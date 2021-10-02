WILMINGTON – Through their first two games of the season, the Wilmington High Football team had struggled out of the gate, getting off to slow starts in each contest, on their way to posting a 1-1 record against Woburn and Greater Lowell.
With that as a backdrop, they had set a goal for themselves to get off to a better start when they hosted non-league rival Billerica last Friday night in their home opener at Alumni Stadium played before a packed house of 1,100 fans.
The Wildcats most certainly did that, racing out leads of 14-0 late in the second quarter and 14-7 at the half over the Indians, but it was not enough to outlast their talented opponents, as Billerica fought back from the early deficit to stun the Wildcats and come away with a 36-21 victory and improve to 3-0 on the season. The Wildcats, meanwhile, dropped to 1-2 on the season.
“They were more physical and they were tougher than us in the second half,” Wilmington coach Craig Turner said. “They didn’t do anything different, they just put it to us in the second half.”
Billerica did indeed win the physical battles after the Wildcats early domination. The Indians ran for 269 yards in the game, with 260 of those yards on the ground coming after the Wildcats had taken their 14-0 lead late in the second quarter.
After the teams traded punts on their first series of the game, the Wildcats jumped on top early in this one, led by the efforts of senior quarterback Pedro Germano (9 carries, 128 yards), who perfectly executed a run-pass option play for a 71-yard touchdown run down the middle of the field with 5:06 left in the first quarter.
Wilmington doubled their lead late in the half thanks in large part to a big defensive play when junior linebacker Peter LeBlanc came up with a fumble recovery at the Billerica 16-yard line.
The Wildcats defense did a tremendous job of containing the Indians in the first half, limiting their normally potent offensive attack to just one first down until the final drive of half.
Three plays later after LeBlanc’s fumble recovery, senior running back Marcello Misuraca ran up the middle from one yard out for the score, and when John Germano kicked his second extra point of the night, the Wildcats led 14-0 with 3:32 left in the half.
As well as they were playing, the Wildcats could not hold the Indians off forever. Trailing 14-0 after the Wildcats touchdown, and having been limited to just one first down at that point, Billerica finally got their vaunted running game going to close the half, marching 69 yards on nine plays for their first score of the game, a two-yard run up the middle by junior quarterback Joseph Green with exactly 1:00 left in the first half. It was the first of three rushing touchdowns on the night for Green. Coupled with the first of four extra points on the night from Shaan Rana, the Indians trailed just 14-7 as they headed to the break.
The Wildcats still held the lead, but Billerica had clearly seized the momentum. They kept that momentum going to start the second half as well, when sophomore Thomas O’Gara returned the opening kickoff of the half 65 yards down to the Wildcats 16-yard line.
Four plays and a couple of holding penalties later and the Indians were back on the board with a two-yard run by senior running back Jacob Linton to tie the game at 14-14 with 9:28 left in the third quarter.
“The touchdown at the end of the first half was the difference maker,” said Billerica coach Duane Sigsbury. “We decided to go back to basics and run the ball, and that was a real momentum changer. And then we got an unbelievable kick return by a sophomore to get us started in the second half.”
The Indians kept that strong start going as the half continued. After holding the Wildcats to a three-and-out, and forcing a short punt, Billerica took over at the Rams 39-yard line. From there, the Indians needed only two plays to take the lead for the first time, when senior running back Dominic Gird, (22 carries, 133 yards) broke free down the left sideline for a 32-yard score to make the score 21-14 with 6:31 left in the quarter.
The Indians would extend that lead on their next possession with perhaps their most impressive drive of the game, a nine play 82-yard drive capped by a 19-yard run up the middle by Green. Michael Murnane then ran in the two point conversion for a 29-14 Billerica lead.
“We were out physicaled and beat up at the point of attack,” Turner said. “Their offensive line won them the game.”
Turner also felt that the Indians superior size and physicality eventually just wore his team down over the course of the game.
“We are very thin right now.” Turner said. “We are down our starting defensive end (Luke Murphy), who is one of our best players. We were doing a lot of it with smoke and mirrors in the first half, and eventually they just wore us down. They are a physical group, and that is what I was most concerned with. I tried to tell our kids that this would be the toughest, most physical group we have seen.”
Despite the momentum, as well as a comfortable lead being on the side of Billerica, Wilmington fought back in an attempt to get back in the game.
On their next possession, facing a fourth-and-seven from their own 28-yard line, Germano connected with junior receiver Gavin Erickson to give them a first down at their own 41-yard line.
Four plays later, Germano connected with Erickson again, this time on a perfectly placed 42-yard strike down the middle of the field to make the score 29-21 with 7:14 left in the game.
But the wear and tear of trying to shut down the powerful Billerica attack was evident on the next Indians possession, as they marched 56 yards on eight plays, capping the drive with Green’s third touchdown of the night on a two-yard run to make the score 36-21 with 3:10 left in the game.
“Our kids were really excited and played really well in the first half,” Turner said. “But Billerica really just buckled down in the second half and we didn’t really answer the bell.”
The Wildcats will look to get back on the winning track this Friday night when they host Middlesex League Freedom Division rival Melrose at Alumni Stadium in the league opener for both teams.
Melrose, the defending Freedom Division champions, were hit hard by graduation, and are off to just a 1-2 start, but they certainly appeared to be in good form last Friday night when they picked up their first win of the season in a 38-0 rout of Malden.
The Red Raiders were led to last week’s victory by a pair of rushing touchdowns by senior quarterback Trevor Botto, as well as a touchdown pass from Botto to wide receiver Brady Pitcher.
The ‘Cats have lost nine straight games to Melrose, the only win coming in the first year of the Middlesex League back in 2011.
