LOWELL – Back in June, then 19-year-old Wilmington resident Jared Venezia was set to officially get into the boxing ring for his first amateur fight. It didn't end up happening due to a scheduling mishap so he then competed in several exhibition matches, while he anxiously waited his official debut.
Last Thursday night, his debut finally happened as he took part in the 75th annual Golden Gloves Novice Finals Tournament held at the Lowell Auditorium. The former Wilmington High football and ice hockey player, showed tremendous guts, courage and heart as he got into the ring before a big crowd, and went toe-to-toe with his opponent for all three rounds, six minutes in total.
Venezia competed in the 165-pound division against Abdelrahman Hamada, of Belmont and the Norantum Boxing Club. When the final bell was rung, there was confusion with the announcement of the winner. Originally Venezia was said to have won, but it was read wrong, and the correction was made to Hamada's corner, as he took the split decision, 3-2.
For Venezia, certainly the win would have been nice, but he won the second he entered the ring.
“Hey, I got the first one out of the way. I fought him before in one of my exhibition fights, so I wasn't too nervous but it's crazy. I feel like I didn't even fight yet. I got out there and then it's over, just so fast,” said Venezia, minutes after the fight ended.
Already in about a year's work, Venezia has come so far. The first time he entered the Somerville Boxing Club, he weighed over 200 pounds and is now competing at the 165-pound division. He started training six days a week with his coach/trainer Alex Rivera.
“Jared came to the gym a few months ago,” said Rivera back in June. “He was a little bit overweight and stuff like that, but that kid works all day, then comes to the gym and his commitment to what he is doing in the gym is just incredible.”
Venezia's strength on Thursday night was never in question. His power shots was the reason why he easily won the first round. He utilized his powerful right hand, connecting on multiple shots and also showed a series of good combinations of using his jab and right hook.
“I just have to fight (all of the time) like I did in that first round. That first round, every time I had the jab on (it was successful) but in the second and third rounds, the jab was like a tenth of a second slower and that makes a big difference,” said Venezia. “I'm happy with the first round, the second round was iffy and the third round, I have to get better at. I definitely need to learn how to close out (matches).”
There was one point of the first round where Venezia really connected with a right, and it seemed like it could have been a chance to take advantage of that moment.
“That right was big and maybe I just needed to follow it up with a hook or go to the body or something,” he said.
The second round was pretty even, but both guys didn't land as many punches as they did in the first round. The third period opened up a bit, with Abdelrahman having the edge, while it was apparent that Venezia was getting fatigued.
“I just have to keep that first round pace that I had tonight throughout all of the rounds. I didn't walk in there thinking it would be a one round fight, but I have to know that this is going to be three rounds no matter what,” he said.
Venezia is scheduled to fight again at the Gloves either this Thursday or the following one.
