CHELMSFORD – After a season filled with countless great moments including a third straight Commonwealth Athletic Conference championship and a spot in the state vocational championship game, the Shawsheen Tech Boys Hockey team saw their season come to a tough ending last Thursday night as the Rams suffered a 9-4 loss to Cambridge in the semifinals of the MIAA Division 3 North semifinals at the Chelmsford Forum.
The Rams trailed 2-0 at the end of the first period and saw the deficit grow to 4-0 early in the second period as the powerful Cambridge offense simply overwhelmed the Rams. Shawsheen showed plenty of fight in this one despite the final score, closing to within 4-2 midway through the second period. But a four goal outburst by Cambridge, including three in the span of 51 seconds, put Shawsheen into an 8-2 hole at the end of two periods.
“We didn’t have a great start and we didn’t have the start that we talked about having,” Shawsheen coach Chuck Baker said. “I had talked with the coaches all week and said if we go down early, we are going to have a battle and that is what it turned into. They battled back to make it 4-2, and then it just got away from us.
“But I was happy with them, I was proud of them in the third period. We actually did more of the game plan in the third period than we did the whole first two periods. I am happy with them. It stinks for the seniors, but it all comes to an end eventually. Either you win a state title, or you lose a state title or you lose somewhere along the way.”
Shawsheen junior forward Anthony Papa scored a pair of goals for the No. 3 seeded Rams, while senior forwards JJ Thibert of Wilmington and Nate Silva of Tewksbury each added solo tallies, but it was not nearly enough to overcome the high-powered No. 2 seed Falcons who got a pair of goals from senior Thomas McGaffigan and 23 saves from goalie Lukas Foley-Fiore in the win.
With the loss, the Rams ended their season with an overall record of 14-7-1, including an 8-1-1 mark in the CAC, while Cambridge improved to 15-2-4 and advanced to the sectional finals where they were eliminated by defending sectional champion Lowell on Sunday.
In the moments after the loss, Baker was able to reflect back on what was a very memorable and successful season for his team.
“Overall, I am happy with the season and I thought we did a lot, considering the injuries and sicknesses that we had,” Baker said. “We got hammered early on. Some kids missed three quarters of the season, and some kids half the season, kids that I was depending on from day one. So, we never really truly got rolling completely where I pictured us, but overall I am happy with it.”
Cambridge jumped on top of the Rams early in this one, with Connor Purcell scoring on a power play goal just 1:19 into contest, putting a rebound into a wide open Shawsheen net, and Paul Magalhaes made it 2-0 just 4:06 into the game when he and McGaffigan converted on a perfectly executed 2-on-1.
Shawsheen senior goalie Kam Neault (30 saves) of Tewksbury kept the Rams in the game for the rest of the frame, making 14 first period saves to keep the score at 2-0 at the end of one, but Cambridge extended their lead early in the second period on goals by McGaffigan just 20 seconds in, and Anthony Caterina at the 2:47 mark.
Shawsheen fought back, however, scoring two straight to pull within 4-2. Thibert got it started with a power play goal 5:14 into the period and Papa followed with his first of the game on a shorthanded tally off of a nice give and go from Silva to make it 4-2 with 8:01 left in the period.
But that was as good as it would get for the Rams, as McGaffigan responded with a goal just 48 seconds later to make it 5-2 and the Falcons would later score three goals in a 51-second span to turn the game into a blowout before the start of the third period.
“They are a good team. I was telling my coaches, that to win we were going to have to outscore them. We knew they were going to put numbers up, and we were going have to put up more than them. And they put numbers up,” Baker said. “They have a lot of offensive power, and we gave them too many free shots where we weren’t contesting and if you are not going to contest a kid that knows how to score goals, they are going to put them in the back of the net.”
The Rams got goals from Papa and senior Brady McFadden of Tewksbury in the third period, sandwiched around a Falcons goal. While Baker was certainly happy with the season overall, he would have liked to have seen his team play better in this one with their season on the line.
“They didn’t play like I have seen them play, and in a game like this, you can’t come out and play that way,” Baker said. “You either have to play it at your best level or you are going to go home and that is what happened tonight.”
But looking back on the season, it is not one less than stellar effort that Baker will focus on, but rather the great effort put forth by his players even while battling numerous injuries. He especially appreciated the efforts of senior captain Dan McGaffigan of Wilmington, along with assistants Brady McFadden and Nate Silva of Tewksbury.
“Our three captains are three of the best captains I have ever had, particularly Dan McGaffigan, who by far went above and beyond what any captain has done for me. As a player as well as off the ice, he is a player I know will be around a lot, because he is just that type of kid who cares about the program," Baker said. "And the other two kids were great as well, and the other seniors were all great kids.
"It's funny because there are so many different personalities, but they all seem to get along, which is great. I just want them to leave here with a great experience, and want to come back to this and always support Shawsheen. At the end of the day, they are probably going to go to work, and I just want them to want to do that and to have a good work ethic and that's what this group is going to do because it is a great group of kids."
