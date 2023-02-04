WILMINGTON – The Wilmington High School wrestling team has grown accustomed to their meet day routine. All season long, the team has had to take a bus trip to the site of their biweekly matchups.
On Saturday, for just the second time this season, head coach Kevin Riley and his team were seen setting up the gym at Wilmington High School; whether it was unfolding the mats or preparing the seating arrangements, Wildcat wrestlers were preparing to compete in the comfort of their own home.
“I liked the setup today,” said Riley. “We got a lot of positive feedback from the teams that participated.”
Wilmington welcomed four teams to their home quad meet, including Bedford, Malden Catholic, Excel Academy, and Waltham.
Despite going 1-3 on the day, many wrestlers had breakout performances on the mat that gives Riley a reason to believe his lineup is starting to come together.
“The matchups that we had with the full lineups I thought we matched up very well,” said Riley. “We’re getting into some of these matches a little deeper.”
The Wildcats produced three wrestlers with 4-0 days in Julien Cella, Nick Iascone, and Dempsey Murphy.
In the first match of the day against Bedford, Riley put out a lineup of ten wrestlers that gave the Wildcats a chance. Wilmington ultimately fell by a score of 45-21.
Wilmington crowned four winners in the defeat, starting with Mason Kwiatkowski’s lone win of the day in the 120-pound weight class. Kwiatkowski took Kyree Laboy all three periods and came out on top in a 10-2 major decision.
Cella (145-pound weight class) and Iascone (152-pound weight class) got their first wins of the day respectively with pins over Isaiah Triplett and Phillip Livingston.
Dempsey Murphy (220-pound weight class) also got on the board with a pin against Porter Middents.
Following the loss, the Wildcats quickly returned to the mat for a clash with a shorthanded Malden Catholic squad. Due to their numbers, Malden Catholic was only able to provide a wrestler for four weight classes. Wilmington won 54-12, coming out on top in each of the four matches.
Clyde Lambert (182-pound weight class) earned his first of two victories for the day, pinning Cillian Spillane halfway through the first period.
“Clyde’s a tough kid,” said Riley. “He works hard, he’s always in it. He still makes some mistakes here and there but you don’t count him out when he goes to his back. He’s still in it.”
The remaining Wildcat winners included Iascone over Joseph Laudanno by pin, Murphy over Marcus Rojas by pin, and John Consorti (285-pound weight class) over Gaetano Foster by pin.
With the win, the Wildcats earned their second victory of the season.
The third match of the day served as a sectional preview for both Wilmington and Excel Academy as both schools are in the same section.
“They’re in our section, so that was great,” said Riley. “We’re starting to think about that as far as getting the good seeds for the kids so anytime we can beat a kid in our own bracket that’s awesome.”
The Wildcats battled for a total of five individual victories in a back and forth match. With the match knotted at 30 with two weight classes left, Excel Academy took both to walk away with a 42-30 win.
Hannah Bryson (126-pound weight class) pinned Charles Hoffens midway through the third period for a hard fought victory.
In the sixth match of the contest, Lambert pinned Christian Calderon to tie the score at 24.
Cella, Iascone, and Murphy continued their dominance with pins over Jaime Nunez, Rafael Maya, and Jaden Richemond.
In the last matchup of the quad meet, Wilmington dueled with Waltham, dropping a close one by a score of 38-22.
The Wildcats started off hot with two pins in the first weight classes with Almas pinning Thomas Budds and Cella pinning Finbar Mccarthy.
Following the two wins, Iascone wrestled one of the best matches in the entire quad meet.
Down 8-1 late in the third period, Iascone battled back with seconds remaining to take down Spencer Wilson to force overtime where he was able to score the first point and come out on top.
“That’s toughing it out, that’s grinding it and that’s a great example to the other kids that you’re in it until the last second,” said Riley. “There’s such a fight in that kid. He surprised a lot of people today.”
With less than two weeks remaining before the postseason, Riley likes where his team is performing as the most important part of the season is approaching.
“We got one more big quad next week,” said Riley. “Maybe we can fine tune some things to get them ready and who knows, maybe pick up a couple wins in the sectionals. I feel like we’re hitting our stride at the right time going into the last two weeks.”
The Wildcats travel to Triton on Saturday morning for their final duel meet of the season.
BRYSON TAKES TITLE
Although the quad meet was the only scheduled event for the Wildcats, one particular wrestler’s weekend wasn’t quite over.
On Sunday, Hannah Bryson took first place in the 126-pound weight class in the Philips Academy All Girls Tournament.
Bryson won all three of her matches to claim a championship after her first round bye. In the second round, she beat Lily Lazetta of Lawrenceville to move onto the finals where she secured a victory against Lawrenceville’s Lily Gessner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.