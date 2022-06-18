GROTON - Down 7-2 at the half in their first round matchup with Groton-Dunstable in the MIAA Division 3 State Tournament last Wednesday, it would have been very easy for the Wilmington High Boys Lacrosse team to mentally pack it in for the season before they headed out for what could have been the final 24 minutes of their season.
But anybody who had watched the Wildcats play this season, and had seen them battle from a slow start to the season with records of 0-3 and 1-4, likely knew very well that this group would never do that. Not with the way the coaching staff had prepared them all season and certainly not with the guidance of their veteran leaders on the roster. Giving up just did not appear to be in their nature.
And once again in this game, it certainly was not, as instead of wilting, the Wildcats fought back to dominate the second half, outscoring their opponents 8-1 over the final 24 minutes of the game to win by a score of 10-8, thanks in large part to their outstanding senior leadership, to capture what is believed to be the first state tournament win in school history.
A couple of days after the game, three of those senior leaders, co-captains Gavin Erickson and John Rhind, along with Alfonso Gambale, as well the Wildcats third captain, junior Nathan Alberti talked with the Town Crier about what it was like to be part of such a historic win for the program, as well what they were thinking when they faced that five goal deficit at the half.
Erickson, who scored two goals in the game, including the dagger that made the score 10-8 with under two minutes left in the game, talked about what it was like to be part of the second half surge.
“At halftime we just kind of talked about game planning for the rest of the game. Obviously, being down 7-2, we needed to play better defense and strike up on offense quickly to start to put the ball in the back of the net,” Erickson said.
With two third quarter goals to pull them back into the game, to a dominant fourth quarter where the Wildcats scored the final six goals of the game, Wilmington did just what Erickson had hoped they would do, in getting a great balance of offense and defense on their way to the win.
“In the third quarter, even though we were down three or four goals, we just felt like we had so much momentum, that was just needed to keep pushing towards it,” Erickson said. “For me personally, I could feel it, that the comeback was coming and thankfully it did.”
Gambale, who also had a goal in the game, was of course not happy to be down by five goals at halftime, but at the same time he never doubted his team’s ability to come back.
“We didn’t feel that way at all,” Gambale said when asked if he felt his team might be a little overmatched at halftime. “We knew coming into the game that it would be tough and they were a very loud and aggressive team. They had a lot of energy and we didn’t come out with a lot of energy. But they started talking to us and chirping us. But we are used to that, so we just kind of took it and put it in the back of our minds and just did what we had to do.”
As if winning a state tournament game wasn’t satisfying enough on its own, Gambale and his teammates got a little extra satisfaction with putting a rest to the Crusaders chirping as they seized control of the game.
“Near the end of the game, one of their defenders was just walking back after we scored, with his head down, walking slowly, swearing at himself.” Gambale recalled with a smile. “That was pretty nice after the way they were talking earlier in the game.”
For midfielder John Rhind, just being able to play midfield in this game was a victory in itself after filling in between the pipes for injured goalie Owen White in the Wildcats season finale against Tewksbury. Rhind had played some goalie early in the season last year and was glad to help out his team in any way possible, but he couldn’t deny being happy to be back at his regular position with White back in net for the tournament.
“Playing goalie was something I didn’t really want to do, but I had to, because that’s what you do when you are playing sports. You just do what’s best for the team and make the most of every opportunity,” Rhind said. “But it was good to be back at middie. There’s a lot more running, which isn’t exactly my forte, but I was glad to be back out there. I like being able to have a little more freedom and run around and hit people.”
Which isn’t to say that the early going of the game didn’t have its frustrating moments for Rhind and his teammates. But as they have all season, they managed to power their way through the tough times.
“I never really thought we were out of the game, but I was mad at myself, just because I don’t like losing. It always makes me mad, especially in a game where I felt like we would have a chance to win,” Rhind said. “So, I was pretty mad, but once the boys started to come back, it was just a good mentality moving throughout the team, and on the sidelines and we played really well. I just felt like we had more energy in this game than we have in any other game this season, just because it had the highest stakes and the energy just grew and grew as we came back.”
For Alberti, the junior captain who led the team with over 60 goals this season, earning the win in Wednesday’s game was far more important to him than the three goals he scored to power the Wildcats offense on the day. In fact, he stressed how important the assistance of his teammates has been to both his and the team’s success this season, particularly Erickson and their fellow attack man, sophomore Mike Lawler.
“It’s not just me. It’s nice to be know that Gavin will set up a play or something and give me a wide open shot, or I will make a play and give Lawler a wide open shot,” Alberti said. “Me, Mike and Gavin work really well together, setting each other up for wide open shots, so that is fun,”
It was also fun to make some school history for the Wildcats with the tournament win, and to do so in such dramatic fashion with their second half comeback.
“That was great to be a part of, especially with the way we came back,” Alberti said. “You never want to be down like that, and we wanted to keep our season going, especially against a team that we felt like we should beat. It was a great win.”
