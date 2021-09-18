WILMINGTON – In their first two games of the season, the Wilmington High School Volleyball team lost six extremely close sets, three each to Belmont and Tewksbury by a combined 22 points, including one by two points and two by three points.
On Monday night, the 'Cats played host to Reading, who last year finished with a 1-10 record, which came after the previous 13 seasons with a combined mark of 175-79 under head coach Michelle Hopkinson. The Rockets had ten players returning from last year's team, whereas the 'Cats finished 4-7 and had about half of the returners.
If you watched Monday’s contest, you never would have guessed that Reading had one win last season. Almost every player could smash the ball. Their hits were loud, much like their incredible fan base which packed the Cushing Gymnasium.
In the end, Reading was just too powerful winning 25-14, 25-17 and 25-20. Indeed their hitters were powerful, but at the same time, the 'Cats made a lot of unforced errors.
“We did make a lot of mistakes and a lot of unforced errors. It's been the theme for the last two matches that we played. In terms of the outcome of tonight's match, I would say that the third set was our best,” said head coach Lauren Donoghue. “Things did progress in the right direction, but it took us a while and it took some moving around of players as well. (Reading) had some real strong outside hitters and their setter was pretty strong and consistent as well.We are still working out some kinks, position wise and those two matches also came down to unforced errors in all three matches.”
Bella Kieran and Maddie McCarron led the way with four kills each.
On Tuesday night, the ‘Cats were back at it and fell to Winchester, 3-0.
With the two losses, Wilmington dropped to 0-4 on the season and have yet to win a set.
The 'Cats will be back in action with road trips to Burlington on Saturday morning (10:00 am) and Wakefield (6:30 pm) on Tuesday night.
FIELD HOCKEY
Earlier in the day, the Wildcat Field Hockey team also hosted a powerful Reading team and they too struggled to get anything going, especially offensively with no shots on net, and were defeated 2-0.
“We never could get anything going offensively so now we know what we need to work on in practice,” said head coach Leanne Ebert. “I still feel that they played hard the entire game. They didn't give up and I feel that is more important than the skills that we need to work on. The fact that they showed up, they are present, they bring it, they were communicating and they implemented what we talked about after each quarter break and during halftime onto the field and I feel that was important, also.”
The team's season opened on Friday night with an exciting 3-2 loss to Belmont, a usual league powerhouse. Rita Roche and Taylor Breen scored the goals.
“It was a really good game and it was back-and-forth and back-and-forth. It's tough when we start the season against the large schools but it also teaches us quickly the things that we need to work on and helps us dig in and apply the things that we need to move forward,” said Ebert.
Wilmington faced Tewksbury on Wednesday with results not known as of presstime, before going to Winchester on Friday and Burlington on Tuesday.
