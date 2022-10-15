WILMINGTON – Playing in the Middlesex League is hard enough, but competing against two of the best players around, in the same week, is even more difficult.
This past week, the Wilmington High School Girls' Soccer team traveled to Woburn last Thursday to face a much improved Tanners' team led by senior Cyndea LaBissiere, who will be heading to play Division 1 soccer next fall at Lehigh University. Then on Monday, the ‘Cats hosted Belmont, who is an extremely talented team despite their 5-3-1 record, and are led by freshman Sadie Kabrhel, whose speed alone – nevermind her skills – makes her one of the best players in this area for sure.
The 0-1-1 week puts Wilmington at 3-5-3 overall.
In the first go-around against the Tanners, freshman Erin McCarthy did a tremendous job shadowing LaBissiere. In the second one, Kabrhel's speed created a lot of headaches for Wilmington as she figured in both goals, but that came before, during and after McCarthy and Ali Ganley had the task of shadowing her.
“The scouting report that we had, we knew that (Kabrhel) was going to be a problem, so we did what we did against Woburn in the game before and man marked (Labissiere), who has a scholarship to play next year at Lehigh University,” said Wildcat head coach Sue Hendee. “(Labissiere is a) very, very fast but she's a much different player than (Kabrhel). This girl was very, very difficult to contain. Even with marking her specifically the entire game, you just can't give her any opportunities.
“We had Erin starting out because she had done such a great job shutting down the Woburn girl, who is big and strong and very, very fast. Erin did such a phenomenal job, but (LaBissiere) is not quite as active as (Kabrhel) is – when the ball is at her feet, she's incredible, but (Kabrhel) works to get the ball to her feet. She was just very, very tough to contain. She's the best player that I have seen in this league and she's only a freshman.”
Wilmington's offense actually came out real strong in the early goings of the Belmont game. Molly MacDonald sent a nice pass ahead to her sister Kate, who came off the right side and took a shot which was caught by the Marauders' goalie, face high.
Belmont quickly got possession after that and marched down the field with quick passes. Lily Duffy came off the right side and cut to the middle but was broken up by Wildcats senior defender Colleen Baldi. The ball came loose and quickly Kabrhel got it and took a quick shot by Wildcat keeper Ashley Mercier made a nice diving save to her right to keep the game scoreless.
With under 25 minutes to go in the first half, Kabrhel came down the right side with the ball, moved in and took a shot which was saved, but the rebound was put home by Duffy for what proved to be the game winner.
With 30 minutes left in the second half, Kabrhel exploded through the 'Cats defense to chase down a loose ball, before collecting it on her foot and beautifully placing a shot to the low left corner.
“I feel like we threw everything we could at them. We tried changing our line-up, we tried marking different people and I thought Ali Ganley did a really nice job of just frustrating her. Ali is more of an aggressive player and we made that initial change and it helped,” said Hendee. “That's a good team and their record doesn't indicate that. This whole league has been crazy with the scores and everything is just upside down. You never know what's going to happen. Woburn scored four goals on Belmont. I have never seen the Middlesex League with such close and unpredictable scores, ever.
“We come in with the philosophy that anything can happen because anything can happen. We've got to approach Wakefield as a must win game instead of a game against a team that we beat 5-0 earlier in the season. Wakefield just beat Belmont, 4-2, so it's just crazy.”
In the Woburn game, Ganley scored the lone goal with an assist going to Alle Delgenio.
On Tuesday, the latest MIAA Power Rankings came out and in Division 2, Wilmington ranks No. 22. The top 32 automatically make it as well as any team that finishes .500 or better.
Wilmington will travel to face Wakefield on Thursday night at 6 pm, before hosting Stoneham on Saturday night at 7 pm, which is part of the double-header fundraising game, with the boys teams playing first at 5:15.
