Over this winter season, we started the series on the most dominating WHS winter sports teams from previous seasons. The series started with the 2001-2002 Boys Basketball team and followed with stories on 2006-’07 Girls Hockey team, the WHS Wrestling seasons from 2000-01 and 2004-05, the 2006-’07 WHS Girls Basketball team and then the 1983-’84 Boys Hockey team.
The story below is on the WHS Boys Basketball team from 2006-’07. The ‘Cats advanced to the North Sectional Final, losing to Lynn Tech. Below are the game stories from the sectional semi-final win over Shawsheen Tech and then the loss at the Tsongas Arena.
LOWELL – The boys basketball teams from Wilmington High and Shawsheen Tech squared off Tuesday night in the semi-finals of the MIAA Division 3 North tournament in a battle for not only bragging rights, but more importantly a trip to the sectional finals.
In the end it was Wilmington who moved on and Shawsheen who saw its season come to a disappointing end, as the Wildcats turned what was a close game midway through the first half into a blowout, earning a 56-39 win held in front of a standing room only crowd at Lowell High School.
Top seeded Wilmington improved its record to 20-3 on the season and advance to the North Finals where they will face Lynn Tech on Saturday afternoon at the Tsongas Arena beginning at 12:30 pm. Fourth seeded Shawsheen, meanwhile, ended its season with a record of 18-5.
“Defensively we have held teams to 39 or 40 points usually and under 45 for the last three or four games,” said Wildcat head coach Jim McCune. “That's been our meal ticket all year.”
Wilmington dominated in all facets of the game on their way to victory, scoring from both inside and the outside, and playing a stellar defensive game. Sophomore guard Joe Herra led the Wildcats with 16 points off the bench. Senior guard Mike Kelly added 10 points.
“This team has been very surprising,” said McCune. “They really grew together as the season went on. Through the first ten or eleven games they were a team, but over the last half of the season the personalities have grown and that has taken us on this ride.”
For Shawsheen, Tewksbury native Sean Sullivan led the way with 14 points and 12 rebounds, while, Mike Gore of Wilmington, added 10 points and nine rebounds.
The score stood tied at 9-9 with 7:30 left in the first half before Wilmington started to light it up from the outside and pushed the lead to 30-16 at the end of the first half. The Wildcats maintained a 15 to 20 point lead for most of the second half.
Shawsheen coach Ron Nowakowski said that the reason for the wide margin at the half was pretty simple. Wilmington was hitting its shots and his was not.
“We shot 30% and that doesn't help you win games, especially against a very good team like Wilmington,” said Nowakowski. “They shot 55%, on 11-of-19 shooting in the first half and we shot 6-for-20. That was the difference.”
Wilmington got out to a 6-0 lead before Shawsheen started to chip away and the Rams eventually tied the game when Shaun Benoit drove the baseline to make the score 9-9. It looked like the game was shaping up to perfection for Shawsheen, who won most of its games this season in low scoring fashion. But it was then that Wilmington turned the game more into their style.
“We were concerned about their zone (defense), but in particular Gore,” said McCune. “Sullivan hurt us. He did a good job in dribble penetration, but we wanted to zone press and go man defense and it worked.”
The Wildcats scored eight straight points on a run started by a three-pointer from Kelly, and capped off by a bucket underneath from sophomore forward Sean Murphy to make the score 17-9 with 5:05 left in the half. Gore finally broke the skin with his first hoop of the game, and had the deficit down to six at 22-16 after his second hoop with 2:25 left in the half. Nowakowski was impressed with how his senior captain fought off some tough Wilmington defense to get the job done.
“They're a very good defensive team and they had two guys on Mike (Gore) at all times,” Nowakowski. “But Mike is a trooper and he played through it. He has been like that all year for us.”
Although Shawsheen appeared to be making a game of it at that point, Wilmington quickly dispelled that notion by scoring the final eight points of the half, six of them coming on a pair of three-pointers by Herra.
Two minutes into the half, Shawsheen was still at a very manageable 12-point deficit with the score 32-20, but then Wilmington went on a 7-0 run that for all intents and purposes put the game away at 39-20 with 12:23 left in the fourth. All but two of the points during the run came on free throws. One of the primary weapons for the Wildcats all night was getting the ball into the low post and either scoring or going to the charity stripe. Although they struggled from the line, hitting only 16-of-30 shots, the sheer volume of shots eventually paid off.
“We wanted Zach (Mitzan) in the elbow area and once Sullivan came up to play him, Zach could pass it down to the baseline to either (Danny) Hurley or (Eric) Olilla, of if that didn't work, try to get fouled.”
The lead reached its peak at 47-24 with 7:04 left when Herra knocked down another three. The Wildcats still led by 20 at 49-29 with 4:23 left before the Rams made a bit of a run to close within 51-39 with 1:20 left, but Shawsheen once again tightened its defense and ended any hopes of a miracle finish.
“We had some turnovers tonight because they played great defenses,” said Nowakowski. “We broke the press some, but we had a tough time getting to half court against them.”
Nowakowski was gracious in defeat and offered this warning to Lynn Tech, who the 'Cats will face in the sectional final.
