WILMINGTON – For as long as he can remember Wilmington High Football coach Craig Turner has known what he was doing on Thanksgiving morning. Whether it was as a spectator, player or coach, at Billerica High, Shawsheen Tech, Mystic Valley Regional or at Wilmington High School, Thanksgiving has meant one thing: Football.
And particularly in recent years, when he has been the head coach at Mystic Valley from 2013-2016, and now at Wilmington High for the past three seasons, that has meant a hard day’s work for Turner, as well as day he has always looked forward to.
“It is usually a very long and tiring day,” Turner said. “I am usually up at 5:30 and I leave the house by 6:00. I am at the locker room by 6:15, 6:30 making sure everything is all set to go. The Rotary Club usually does a breakfast for all the players and coaches, which is really nice, but I usually just have a couple of cups of coffee because my stomach is a mess.”
It is indeed an early start as well as a long and stressful day for Turner and coaches throughout the state, but like most coaches, Turner wouldn’t want it any other way.
“Thanksgiving is my favorite day of the year, because all of these great memories come up, not just as a coach, but as a player. Then just watching the games whether it was at Billerica or at Shawsheen Tech,” Turner said. “It is a very emotional day, but it is a great day.”
This year of course will be a little (or a lot) different for Turner. With the football season pushed back to the Fall II season starting in February due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will of course be no Thanksgiving Day game for Turner and the Wildcats. He will instead find himself at home with his family and like many of us, enjoying a somewhat smaller Thanksgiving celebration than usual.
“This year we are going to be at our house,” Turner said. “We are having my wife’s parents over. It will just be the five of us. It will be a small gathering, but it should be a great day. Usually we go to my sister-in-law’s house in Sterling. My wife goes with my daughter early and I go later on after everything is done at the field. Due to COVID, we are staying home and we are going to do a small thing on our own.”
Which sounds like a lot of fun. The only problem for Turner, is that he is not quite sure with how to proceed with the day, having been accustomed to arriving late and heating up his Thanksgiving dinner.
“When I first started coaching they used to wait for me, but now they just kind of gave up on that,” Turner said with a laugh. “I am never on time anyway. My coaches call it ‘Turner Time’, so it is probably better off they don’t wait. As for this year, I was talking to my father-in-law the other day, and I was asking him ‘what do I do’? I am not used this this, but I am looking forward to it.”
Another difference for Turner this year will be that he will be helping to prepare the Thanksgiving meal. Helping may be overstating it, but he will be making a contribution to the meal, even if it is a small one.
“I am not much of a cook. I do most of my damage at the dinner table rather than in the kitchen,” Turner joked. “I was talking to my wife about it last night trying to think of what I can make. I was googling some stuff this morning looking or something to make. I think I might do a baked macaroni and cheese or stuffing.
“I also said I would take care of dessert, but that will probably just mean that I am putting in an order at Mirabella’s.”
Two people that Turner will not see this Thanksgiving will be his father Charlie and his brother Sean. On a normal Thanksgiving Day, Charlie and Sean would be on the sidelines with Craig, with Sean serving as the Wildcats defensive coordinator and Charlie as the special teams coach.
Missing out on sharing this special day with his brother and father might be the most difficult part of this year’s Thanksgiving for Craig.
“It will be very difficult not seeing them. I think I have spent every Thanksgiving Day with my dad, either on the sidelines or in the stands, since I was five years old,” Turner said. “We would always go to the Shawsheen Tech games together.
“To be honest, this fall has been easier to get through without football than I thought it would be, but thinking about this week and missing out on Thanksgiving has been very hard.”
Turner has also been thinking about his players, particularly his seniors, who will be missing out on playing on Thanksgiving Day.
“I have especially been thinking about them, because of what they are missing out on,” Turner said. “Hopefully they will get to play in the Fall II season, but regardless of what happens, nothing can replicate the Thanksgiving Day experience. They will still get that experience of playing that last game as senior with their friends, but it won’t be what they should have had on Thanksgiving and that is the heartbreaking thing.
“I am not naïve to think that a lot of people haven’t missed out on a lot more important things, but as a football guy, I have to say that I am sad for the kids missing out on this.”
