STONEHAM – The first time the Wilmington High School Boys' Soccer team matched up with Stoneham, the 'Cats were defeated 5-1.
A little more than three weeks later, the teams met again, and through the first six minutes of the game, it appeared as if it would be another long day for the 'Cats. Instead, Wilmington made some adjustments, put forth a stronger effort and held the Spartans off the board until midway through the second half, and were defeated this time, 3-0.
“The first six minutes of the game, (Stoneham) was running right through our defense (which led to two goals). Then we settled down. We got some chances (to score) but we don't convert. We also had some hard luck too – the one that hit the crossbar and it came down and we over ran it. If you tuck one of those in, you're back in the game. Besides that first six minutes, I thought we played better. There were stretches in that second half we were playing well,” said head coach Steve Scanlon.
The loss puts Wilmington at 0-13-2 on the season.
Stoneham (5-7-2) scored in the fourth minute as Michael DiLeo, a tremendously gifted player, put home a through ball from teammate Michael DiMaria, putting it home to the low right corner.
Then 3:12 later, DiLeo came down the left wing side and fired a shot on net and Wildcat keeper Liam Dwyer (6 saves) made a terrific initial save, and after the ball bounced around a bit, Tyler Cunningham was able to get a toe on it and send it to the back of the net making it 2-0.
After that, Wilmington settled down and played very well. With 14 minutes to go, Ethan Kennedy was sent through the middle of the defense, but his shot went over the net. Then early in the second half, Willie Stuart nailed the crossbar.
DiLeo added his second late in the game with 19 minutes left.
“They are a good team (despite their record). That number nine (DiLeo) is explosive and has great one-touch skills,” said Scanlon.
Wilmington has three games left on its schedule. Tuesday’s home contest was postponed due to the weather and the make-up date wasn’t announced before presstime. After that, the ‘Cats will take trips to Melrose on Thursday and Billerica on Saturday morning.
