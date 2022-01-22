WILMINGTON – At halftime of last Friday night’s Middlesex League clash with Burlington, the Wilmington High Boys Basketball team looked very much like a team ready to pull off a major upset, as they battled their talented rivals shot-for-shot in an intense back and forth battle, trailing by only two points at the break.
The second half, however, was a much different story for the Wildcats, who burdened by foul trouble to top scorer Tommy Mallinson, could not keep up with superior Red Devils squad, falling by a score of 72-54 at Cushing Gymnasium.
Wilmington trailed only 33-31 the half, despite Mallinson, who picked up three early fouls, hardly playing in the second quarter. But Burlington seized control of the game with a 16-0 run in the third quarter, during which Mallinson picked up his fourth foul, and the Wildcats were unable to respond.
With the loss, Wilmington saw their record drop to 5-4 on the season.
It was a frustrating night for the Wildcats and coach Dennis Ingram, who dropped their second game in a row to a tough Middlesex League opponent, having lost their previous game to Melrose the Friday before.
“We got nothing out of our halfcourt offense the whole night. We had too much dribbling and too much one-on-one,” Ingram said. “The reason we had success in the first half was that we were getting out and running in transition. I don’t know if it was fatigue or what it was, but we dropped off big time in the second half.”
In the first half, and in the first quarter in particular, the Wildcats played some of their best basketball of the season. As Ingram noted, their transition offense was clicking, and they were also knocking down their shots, with Mallinson leading the way with 11 first quarter points. He would finish with 25 on the night in limited action.
Mallinson was not alone, however, as fellow senior Will Stuart (10 points) also continued his fine play as of late, giving the Wildcats their first lead of the game at 12-11 with a nice drive to the hoop and a lefthanded layup with 3:40 left in first quarter. He followed that up moments later with another layup, this time off of a nice pass from Mallinson to make the score 14-11.
Those baskets were part of a 12-1 run for the Wildcats that eventually turned an 11-6 deficit into an 18-12 lead when Mallinson knocked down a bucket with 1:25 left in the quarter, forcing Burlington to call a timeout.
The Wildcats extended their lead to 23-14 at the end of the quarter after a basket Luke Murphy and then a three-pointer by Mallinson at the buzzer.
Mallinson picked up his third foul early in the second quarter and headed to the bench for the rest of the half, but the Wildcats still maintained a solid lead at 27-20 after a Gavin Erickson bucket with 5:22 left in the half. From that point on, however, Burlington began to seize control, going on a 10-0 run to take a 30-27 lead with 2:20 left in the half after a three pointer by Cedric Rodriguez (23 points).
Wilmington got a basket from Willie Stuart to end the Burlington run with 1:16 left in the half and sophomore Ben Marvin knocked down a bucket of his own in the final minute to keep the Wildcats within 33-31 at the half.
In the early moments of the second half, the Wildcats showed every indication that they would continue to stay close with the Red Devils, tying the game at 38-38 on a Murphy bucket with 6:20 left. But that was the last time they would score for several minutes, as Burlington went on a 16-0 run to take a 54-38 lead with 1:10 left in the half before Mallinson finally broke the run with a pair of free throws with 40 seconds left and another basket at the buzzer to make the score 54-42 in favor of Burlington headed to the fourth quarter.
“It was tough not having Tommy in there,” Ingram said. “He got off to a good start, but when you get early fouls like that, it makes things tough. I am surprised he didn’t foul out.”
Any thoughts of a fourth quarter comeback by the Wildcats were quickly put to rest when Burlington got off to a fast start in the final frame, extending their lead to 61-45 with 5:33 left and eventually to as large as 23 points at 70-47 with three minutes left in the game.
