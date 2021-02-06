The 2001-’02 WHS Boys Basketball team finished with a 20-4 record, won the Cape Ann League title, defeated Watertown and North Cambridge Catholic, before falling to Lynn Tech in the Division 3 North Sectional Finals. The team included: First Row: Mike Herra (Captain), Valence Nwachukwu (Captain) and Dave Aronofsky (Captain); Second Row: Coach Jim McCune, Chris Derian, Mike Jordan, Sean Osgood, Zack Mitzan, Pat Taylor, Warren Cormier, Mike Kelley and Ryan Tildsley. Missing from photo: Jimmy Ferrari. (Courtesy photo)