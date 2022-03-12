NEWBURYPORT – All season long the effort and the determination has been there. But when it comes down to results, in the game of hockey, you have to put the puck in the opposition’s net and Wilmington just didn’t do it enough.
On Friday night, in a tremendously physical battle with old Cape Ann League friend Newburyport, the Wildcats had trouble all night getting the puck of their zone and setting up any kind of forecheck. That resulted in the Clippers controlling the play, the possession and holding a game total 39-8 shot advantage, which led to a 3-0 victory in the first round of the Division 2 statewide boys hockey tournament played before a large crowd at the Graf Arena.
Wilmington ends the season with a 6-14-1 overall record.
“Tourney time, everyone ratchets it up a bit, so I thought collectively we played hard,” said Wildcat head coach Steve Scanlon. “They are a good team. Despite being outplayed, we had some (scoring) chances. We had that breakaway with what, eight minutes left in the game so if you get that, who knows? Maybe they start squeezing the sticks a little tighter. But that’s kind of what plagued us all season long is we had a hard time finishing (scoring chances).
“I was pleased with the effort. Everyone came ready to play, they stuck together, they played physical. We are pleased with a lot of things but obviously we wish the result was different.”
In the first six or seven minutes of the first period, Newburyport really took it to Wilmington in terms of body checks, especially whenever the ‘Cats had possession in their own end. After that the ‘Cats responded with the physical play with consistent hits especially coming from Tristan DiMeco throughout the game.
“In the first period, I think you saw some of the jitters. We didn’t handle the puck well at all, but also that’s to their credit as they have a nice two-man forecheck which puts you under some strain. I thought we adjusted better in period two,” said Scanlon.
That, Wilmington did, but it came after trailing 1-0 after the first as Caden Eiserman took a shot from the left point, which was beautifully tipped in by Camden Tinkham at the left side of the net.
The ‘Cats had a golden chance to tie the game in the opening minutes of the second, as senior Nate Packer had the puck out front and was stuffed on two low shots into the pads of goalie Jameson Brooks, who ended the night with the shut out.
The chances for the ‘Cats continued as they went on a power play after Will Alworth was tripped up on a legitimate scoring chance coming down the right wing. But 12 seconds into the man-advantage, Newburyport’s ace, senior forward Jonathan Grof, who clearly dominated this game, sent an absolute rocket of a wrist shot to the top far right-hand corner, for a short-handed, and much needed insurance goal.
Before and after that shot went in, Wilmington senior Liam Crowley was absolutely fantastic in net. He turned away 36 shots, was great on his angles and challenging shooters. He saved probably his best performance in a ‘Cats uniform in his final game.
“Liam was awesome, he really played great. That second goal was a laser and (Groth) is a very good player. Everyone warned us about him and he saw a lot of ice time tonight,” said Scanlon.
Crowley made a number of big stops in the opening minutes of the third, the first getting a portion of his glove to deflect the puck away on a great bid from intight. He followed that up with a gorgeous right pad sprawling save on a backhander by Groth, who came through the seam untouched.
Right after that, junior Nate Alberti collected a long pass that went behind the defensemen and he was able to skate in alone on a breakaway but his shot was stuffed on the short side.
The score remained 2-0 and with 1:38 left in the game and the face-off in the Clippers’ end, Scanlon pulled Crowley for the extra skater, but Groth was able to retrieve the puck and fire it in for an empty-netter to seal the win, ending the ‘Cats season.
“We were inconsistent throughout the season, for sure,” said Scanlon. “We had some really good efforts and then we had some games where I thought we could have played better. You always get a good effort out of these kids. They played hard and the older kids, the seniors were great. They stuck together through the whole year. They were pretty positive kids. Matt (Vinal) and Aidan (Murphy), that was a good leadership team. Aidan does all of the right things and Matt has respect from everyone in the room."
