BURLINGTON – A year ago at the Middlesex League Track-and-Field Championship Meet, John Ware finished third in both the 110-meter hurdles and the javelin. His time in the hurdles was 1:01.61.
This year he changed gears a bit. While he has spent most of his time working on his best event, the javelin, he switched up to the 400-meter hurdles.
During Thursday night's Championship Meet, Ware, a senior, first started out by competing in the hurdles and he didn't have a great race. In fact he finished 18th with a time of 1:05.99, which was about four seconds slower than his personal best.
But instead of sulking and making that tough race ruin the rest of the night, Ware turned his attention to the javelin. And all he did there was go from a third place finish of 137 feet from a year ago to first place, throwing 149-01.
Ware becomes the fifth individual to win a ML outdoor event at the league championship meet since the Wildcats entered the league. He follows Steve Layon (discus), Eli Jennings (twice in the shot put), Pat Barry (javelin) and current teammate Jeandre Abel (100 and this year triple jump).
“I wasn't there today (for hurdles) and that just happens some days,” Ware admitted. “It was just a matter of getting it over with and heading (to the field) to (compete in the javelin) and get all prepared. I brought over everything I needed, towels, an umbrella, some chalk and I just wanted to be well-prepared for a rainy day. That happens some days.”
Despite the rainy conditions, and despite his subpar performance in the hurdles, Ware came through when it counted, taking the event on his final throw.
“Going into the finals, he was seeded second. He had only thrown 136 (feet) and every meet (prior) he had thrown over 145 (feet) with 159 (feet) being his best,” explained head coach Mike Kinney. “He was under a little bit of pressure especially with a slippery runway so that was difficult but he came up big on his last throw with a mark of 149-1 and second place ended up being 142 (feet).”
All of that came after his first throw, where he luckily avoided disaster or physical harm.
“He completely slid out and fell on his first attempt. We told him after that just to slow down and do a five step (approach),” said Kinney. “He wasn't getting enough power or whip out of it. Then he started to feel the pressure after a couple of kids were beating him, but he came up big at the end. And that's kind of what you need to do at this point of the season. You need to be able to deal with the pressure in the finals, be able to be cool and relaxed, and just focus on what you need to be doing.”
Ware said that leading up to the meet, he's been working on a few things in hopes to get better, and will continue to do that this week as he will compete in the Division 4 Eastern Mass Meet to be held at Notre Dame Academy in Hingham.
“I've been trying to work on my momentum and just keeping the speed going into my throw, and keeping my plant leg solid,” he said. “That's one of the more difficult things for me. It's just the footwork. I've got the form down pretty much, except I need to keep my arm up more, so I just need to keep up the speed and the transition – that's what I've got to work on.
“I'm happy (with today) and with just trying to get ready for states next week. Next Saturday is going to be a big day. I'm just going to try to work on the little things and also rest up a little bit later in the week.”
