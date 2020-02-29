WILMINGTON – Every team, regardless of the sport, wants to be playing at their best when post-season play begins.
In the case of the Wilmington High Girls Basketball team, it would be hard to say they are necessarily peaking at the right time, mainly because they have been playing at such a consistently high level over the past two months, but with the post season beginning this week, it would be fair to say they are playing some of their best basketball of the season with the tournament looming.
The Wildcats opened up post season play on Wednesday night as the No. 4 seed in the MIAA Division 2 North Sectional Tournament, hosting No. 13 Somerville at Cushing Gymnasium. Results of the game were unavailable as of press time, but the Wildcats certainly seemed well prepared heading into the game and into the tournament.
After an 0-3 start to the season the Wildcats finished the season with a 15-5 overall record, including a 12-4 mark in the Middlesex League Freedom Division, earning them the program’s first league title since 2012, winning 13 games in a row at one point.
They wrapped their regular season in style last week with a thrilling comeback victory over non-league rival Groton-Dunstable in the St. Mary’s Tournament.
“We have had some really solid stretches during the last 17 games, and our last game vs. Groton Dunstable, I think our last 14 minutes of that game could be considered our best 12 or so minutes of the season,” Wilmington coach Jessica Robinson said. “We are definitely hoping to build off of that. I know the girls are excited and ready to go, we have had some really good and productive practices over the vacation week.”
As for their matchup with Somerville, of course anything can happen in post season play, where upsets occur every year in the early rounds. While there are no guarantees, Robinson and her staff had the Wildcats well prepared for their first round matchup.
“Myself and the coaching staff have all been all over Somerville film since we figured out we would be playing them last Thursday with the Lynn Classical win over Winthrop,” Robinson said. “Somerville has a really solid post player and some good shooters, so we have been working on some defensive schemes to try and counter Somerville strengths.”
If the Wildcats were able to get past Somerville, they would face No. 12 Dracut, who upset No. 5 Burlington on Tuesday night in overtiome. They did not face Dracut in the regular season.
“We scrimmaged Dracut back in December, but that feels like years ago and I am sure they are as different as we are from that time,” Robinson said. “Dracut does play in a very competitive MVC league, so I am sure they are battle-tested. Honestly, this time of year you have to bring your best game no matter who you play and regardless of how many times you may have met in the regular season.”
If the Wildcats are able to continue winning, the competition would only get tougher and tougher, potentially starting with defending state champion and No. 1 seed Pentucket whom the Wildcats could face in the semifinals, if both teams advance that far. Pentucket got a first-round bye and will now play Tewksbury on Thursday night.
Pentucket defeated the Wildcats 68-50 in the first round of the St. Mary’s Tournament just several weeks ago, so they have seen just how good the defending champs are. But Robinson says they are not the only threat in the bracket.
“I would have to say that Pentucket is definitely the heavy favorite. We were obviously hoping to stay on the other side of the bracket, but Marblehead and Saugus were able to get the wins they needed to secure the two and three seed,” Robinson said. “I do like that we had a chance to play Pentucket in the St. Mary’s tournament, it helps give us an idea of what we need to do different or better in order to keep the game competitive.
“Obviously, we need to get to the third round to see them, which won’t be easy, but we have worked hard and played one of the toughest non-league schedules in Division 2 North to help us be better prepared to get there.”
One thing the Wildcats will definitely have working to their advantage, as least in the early rounds of the tournament, will be the support of the home crowd at Cushing Gymnasium. Robinson and the Wildcats have enjoyed great support all season, and they are hoping to see it continue, or even increase, in the post season.
“Our team has been very lucky to have the support of their families and friends throughout the season,” Robinson said. “We are hoping to grow the student section during tournament time, as we could have two home games.
“One thing that is great about Wilmington is that the athletic teams all support each other, and really turn it on during tournament time.”
