did a lot more of offense verses defense drills and we tried to focus more on how the girls can be working together better. We did a lot of power through (those things with) drills, both being competitive and also sort of strategic. In my coaching mind, that made a difference. They are now covering things for one another, which I haven’t seen all season. (On Monday night against Watertown) I think we let two balls drop all game without anyone pursuing them. Although we can always improve communication, I do think they are talking more on the court to each other.”
The turnaround play started two days after that loss to Belmont with a tough 3-1 loss to Wakefield, including the fourth set losing 25-23.
“Against Wakefield, Maddie McCarron played lights out. She was unreal offensively with 16 kills,” said Donoghue. “Going into Stoneham, she continued to carry that competitiveness. Her and Mia (Vestal) were connecting really well and the passes was something that they needed. Both Gabby (Kulevich) and Sloane (McIntyre) were doing a great job defensively. Annabelle (Lozzi) has been doing a really, really great job of blocking, getting more aggressive swinging at things. I’m proud of the trend of the direction that she has been heading in. Against Watertown, both Shaylan (Bresnahan) and Sofia (Scalfani) did really, really well on the outside. They both had a few kills.”
After another day of working the fundamentals and the team chemistry, Wilmington hosted Stoneham on Friday night, the only team that the ‘Cats defeated this season. The Wildcats played fantastic, winning 25-15, 25-18 and 26-24 to come away with the much-needed win.
That momentum continued with a non-league win over a Division 1 Lynn Classical team which came into the match with seven victories. The ‘Cats again played very well in all facets of the game and cam away with another sweep, with scores of 25-17, 25-19 and 25-21.
On Monday, the three set and three match sweep was completed at the hands of Watertown, who defeated the ‘Cats earlier this season. Round two went to Wilmington with the scores of 25-13, 25-20 and 25-16.
“We played so much better as a team against Stoneham, Lynn Classical and Watertown. In the Watertown game, we did a much better job of executing at the net and picking up plays, something we didn’t do the first time we played them,” said Donoghue.
The three wins pushed Wilmington to the No. 32 spot. They have two games left on the schedule, both against top caliber opponents, in higher divisions with Melrose and Burlington. There’s a possibility that even if they are defeated in both matches, that the ‘Cats can cling on to that No. 32 spot. A win against either team would boost the ‘Cats up the ladder.
“In the first game against Burlington, we had one or two competitive sets and I think one was 25-20 and that was just a few weeks ago. Our girls just kind of lost steam after we lost the first set and things just kind of just trickled down. Both of those teams are stacked with phenomenal athletes. I’m going to practice the girls really hard (on Tuesday) and Thursday, and hope for the best. I’m optimistic that we can stay at the thirty-two spot,” said Donoghue.
After winning four games last year and losing in the first round of the playoffs to Medfield, the Wildcats lost almost the entire team so it took a while for things to mesh well this season, and certainly it’s never too late to put some wins together.
“It took a bit longer than I had hoped for the wins to happen, but understandably coming off club seasons, I think it took a while before Maddie and Mia found what they needed and to get used to everyone else on the floor. They have both done a great job, even when we were struggling, of leading this team,” said the coach. “They are some good athletes on this team. Sloane in particular has really stepped up defensively and Sofia and Shaylan have improved as well, and Annabelle too. I’m just hoping that we can continue this (play) and not give up because the next two games are really important and they are also not going to be cakewalks.”
DIG PINK FUNDRAISER
Back on Monday, October 17th, Wilmington held its annual ‘Dig Pink, Breast Cancer Awareness Game’. Led by the Booster’s Club, there were donations, raffles and a bake sale and all in all, $1,725 was raised for the Side Out Foundation.
“It was all of the Booster’s Club (that did all of the work). Grace Vestal and Jenn McCarron, and I believe the other two senior moms and some of the other junior moms also helped with getting tables of raffles and donations,” said Donoghue. “They did a great job of pushing it with the parents and then this past Saturday after the Lynn Classical match, the (Booster’s) held a lunch for both teams and did a fun trunk or treat (event). (The Booster’s Club) has done a great job this season of really bringing everyone together and making it fun for the kids, while not having it as a huge expense. They have done a great job of pushing the fundraising goal.”
Part of the ceremony included the two teams honoring three women who were in the stands who had/have breast cancer, and each was presented with a flower.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.