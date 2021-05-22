WILMINGTON – In the first two games of the season, the Wilmington High School Baseball team took advantage of some subpar pitching and defeated Burlington by scores of 10-2 and 17-10.
The next two games, the 'Cats saw different kind of pitching as Wakefield, the No. 19 ranked team in all of Eastern Mass, tossed two shut outs, first an 8-0 week back on the 11th, followed up by an 11-0, five-inning shortened game, played on Saturday morning at Scanlon Memorial Field.
This certainly was not a pretty game for the 'Cats whatsoever. There was no energy at all, the 'Cats pitchers walked a combined ten batters, hit three more, while there were two defensive errors, a handful of defensive lapses, and just was one ugly ballgame right from the start.
“It's two games in a row like that. Just two games with no energy at all from anyone and we were the same way we played over at their place,” said head coach Aldo Caira. “I think the first two games of the season may have put some ideas into their heads that all they had to do was show up, and maybe these two games puts different ideas in their heads that they have to do a bit more.”
Wakefield scored three runs in the first, six more in the second and two more in the third to account for all of its runs. Sophomore Jacob Roque was the second reliever used and he tossed 2.1 scoreless innings, did walk two and hit one, but struck out five.
“Jacob did well. He struck out the two guys, then walked three before striking out the last guy to get out of it, but he's a sophomore and he will learn. I was a bit surprised with him, but we've got to get him stronger. He threw the ball pretty well,” said Caira.
Offensively, Wilmington had just four hits, singles by Derek Gallucci, Joe Dynan and Nate Packer and then a double by Jimmy McCarron.
On Tuesday, the 'Cats dropped their fourth straight, but this time it was a much more competitive game against Melrose, with the score 4-2. The 'Cats were ahead 2-1 until Melrose scored three runs in the top of the seventh which ultimately was the difference in the victory.
Melrose led 1-0 after scoring a run in the top of the third. In the bottom half, Roque led off with a single, stole second, went to third in a wild pitch and scored on a sacrifice fly by Matt Vinal.
The score remained tied until the bottom of the fifth. Drew Gallucci walked on four pitches and moved to second on a single by Vinal and then scored on a RBI single by twin-brother Derek.
Melrose then scored the three runs on an infield error, a single and a ground rule double.
Wilmington left nine runners on base.
Vinal and Roque each had two hits for Wilmington with Vinal knocking in a run. Nico Piazza and Derek Gallucci had the other Wilmington hits with Derek Gallucci going 1-for-1 with three walks and an RBI.
Wilmington will travel to Melrose Saturday morning for a 9:00 am game, before hosting Watertown on Tuesday for a 4 pm start.
SOFTBALL
The Wilmington High School Softball team picked up two more wins this past week, running the team's winning streak to four, after losing the season opener.
Last Wednesday, the Wildcats defeated Wakefield, 8-3. Wilmington trailed 1-0 after the first inning only to plate five runs in the top of the second behind several walks and a two-run hit by Abby LaClair.
Defensively, Wilmington played fantastic, turning in two inning ending double plays. In the third inning, freshman third baseman Lily MacKenzie made a great play making a catch on a hard line drive and then doubling up the runner at first. Then in the sixth, pitcher Audrey Powers, made a catch on a pop up and also doubled up the runner at first.
Senior Jenna Sweeney cranked a solo home run for the team's final run.
On Tuesday, the hot bats continued with a 13-2 thumping over Melrose. Maddie Alexander was 3-for-5, including a grand slam. Audrey Powers (2-for-5, 4 runs scored) and Bella Kieran (2-for-5, 3 RBI) also connected for home runs.
Also getting into the action included LaClair, who was 3-for-4 with a double and two triples, Sofia Scalfani, who was 3-for-4, with a double and a run scored.
Powers was dominating on the mound, tossing a no-hitter – as two errors and two stolen bases led to breaking up the perfect game and the shut out. She didn't allow a walk and struck out 13.
Wilmington is off until Saturday afternoon for a 1 pm rematch with Melrose, before traveling to Watertown on Tuesday for a 4:30 start.
