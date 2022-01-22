BILLERICA – Following a tough loss to Middlesex League rival Burlington in their previous game last Friday night, the Wilmington High Boys Basketball team entered Tuesday night’s road clash with non-league rival Shawsheen Tech looking to not only get back in the win column, but also do a much better job of playing their style of basketball that has made them successful this season. Namely, playing a transition offense, passing the ball well and forcing turnovers on defense.
For one game at least, it was mission accomplished for the Wildcats, as they rolled past the Rams by a score of 64-45 on Tuesday night at Mark Donovan Gymnasium. Shawsheen, meanwhile, who had dominated their previous game with 75-36 win over CAC rival Northeast, struggled to find their game most of the night on Tuesday, clearly showing the rust of a team that had played just one game since December 23.
But rust or no rust, it was Wilmington (6-4) who seized control of this game almost from the start, taking an early 12-2 lead in the first quarter, scoring 12 straight points after Shawsheen had scored the game’s opening basket. The Wildcats were led in the first quarter by a an 11-point outburst from Tommy Mallinson, who scored 11 of his game high 25 points in the opening frame. Will Stuart scored the other five points in the quarter for the Wildcats, who led 16-8 at the end of the first eight minutes.
“Our whole offense is predicated on moving the ball and sharing the ball,” Wilmington coach Dennis Ingram said. “When we break down the film and we are not firing where we should be at and get too much into one on one, or taking shots too quick into the possession. I thought we did a much better job tonight of moving ball, and sharing the ball and having everybody get touches. It makes it a lot more difficult for them to play defense for 30 seconds. Easy things opened up for us.”
Both teams struggled a little offensively in the second quarter, but the Wildcats were able to extend their lead by forcing numerous Shawsheen turnovers that they began to turn into easy baskets. Wilmington led 29-16 at the half, with Jeff Kelly scoring all eight of Shawsheen’s second quarter points.
“We struggled to score the ball. We scored 16 points in the first half, and that is a problem,” Shawsheen coach Joe Gore said. “We are not going to beat good teams when we struggle to score the ball like that. We missed a ton of layups and a ton of three point shots. I do think that comes from having such a long layoff, but that can’t be an excuse, because a lot of teams are in the same situation this season and you just have to find a way to overcome it.”
The Rams struggle to get any offense going in the first half pretty much epitomized what they were dealing with all night in a game that Gore will be happy to put in the team’s rear view mirror.
“Our effort was not as good as theirs all night,” Gore said. “From the opening tip, they out worked us, they out played and they out coached us, so that was really what was most disappointing. Right from the tip we just didn’t match their intensity and we got outworked for 32 minutes.”
If Shawsheen hoped to get back in the game in the third quarter, Wilmington quickly put those thoughts to rest with a 15-5 run to start the second half, led by some hot shooting from Luke Murphy as well Tyler Rourke, taking a 44-21 led midway through the quarter. Shawsheen’s Franck Maron and Cam Pontes did their best to try and keep the Rams in the game but it was simply not enough and Wilmington took a 56-24 lead into the fourth quarter.
Shawsheen did their best to get back in the game in the fourth quarter, led by a strong effort by Mavrick Bourdeau (team high 15 points), but it was too little too late, as the Wildcats balanced scoring continued to hold off the Rams, with Will Doucette (eight points), Stuart (seven points), Murphy (six points), Gavin Erickson (five points), Ben Marvin (five points) and Tyler Rourke (four points), all contributing to the win.
“Tommy (Mallinson) had a big night, but other than that we had some good, balanced scoring, which we always like to see,” Ingram said. “A lot of kids were able to contribute.”
Not surprisingly, the coaches of each team will be looking to take something different out of Tuesday night’s game going forward.
For Ingram’s part, this game is something he is hoping his team can build on going forward, even as they head back into the rigors of their Middlesex League schedule.
“I hope so, I really hope so,” Ingram said. “We talk about it all the time, that you have to play 32 minutes. It doesn’t matter who you are playing against. I don’t think against the Middlesex League teams we have played a solid 32 minutes yet. I think this was probably our cleanest game, our best game from start to finish, and hopefully that gives our kids confidence going forward.”
Gore also said that he is hoping his team can learn from this game, but he is also hoping this will be the last time he sees this kind of effort from his team.
“The good thing is we can learn from this, and hopefully kind of build on this and we have another shot at them later in the season. We have a big league game at Greater Lowell on Friday night, so we need to have a short memory and break down some film and try to play much better come Friday night.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.