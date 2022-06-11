On Wednesday afternoon, as this paper was being printed, the No. 19 seed Wilmington High School Wildcats had traveled to take on the No. 14 seed Groton-Dunstable Crusaders in a Division 3 first round boys lacrosse state tournament game.
The Wildcats defeated Tewksbury, 18-8, last Wednesday to end the regular season with a 9-9 record. Not counting last year where the 'Cats lost to Austin Prep 15-2 in the 'open tournament', this will be the program's first tournament appearance since 2013, when they were defeated by Holliston.
Groton-Dunstable finished the regular season with an 8-10 record, competing out of the Central Mass Mid-Wach League. The year before the team finished with an 1-12 record. The Crusaders are led by captains Matt Lesser and Hunter Woolfrey.
Wilmington has been led by a handful of different players all season, including league all-stars Gavin Erickson and Owen White.
The winner of the Wilmington/GD game will take on the winner of No. 4 Hanover (12-5)/No. 30 Holliston (6-13), most likely on Friday. If Hanover wins, it would be at their place, but if Holliston pulls off the upset, and Wilmington beats GD, then the 'Cats would host.
