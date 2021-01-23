TAMPA, FLA/WILMINGTON – Over the last 10 to 15 years, high school hockey has changed significantly. With the explosion of Jr. Hockey, public and private schools lose and gain players year in and year out as those players feel that they play against better competition, while getting better exposure as they look to advance to the collegiate level.
Wilmington, like any other local area school, has had its share of losing kids to Jr. Hockey, while a number of kids finished their four years with the Wildcats before journeying off to another level of play.
During the 20017-'18 season, then junior Danny Woods was electric for the Wildcats, especially in the state tournament. He scored all three goals in a win over Winthrop, finishing the season with 18 goals and 7 assists, which gave him 50 in his career. He left after that season and joined the Northern Cyclones of the USPHL (United States Premier Hockey League).
One of Danny's teammates on the Wilmington team was then sophomore Ryan Barrett. He ended up playing all four with the 'Cats and was known for his speed and ability to find the back of the net. After he graduated, he too went to same league, suiting up for the Islanders.
Fast forward to this past weekend, the two longtime friends and former teammates were able to play together again as they were both named to the USPHL All-Star team representing the New England Team American who defeated the Mid-Atlantic Division Team National, 7-3, in a game played Sunday in Tampa, Florida.
In the win, Barrett collected two assists and Woods finished with two goals and one assist.
“The experience is crazy. We're in a bubble with thirty teams in the league who are from all around the country,” said Barrett. “Don't get me wrong, I think our team is the best one down here. We have a very good team, but the experience is crazy. I was able to get into the (all-star game's) starting line-up with a bunch of my teammates. We have six guys from our team in the (all-star team) line-up and our team won (7-3). I got to play with Danny Woods and that was so much fun.
“It's an opportunity of a lifetime down here. The whole resort is for us, so we're just down here to play hockey and it's just crazy. We wake up everyday and just do it and I think we have twenty more games down here.”
For Barrett, it seems or it's a case where the experience with the Islanders has helped him grow immensely both on and off the ice. This is his second season with the program, and he is this year's team captain.
“I was recruited by the Islanders after my senior year of high school. They told me to come to the camp to try out (and I made the team),” said Barrett. “I played for them last year as a rookie and I wasn't expecting to play as much as I did, but in my first game I scored two goals and it just went on from there. I'm the captain of the team this year and we're just rolling right now. We're one of the top teams around.
“It's my first time being a captain and having that leadership role. I never had in high school and I thought I could have, but I'm loving it and it's taught me so much. The boys look up to me and I treat them like they're my own kids. It's awesome. They all love me and I love all of them to death. It just helps your team so much when you are so close on and off the ice. I love being a captain. I'm not stuck up, I'm not cocky, I just go out there and play and they love that from me. It's crazy how much I have matured the last few years. I'm pretty sure those people who really know me would attest to that.”
While he admitted that he has matured as a person, he said that he also had to mature on the ice, which seems to have elevated his overall play.
“I've really worked on my defensive zone play. I was so offensive minded in high school and since then I knew that I had to work on the defensive part of my game and I really have worked on it,” he said. “Being a center, I depended on being back there, low in the zone. I have really worked on that and feel like I have grown into a strong all-around player.”
Through 19 games this year, Barrett has 11 goals and 17 assists for the Islanders. He said that the team has about 20 games left in Tampa and then the playoffs. Once the season is completed, he will have a big decision to make.
“I didn't have any looks (from colleges when I was in high school) and I knew that I had to go play juniors if I wanted to play (at that level),” he said. “Some people may think you can go right to college from a program like Wilmington, but you can't unless you are a stud. Division 3 college hockey is amazing and so many great players. I'm getting a lot of looks this year and have been talking to a lot of (Division 3) coaches. I've been loving the looks that I've been getting. I haven't made a commitment yet. Have no idea what's going to happen over the next year, where we'll be able to play and if I'm returning to the Islanders again or going to college, but that decision will be coming soon.”
Islanders’ head coach Tim Kyrkostas said that the addition of Barrett to his club has been a win-win situation.
“I absolutely love Ryan Barrett! He's a giant ball of pure ENERGY,” said the coach. “He brings that energy to the ice each and everyday. He's a natural leader that his teammates just gravitate towards. He's been outstanding the last two seasons for the IHC. He makes so much happen on the ice with his hustle and his skills.
“He's got great hands and a great scoring touch. He's a player that every team needs. He's going to have a great college career with what ever school he decides that he wants to attend.”
Barrett’s longtime pal, Woods will be completing his third and final year if Juniors and said that he is narrowing his choices down to Framingham State, Fitchburg State and Salem State. He said before the season started, he had hopes of being a league all-star as well as having a better idea if and where his hockey journey would be next.
“My whole mindset from the beginning of the season was this was my last year playing in the USPHL so I wanted to make it my best one and so far it's been working out pretty good,” he said. “I've been able to put up a lot of points, and my coach has been very reliable with me and I was able to get selected to the all-star game.”
After putting up 50 points through three seasons of high school, Woods has continued to be an offensive player at this level. In 17 games, he has six goals and 12 assists, and then on he added two goals and an assist in the All-Star game. His first goal, which made the score 5-3 at the time, came when he took the puck on the left wing, skated into the offensive zone on a 2-on-2 and after his first shot to the net was blocked, he picked up the loose puck and fired it through a hole to the low left hand corner. He added his second goal later on and that tally ended the game's scoring.
“It was a great experience playing in an All-Star game and coming down to Florida and having a friend from my hometown playing alongside with me,” he said. “It was just such a great experience meeting a lot of different people from all of the different teams.”
Woods was asked about his decision to forgo his senior year of high school to go to the Cyclones, and admitted that it wasn't easy.
“At first it was a little hard, leaving all of my friends and teammates from back home but the Cyclones were very welcoming and made me feel right where I needed to be,” he said. “They brought me in with open arms and I have been able to meet a lot of great people, especially the coaching staff who are just great people to know and they helped me progress in the sport and get me to where I need to be at.
“The coaches have helped me become a better player on and off the ice, be a better leader and role model so you feel like you are part of one big family.
“(Playing for Coach Bill Weiland) has been great. I played for his summer team and same exact thing where it felt good being a part of the team and playing for him. He's a good coach, a good role model and is just very welcoming.”
Weiland said that indeed Woods has made the leap of going from a very good high school player to possibly and hopefully soon, landing a spot at the collegiate level.
“Danny is a great player for us,” said Weiland. “He has a knack for scoring. Danny has been producing for us all season and he has produced at every level he has played. He is a dynamic offensive player and we really enjoy having him in a Cyclones uniform. He is currently producing at a level that will give him the opportunity to get his college commitment.”
In several weeks the Islanders and Cyclones will meet each other in a regular season game. That will pit Barrett and Woods against each other, but Barrett said that despite all of the teams being rivals, all of the hockey players are friendly and respectful to one another. Until the day comes when the friends face off against one another, they'll enjoy this all-star game and experience together.
“It was great playing with Ryan,” said Woods. “It brought me back to high school years and playing with one of my friends who I grew up with. It was so surreal playing with him again. He's putting up points and doing his thing and I'm doing my own thing. We're just trying to help our own teams.”
Said Barrett, “I always love playing with Moose. I wasn't able to play with him during my senior year of high school but it was so much fun playing with him yesterday. He's picked up his speed and has turned into a really good player.”
