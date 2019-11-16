WILMINGTON – Two friends and longtime Wilmington residents had a day that they will remember for quite some time.
Michael Haepers and Stephen Potcner, meet up a few times a month to go fishing. During this past summer, they had success catching dozes of bass and other kinds of fish, mostly small or decent size, but that all changed on Monday.
"We thought the (fishing) season was over, but decided to bundle up in the cold and hit our favorite spot growing up, Silver Lake, with our kayaks," said Haepers, a 2006 WHS graduate and former football player. "To much surprise, I landed a personal record (catch) right off the bat."
Haepers caught a 5-pound, 8-ounce largemouth fish. He said he and Potcner — the WHS Boys Soccer program’s all-time scorer — were very excited, but that was just the start.
"About a half hour later, I one upped myself and landed a 6-pound, 5-ounce largemouth," said Haepers. "I always thought Steve was the better fisherman and just figured I got lucky."
On their way back, they decided to try one more landing spot.
"We were in the dark and Steve casted from one of his secret favorite spots and he landed a whopping 8-pound, 10-ounce largemouth," said Haepers.
Overall, it was a fun day for the friends, catching up on each other's lives, having a few laughs and catching some pretty big fish.
"I have never seen anything like this in one day of fishing," said Haepers, "never mind me witnessing the largest freshwater fish I’ve seen in person. Silver Lake has always been good to us and would love to see it get more credit as a top fishing spot in Massachusetts."