“That is a very good team, and they also look like a team that is peaking right now,” he said.
VS LYNN TECH
Saturday afternoon marked the second time in the past three years that the Wilmington High boys' basketball team made the Final Eight. But once again it just wasn't meant to be.
The Wildcats (20-4) proved they were among the best teams in the entire state as they fell one win away from capturing the program's first-ever North Sectional championship and three wins from its first ever state championship trophy.
Wilmington let this game slip away from them as they had an 11-point halftime lead but were defeated by Lynn Tech, 61-57, in the Division 3 North sectional played at the Tsongas Arena.
“They (the Wilmington kids) are a group of classy kids,” said head coach Jim McCune. “I wouldn't rather be coaching anywhere else but here with these kids. They've won 55 games in the past three years. Today we just got a little bit out of our offense in the second half and got caught up by taking some ill-advised shots.”
All season long this team had made its mark because of its defense. Offensively, the team went through up and down spells this season, but it was in the defensive end where they won so many games, especially the first three in the state tournament.
When the first half buzzer came to a halt, Wilmington played a superb first half. Offensively, they were able to execute very well in the final nine minutes putting up 22 points in that span, led by some nice passes, a handful of nice outside jump shots, some floaters inside and also some freebies.
At the other end of the floor, the 'Cats defense was really confusing and aggravating Lynn Tech, who scored just two points through the first five minutes of play, and nine points through the first eight minutes. Wilmington jumped out very strong to a 9-2 run to open the game and force Lynn Tech to call a timeout. The Tigers were able to sink back-to-back field goals out of the timeout, before Wilmington nailed six straight free throws, two coming on a technical foul called on LT head coach Marvin Avery. After the six freebies, sophomore Joe Herra nailed a three-pointer giving Wilmington an 18-6 lead.
“Absolutely (Wilmington was much better than I thought they would be),” said Avery. “Their guards were better than I thought. Their Big Guy (Zach Mitzan) showed a lot of poise and he showed me a lot. They are a tough team with a veteran coach, but we did what we had to come away with the win.”
Tech's Corey Bingham (26 points) started to heat up as he drained two treys and two free throws sandwiched between a lay-up by Mitzan (20 points). Wilmington kept the lead to double digits throughout the rest of the first half, including leading by 14 with 14 seconds left until Jamall Boyd nailed a three-pointer closing the halftime score to 33-22.
Despite several big turnovers to begin the second half, Wilmington still held on to a ten-point lead with 13:23 to go in the game. But then one of the 30-second shot clocks began to malfunction and after a ten-minute delay, play was resumed without either team having a shot clock to work with – although the PA announcer gave a reminder with ten seconds to go. That delay seemed to be just what Lynn Tech needed. They were able to settle down, while, Wilmington had a hard time picking up where it left off from the first half.
The Tigers went on a 10-0 run after the delay to tie the game up at 37 with 9:43 to go. From there until 4:05 left, neither team had more than a two-point lead. The Tigers upped it to a three-point lead after Boyd's steal and lay-up making it 52-49 with 4:05 to go. Herra (11 points) got it back down to one on a nice drive, and a minute later Bingham drained a huge three-pointer from the top of the key which seemed to have broke the 'Cats backs. That clutch shot made it 57-52 with 3:09 to go.
“When Corey hit those few three-pointers, that was the difference right there,” said McCune. “We wanted to take that away from them but their penetration killed us.”
The 'Cats fought back with back-to-back deuces with Dan Hurley (14 rebounds) and Mitzan inside, but Bingham drained another three-pointer with 1:28 to go making it 60-56. Derek Trueira (11 points) followed with hitting both free throws cutting it back to two points.
Eric Olilla was able to come up with a defensive steal with 47 seconds, and after a timeout, Wilmington missed two shots, which eventually led them to foul Lynn Tech. Bingham was the culprit and he named five-of-six in the final 29 seconds.
After the first two freebies, came a surprising three-point swish by Mitzan making it a one-point game. Bingham followed hitting one-of-two from the line to push the lead back up to two, but the 'Cats turned the ball over on the attempt to tie the game.
“Of the three times we have faced Lynn Tech, this team is the best one,” said McCune. “I don't think we lost the game. I think they came back and won. We didn't execute the play we wanted (on the final possession), but Bingham was the difference. He's been the best offensive player we've seen all season.”
Wilmington's fantastic season came to a halt on Saturday. The 'Cats finished the season as one of the final eight teams in all of Division 3. They captured a Cape Ann League title for the third straight season and tied the school record of wins in a season with 20.
Next year, the 'Cats return two talented players in Eric Olilla and Joe Herra, while Sean Murphy, an up and coming player, will take on a much larger role with the team in the front court. Brian Caira and Ryan Quigley also saw some quality minutes this season and they too will return, as will Clayton Huynh, Tom Miele, Brennan Jones and Zack Mayo.
Wilmington loses four tremendous student-athletes in tri-captains Zach Mitzan, Mike Kelly and Derek Trueira, as well as Kevin Pizzotti. All four players were tremendous on and off the court and should be commended for their efforts.
