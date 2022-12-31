Although many collegiate seasons are currently in a break in schedule over the holidays, there is still news to share about various Wilmington athletes competing on the track, ice, and court.
MEN’S TRACK
At UMass Lowell, the River Hawks traveled to Boston for the Beacon Invitational on December 10th.
Graduate student Joseph Gaudreau, a former Town Crier Male Athlete of the Year, was one of the River Hawks competing in Boston, where he placed fourth in the 60-meter dash prelims with a time of 7.12.
He then advanced to the next round of the 60-meter dash, where he again finished fourth, this time with a time of 7.11.
Freshman Jeandre Abel also competed, placing 11th in the 200 dash with a time of 22.79.
Gaudreau and Abel then teamed up in the 1600 relay, coming in fifth with a time of 3:25.44.
The River Hawks await the Ice Breaker Invite on January 14th in Boston.
At Assumption, the Greyhounds were also competing in Saturday’s Beacon Invitational.
Freshman Colby Medeiros took 15th place in the men’s 1000-meters with a time of 2.40.10. He was also a part of the 4x400 relay team, taking 13th place with a time of 3:41:06.
Assumption is back on the track on January 14th at the Poyau Memorial Invite in Waltham.
WOMEN’S TRACK
At Holy Cross, freshman Celia Kulis, last year’s Town Crier Female Athlete of the Year, is making an immediate impact with the Crusaders. On December ninth at the URI Pentathlon, Kulis finished in ninth place with a total of 3035 points.
Kulis placed fourth in the hurdles (9.11), third in the high jump (1.60m), 11th in the shot put (9.00m), 13th in the long jump (4.78m), and 17th in the 800 meter (2:51.55).
Holy Cross is back on the track on January 15th for the Massachusetts Winter Opener in Boston.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
At Bentley, Kylie DuCharme is averaging 2.2 points per game and 3.8 rebounds per game this season for the Falcons.
On December sixth, DuCharme collected an impressive 14 rebounds in just 15 minutes of play in Bentley’s 55-42 win over Pace. Her career high rebound total was paired with two points and two assists.
On December 10th, DuCharme recorded two points, four rebounds, and a block in a 59-57 loss to Adelphi.
The Falcons are 6-4 on the year as they continue their season this Thursday against Molloy.
In four games for the Rams, Jenna Tavanese of Framingham State is averaging 2.0 points per game. Tavanese is coming off a seven point, five rebound performance in a 74-56 win over Curry on December eighth.
The Rams are back in action this Thursday where they will take on Carthage in Nashville, Tennessee and build on their 8-2 record.
At Fitchburg, junior Olivia Almeida hasn’t played since November 22nd in a 64-38 loss to UMass Boston where she scored nine points.
Almeida is averaging 8.2 points per game throughout her six appearances this season as Fitchburg is 2-7, awaiting their next matchup against Mitchell on Friday.
MEN’S HOCKEY
At the University of Southern Maine, freshman David Bazile is starting his collegiate career with the Huskies.
Bazile has yet to log any points as the Huskies started their season 2-9-1, picking up a recent win against Anna Maria by a score of 7-2 on December 10th.
Bazile and the Huskies are back in action on Sunday where they will take on Bowdoin.
At UMass Dartmouth, sophomore Tim Kippenberger has started his season with the Corsairs as they are off to a 3-7-2 start.
The Corsairs are coming off four straight losses to Anna Maria, Westfield State, Tufts, and New England before the winter break.
They return to the ice on January seventh where they will take on Framingham State.
At Saint Anselm, the Hawks are looking to build on their 8-3-1 start when they return to the ice on Friday in the Oswego State Hockey Classic.
Freshman Garrett Alberti has recorded five points so far this season off five assists.
At Framingham State, junior Matt Irwin is a +1 on the season as the Rams most recently lost three straight to Rivier, Plymouth State, and Franklin Pierce.
The Rams are 3-6-1 and are back on the ice January fifth against Salem State in a MASCAC matchup.
Ryan Barrett of Salem State has played nine games this season for the Vikings. The freshman is yet to score a point as the Vikings are off to a 2-8 start.
In their December sixth win at Connecticut College, Barrett was a +1 as the Vikings skated to a 5-4 win.
Barrett and his squad look to get back into the win column against Babson on Tuesday.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
At Dartmouth, freshman Maura Fiorenza recorded a shot on goal and two blocked shots in the Big Green’s last game before break on December 10th in a 4-3 loss to Merrimack.
The Big Green have started their season 4-11-0 and are back into action this Friday against Stonehill.
At Stonehill, freshman goalie Lauryn Hanafin last appeared for the Skyhawks on November 26th where she played just over six minutes in the 5-0 loss, saving both of the shots she faced.
Stonehill is 9-10-1 to begin the season as they await Friday’s return against Fiorenza and Dartmouth.
FIELD HOCKEY
On December 14th, grad student Jillian Miele received yet another award in her accomplished career at Johnson & Wales.
That award isn’t just any award, it is a National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) Division III Third Team All-American selection, her second consecutive honor.
Along with this honor, Miele was named to the Region I First Team as well as the GNAC First Team at the conclusion of her final season.
Miele led the conference in assists (19) and was second in goals (25) and points (69). Her performance played a large role in a conference championship as well as an NCAA Tournament selection.
The grad student caps off her career at Johnson & Wales as the all time goal leader (84), assist leader (47), and point leader (215).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.