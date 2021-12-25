BOSTON – Both the Wilmington High School Girls and Boys Indoor Track-and-Field teams opened their seasons last Wednesday against Burlington. The girls came away with a convincing 64-34 win, while the Burlington boys came away with its own convincing win, 72-28.
Certainly girls' coach Brian Schell was satisfied with starting the season off at 1-0.
“Burlington unfortunately does not have much depth on their roster despite having similar numbers as us. We knew with our versatility and opportunity to move people around into different events allowed us to take advantage of that. We still knew they would be a tough team especially knowing they had four of the top performances on the entire night,” he said.
Wilmington had a number of big performances especially by freshman Addy Hunt, who finished first in the 1,000-meters with a time of 3:30.13 and she was also a part of the winning 4x400 relay team with a 69 second split.
“Addy had the tough job of dictating the pace for the first three laps of the (1,000 meter) race. However, she managed to open a decent gap on their top runner within the first quarter mile. She looked very relaxed as we discussed going out and hit the exact splits we worked on. She managed to have a solid last lap to finish off the race which was huge,” said Schell.
The other members of the relay team included Emily Grace, Shea Cushing and Angie Zaykovskaya, who came in at 4:30.05. Cushing also won the mile at 5:42.56.
The 4x200 relay team of Madi Mulas, Molly MacDonald, Kaitlyn Doherty and Amanda Broussard ran the fastest time of all of the Middlesex League Schools on the night at 1:50.22, which qualified the team for the state meet.
“Madi did what she always does and had a phenomenal start giving us more than a 15-meter lead among the entire field. Molly then held strong easily keeping the lead followed by Kaitlyn who then opened up our lead even further. Amanda then powered her way through the finish with the fastest split of them all. The girls were less than a second off the school record too show it was great to see the team gel,” said Schell.
The other three first places came from Celia Kulis in the 55-meter hurdles, a school record time of 9.11 seconds, Hannah Bryson in the two-mile at 13:23.08 and Mollie Osgood qualified for the states in the high jump as she cleared 5-0.
The second places came from Kaitlyn Doherty in the 55-meter dash (7.69), Mallory Brown in the 1,000 (3:36.81), Broussard in the 300 with a personal record time of 43.40, Olivia Erler in the two-mile (13:44.63), Sarah LaVita in the shot put (29-5) and Kulis in both the long jump (15-.25) and high jump (4-10).
Rounding out the scoring with third places included Kayla Flynn in the 55-meter hurdles (11.00), Ali Doherty in the 55-meter dash (7.85), Erler in the mile (6:17.43), Zaykovskaya in the 600 (1:48.90), Sofia Pitzen in the 1,000 (3:47.45), MacDonald in the 300 (46.38), Flynn in the high jump (4-8) and Kaitlyn Doherty in the long jump (14-10.50).
“Overall, it was a great first dual meet, and we definitely brought our 'A' game. Definitely we need some tuning and some changes can be made moving forward, so we will see how things go with a tough Wakefield team (on Wednesday),” said Schell.
CUSHING TO UVM
Back in the fall, in a feature story, Shea Cushing said that there was mutual interest with her attending UVM and running cross-country and track. This past week on social media, she announced that she indeed will be attending the school, making it five members of this indoor track team who will be competing at the D1 collegiate level.
BOYS TRACK
Turning to the boys team, Wilmington managed just a pair of first places, four second places and then six third places to account for all of the team's scoring.
Jeandre Abel had a monster day as he qualified for the state meet with a personal best time of 37.15 to easily win the 300-meter race. He was also first in the 55-meter dash at 6.95 seconds and was second in the high jump, clearing 5-4.
“Jeandre ran a personal best in the 300, winning easily and he also had the league best time in the dash with 6.95, for the double victory,” said head coach Mike Kinney. “He also placed second in the high jump and just had a great day. It was a good start to what should be a dominant season for him. He worked hard in the off-season and he has an excellent work ethic in practice. Abel was the only state qualifier from this meet.”
The other big highlight came from senior John Ware. He was second in the 55-meter hurdles with a time of 8.99 seconds, breaking nine seconds, which was a big goal to attain.
“John has been instrumental in leading the team in practice thus far. He will do whatever the team needs, throwing the shot, long jump, hurdles, the 600 and running the relay. His effort and intensity are hard to match. He tweaked his back the day before the meet and was wincing in pain before the meet, but he persevered to run his personal best,” said Kinney.
Wilmington was able to take second in the mile and third in the two-mile with Jameson Burns at 5:07.69 and Roman Moretti at 11:28.69, respectively. Also taking a point was Owen Mitchell with a third in the 1,000-meters at 3:06.73.
“In the distance events, we are pretty young, but we saw many promising performances from Thomas Burns, Ethan Kennedy, Owen Mitchell, Roman Moretti, Nick Atwater, Evan Shackelford and Christian Niceforo,” said Kinney. “We are looking for consistent growth from those guys and they have been great thus far, gradually increasing the workload and becoming accustomed to racing indoors.”
Nick Atwater was third in the 600 at 1:38.48 to close out the running events.
In the field events, Luka Smiljic was third in the high jump clearing 5-4 and then Jack Melanson (37-00) and John Spencer (35-00.50) finished second and third in the shot put.
“Jack threw a personal best and those guys have improved a lot from last year. They put in a lot of work in the weight room and it is paying off. They should see some big gains as they refine their approach and technique throughout the season,” said Kinney.
The coach added that he continues to see a lot of positives and likes the direction the team is headed.
“Overall, it is always tough to start with Burlington and Wakefield but we saw many positives and feel pretty good about our growth thus far. Practice has been going really well so far, and we are making great strides in working towards our individual and team goals.”
