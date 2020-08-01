WILMINGTON — This past week brought more excitement to both the Rotary Park and Boutwell Fields with more Wilmington Major League Summer Baseball games.
Here’s the recaps of the games with information provided by the coaches.
A’s 5, Orioles 4
It was a hard fought game until the final innings, with the A’s grabbing the victory in the end.
The A’s got on the board quickly in the home half of the first inning. Jake Banda hit an RBI single, giving the A’s a 1-0 lead.
They would add an additional run in the second inning on an RBI single Chase Kennedy, scoring Joe Fennelly.
Jake and Eric Banda added to the run tally with hits of their own in the third inning, extending the A’s lead to 4-0.
The Orioles clawed their way back, beginning in the top of the fourth inning. A two-run double by Ryan Fitzgerald cut the A’s lead in half, to a score of 4-2.
The O’s would go on to tie the game in the top of the fifth inning. Joey Fallis and Jacoby Tibbetts each scored to knot the score at 4-4.
The game would remain tied until the bottom of the sixth inning.
Jake Banda put the bat on the ball for his third of the game, scoring Noah Titterington for the winning run, giving the A’s a 5-4 lead.
The game would end with that score.
Jonathan Stokes pitched well for the Orioles. Charlotte Forcina played a great game at second base for the O’s, making several great plays.
Noah Titterington pitched a solid game for the A’s.
Angels 12, Red Sox 8
There was plenty of scoring early and often in this game.
The Red Sox jumped out to a big lead in the second inning. Ian Heos, Jonathan Roofe, and Zach Maiella all reached base via the walk. Jack McLennan and Henry Almeda reached on errors.
The baserunners kept coming; Erin McCarthy and Ronin Uftring reached on fielder’s choices.
The big hits in the inning were delivered by Matt Driscoll and Jake Arsenault, who came through with RBI singles.
When it was all said and done, the Red Sox lead the game by a score of 7-0.
The Angels started to chip away at the lead of the bottom of the second. A walk to Chase Heffernan and a double by Luke Kitanov but runners at second and third.
Some crafty base running led to both of them scoring without a hit, cutting the Red Sox lead to 7-2.
The Angels big inning came in the third inning. After two quick outs, Jake Carr drew a walk. David Dynan followed with a sharp single to centerfield. Aiden Harris kept the inning going with a two RBI double, cutting the lead to 7-4. Luke Kitanov walked and Davide Vitale delivered with an RBI single to right. Chase Heffernan then hit a ground ball that was too tough to handle.
By the end of the inning, the Angels tied the score at 7-7.
The Angels took the lead for good in the fourth inning. Spencer Walker led off with a walk. Shane McDonald came through with a double to score the go-ahead run, giving the Angels a 8-7 lead. David Dynan hit his third single of the game to an insurance run and a 9-7 lead.
The Angels would add three more runs with contributions from Mickey Moroney, Davide Vitale, and Chase Heffernan to give the Angels 12-7.
The Red Sox would add another run for their eighth run of the game, but the final score would be 12-8.
Shane McDonald and Jake Carr combined to strike out seven Red Sox batters. Carr did not allow a run in three innings of relief.
Ronin Uftring and Erin McCarthy pitched for the Red Sox. McCarthy struck out two Angels batters in relief.
Royals 3, Orioles 2
This was a well played a game by both teams at Boutwell field.
The Royals were able to jump out on top early in the first inning.
An RBI base knock by Ryan Gray scored Nolan Richards to give the Royals a 1-0 lead.
The Orioles would come back to score two runs of their own in the bottom of the first inning.
Hits by Jake Driscoll, Jonathan Stokes, JR Haggerty, and Jackson Hegerty put two runs across, giving the Orioles a 2-1 lead.
The Royals tied the game in the second inning on a hit by Roman Synott.
They would then score their third run in the top of the fifth inning. Nate Anderson contributed with a base hit and the game’s final run, giving the Royals a 3-2 lead.
The game would end with that score.
Both teams were great on the pitching side of things.
Royals’ pitchers Ethan LaConte, Nate Anderson, and Ryan Gray combined to strike out six Orioles batters.
Logan Zimmer did a great job catching all three pitchers behind the plate, and also contributed with a hit.
Orioles pitchers JR Haggerty and Jackson Hegerty combined to strike out six Royals batters, as well.
Tommy Pereira and Charlotte Forcina also had hits for the Orioles.
Joe Cavanaugh played a solid game at the hot corner at third base for the Orioles.
Red Sox 7, Royals 5
Big hits in the game for the Sox came from John Roofe and Ronin Uftring.
John Roofe clobbered a home run to right field, scoring Zach Maiella who reached on base after laying down a successful bunt; Uftring contributed to the scoring with multiple hits of his own.
Erin McCarthy continues to shine for the Red Sox; she had a double and triple in the game. McCarthy and Uftring kept Royals batters quiet for the majority of the game.
Key defensive plays were made by Ian Heos, Henry Almeida, and Gus Lambert
By the day of publishing, each team will have played their last regular season games.
