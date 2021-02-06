Depending on space availability, the Town Crier will start to run stories on the top WHS Winter teams over the years.
We start with the WHS Boys Basketball team from the 2001-02 season. The story below is from the win over North Cambridge Catholic, which appeared in the March 6, 2002 Town Crier edition and in the following week's paper was the story on the loss to Lynn Tech, but due to space, we cut it down as we wanted to emphasize what's called as the greatest win in WHS Boys Hoop history.
WAKEFIELD – With 1.3 seconds remaining in Tuesday night's game, Wilmington High boys' basketball coach Jim McCune remarked to his players in a timeout by saying, “I couldn't be any prouder of you guys than I am right now. We did it.”
What the Wildcats did was win yet another state tournament game, staying alive in their incredible season. This time the 'Cats (20-3) upset the No. 2 seed North Cambridge Catholic (20-3), 85-80, held at Wakefield High School.
The Wildcats overcame an eight point halftime deficit to win the Division 3 North Sectional semi-final game to advance to the program's first ever sectional final which will be played against the No. 3 seed Lynn Tech, who eliminated the 'Cats from last year's post-season in the quarterfinal round.
“This is the greatest win the program has ever had and all of the credit goes to the kids,” said McCune. “I thought the (quarterfinal win against) Watertown game was big … well this one is much bigger. We were such the underdogs coming into this game. I'd say the difference in the game was our balance offensive attack. We had all five players in double figures. That's what a team is all about.”
McCune used his five starters for all but one minute of the game, and all five of them put in performances they'll never forget. Junior Craig Osgood was sensational, leading the way with 27 points, including 16 in the second half as the team rallied to outscore NCC 45-32. Trailing 56-47 with 11:59 to go, it was Osgood who put the 'Cats back into the game with a three-pointer, and then a steal and a lay-up for a combined five points.
Senior Valence Nwachukwu was solid in both halves, as his passing, defensive rebounds and several key shots ignited several rallies. He also hit four big free throws in the closing 52 seconds for part of his 18-point, 9-rebound performance.
Senior Dave Aronofsky played his best game in a Wildcat uniform, coming up with many clutch shots during the comeback in the second half. After Osgood's steal and lay-up, Aronofsky hit a huge three-pointer making it a one-point game.
Later on when Wilmington trailed by three points, the ‘Cats began a 10-0 run in which Aronofsky scored on back-to-back shots, one on a jump shot, and one on a nice feed inside. He ended the night with 12 points, 10 coming in the second half.
Junior Mike Jordan — whose defense was the prime reason why the ‘Cats defeated Watertown to get to this semi-final game — had missed the first handful of shots in the game until he came up huge in the last 4:20 of the first half. Trailing 37-28, Jordan scored all ten of his points in that stretch, including a pair of threes to get the momentum back into gear.
Finally, junior center Pat Taylor, who has been absolutely tremendous in the post-season, was steady in both halves, ending the night with 18 points and 5 rebounds. He sealed the deal by hitting two free throws with 1.3 seconds left, which allowed McCune to praise his players during that timeout.
Taylor also had the huge defensive block which led to Aronofsky's big three-pointer with 10:32 to go. In addition, Taylor also scored on a pair of inside buckets cutting the deficit down to one each time. The second of those baskets started the 10-0 run and one basket later, the 'Cats had the lead with 4:22 to go. They never looked back.
All five of them played their hearts out in this game, and they gave the program its biggest win ever. McCune said all of the credit goes to these five kids, since after all they were the ones who changed the defensive scheme in the second half, which limited the awesome shooting from NCC, including eight treys in the first half and shooting over 70 percent from the floor.
“We went into halftime and the kids were complaining about the zone defense so we asked them if they'd rather go man-to-man and they all said 'yes'. Playing man-to-man and rebounding the ball better were the differences,” said McCune. “We knew they were going to shoot their threes, but we just wanted to take away their twos. And that we did,” said McCune.
North Cambridge Catholic is legit. They are a phenomenal shooting team. They took it to Wilmington several times, but the 'Cats would never quit, nor would they go away. The Panthers had a lead of 8-0 to start the game. Wilmington came back on an 12-3 run to take a one-point lead. The Panthers ended up leading at the half, 48-40.
They continued the lead in the second half, up by nine, until Wilmington started an 11-0 run topped by Osgood's two big baskets, and Aronofsky's trey. The Panthers then went on a 6-0 run and Wilmington fought back to make it 69-66 with 6:18 to go. Both teams exchanged baskets which led to the 10-0 run to seal the deal.
“The kids gave an unbelievable effort,” said McCune. “They absolutely deserve all of the credit.
“They did it.”
SECTIONAL FINAL
The 'Cats advanced to the sectional final, losing 73-57, to Lynn Tech held at Salem State College, to finish the remarkable season with a 20-4 record.
“We had a wonderful year,” said McCune after the loss. “Nothing can take away what these kids did. I just think the sad thing is all of these fans didn't see how well we've played all season. I think we were a little nervous and a little overwhelmed by everything.
“Lynn Tech's athleticism was a little bit too much for us. They had a lot of easy baskets. They were faster, jumped better, they were better athletes and they were the better team.”
