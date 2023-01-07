WILMINGTON – Tough decisions are never easy and never fun to make. You hope in the end that you make the right one. For Matt Hackett, he knows his decision to step down as the Wilmington High School girls' tennis coach is the right choice for him and his family, but it certainly didn't come lightly.
Before this past August, Hackett was a full-time social studies teacher at WHS, the girls' tennis coach, a husband and a father. Then things changed when he landed a new position at the high school as the department head for the CTL (Collaborative for Teaching and Learning) program. When he landed the new gig, he thought for sure that he could still handle being the tennis coach come spring time.
“My wife picked up more hours at her job last spring and we put a lot on my mother with our girls,” explained Hackett. “She was going to do it again and I had planned on coming back (to coach). The department head thing was what put (my decision) over the edge. When I got that new position in August, my mindset was 'I've got this. I can pull this off and things will be fine'. Then a couple of people said to me 'are you sure?' and in typical fashion, I said 'everything will be fine, no problem'. Very slowly over the four months it started to hit me that, while I could do it, I'm going to be running into schedule conflicts and that's going to be embarrassing as the department head's end and it'll be embarrassing on the tennis end.
“Just mentally, there's just so much bandwidth that you have. Would I be fully, fully mentally invested in what I needed to do for the girls on the court? It just started to come to me slowly that it might not be the best thing for me, and for the team sadly.”
The ultimate professional in every manner, Hackett still wrestled with the idea of being Super Man and pulling off being in three places at once.
“I had two emails that I had drafted to (interim athletic director) Dennis (Ingram) and both times I hit x-out,” said Hackett with a laugh. “I was asking him if he was around to talk and both times I hit x-out so I could go home and think about it more. Coaching is not an easy thing to step away from. I talked to him back in November and said 'look, I'm thinking about this and I just wanted to give you a heads-up that it could be happening' and he was just phenomenal and so supportive. He said to take my time, think it over and make sure I do what's best for myself and my family. After knowing what he just gave up as the basketball coach to become the Athletic Director, he understood, one-hundred percent. He couldn't have been any nicer about it.”
Hackett's first gig as a coach came in 2003, when he was named the new WHS Boys Tennis coach. He held that position until 2009, resigning after his first child was born. After a four-year break, Hackett came back to coaching as former girls' coach Kevin Welch resigned after his 10-year stint.
Hackett spent nine years but eight seasons (minus the missed COVID season in 2020) as the girls' coach. He compiled an overall record of 43-92, which included three of most successful years in program history from 2017-'19.
“Coming back to coach girls after coaching the boys team was such an unexpected second chance of coaching because I had given up the boys after my first child was born. I wasn't sure having no experience coaching girls with how it would go, but I quickly, quickly realized that coaching girls, although it brings some challenges, was just such a phenomenal experience,” he said. “I'm going to remember the kids, and I'm going to remember the young athletes that I worked with more than anything. That's what made it so hard to step down. The last thing I wanted to do was step inside the room and tell the girls that 'I'm sorry I won't be back'. I just felt like I was letting them down.
“We had some winning seasons, had some program records and that sort of things, but at the end of the day, those girls for nine years and those teams all made it so much fun to come to practice and matches every day. There wasn't one group, not one of them, could I say was bad chemistry or didn't get along or didn't care about one another. They all just welcomed me with open arms and treated me better than I ever could have asked for and treated each other with so much kindness. That's what I'm going to remember the most and I hope the girls remember that the most, too.”
Over the course of the nine years, the team certainly had its ups and downs in terms of wins and losses, including four seasons of either one of two wins, but that never took away the tremendous leadership that was displayed year-after-year.
“I had so many great captains over the years. When you inherit kids like Sophie Serna, Erin Hurley and Christina D'Ambrosio your first year, those kids were not only good athletes, but they just had that 'Eye of the Tiger' kind of mentality to them. They were dedicated kids, who made it just so easy for me to transfer from Kevin (Welch) to myself,” said Hackett. “Rachel Cummings, Bridget Cadogan and Alyssa Fricia, who was one of the best captains that a coach could ever, ever ask for – Christina Woods and you can just go down the line. I just kept getting handed such great leaders.
“As most teams, they all provided different kinds of leadership styles and had different personalities, but that was one thing that I was never lacking. I always had one or two kids who I could always turn to (to address anything the team needed). There were never any big problems, but the maturity, the leadership from all of the girls, yeah I was very lucky.”
In the first three years on the job, the Wildcats had a combined record of 7-43. Then year four came around and history was made. The Wildcats finished with an overall record of 12-7, which included what's believed to be either the first or second state tournament win in program history with a 3-2 thriller over North Andover, before falling to Wayland, 4-1.
The next season, the 'Cats finished 11-6 again in the regular season and again lost to Wayland, 4-1 in the state tournament. Then in 2019, the 'Cats finished 11-5 and lost a heartbreaking 3-2 match to Newburyport in the first round of the tournament.
“(That run) was pretty special. Wilmington Tennis doesn't normally have three-year streaks like that very often. Obviously the run that we went on, the girls set records in couple of different areas (between) making the state tournament three years in a row, winning what we believe is the first state tournament match. Those three years brought on a different atmosphere with the team obviously,” said Hackett. “We had high expectations for ourselves and we were focused on self improvement and not always focus on those wins and losses. When we had those teams, it was fun and very special.
“Emily Hill and Sam Margioglio led the way there for No. 1 and No. 2 singles. Emily is a generational player as we all know, but Sam also had a big part of that. Christina Woods had a big part of that and there were a lot of athletes who contributed to that team from top to bottom. Even though you have the different relationships, we're all competitive and that was very fun especially getting back to some of those teams who handed it to you in the other years.”
Like any departing coach, there's some well-deserved public thank-yous that need to me made.
“I go back to thank (former principal) Eddie Woods and (former athletic director) Jimmy Gillis. They were the ones who got me into coaching in the first place back with the boys team,” said Hackett. “They trusted me in that situation so if I hadn't done that, I don't know if I would have coached the girls team. I also have to thank (former athletic director) Eddie Harrison. He's just one of the best Athletic Directors you could ever work for because of his unconditional support. I was excited to work for Dennis and I think he's going to do a great job. I obviously have to thank my family, who all put up with a lot over those nine years. They all made such huge sacrifices to make it all work.
“I have to thank (boys tennis coach) Rob (Mailey). I feel like I couldn't have done a lot of the things as a coach without him. He's an amazing resource, a phenomenal human being, such a professional, a wealth of knowledge and we worked really well together. We ran ideas and situations off of each other.
“Emotionally, I wish I could thank (the late Town Crier sportswriter) Mike Ippolito. Working and talking to him every week, he made me and my team feel like we were the New England Patriots. He would ask the questions and the way he was prepared to ask them, the enthusiasm in which he asked them and the way he framed everything in such a positive manner, he made what could have been an annoying part of your week, like a really good ten or fifteen minutes every week for (16 years). God rest his soul and I just want to thank him for being so kind to me and supportive of my program.”
Overall, Hackett, 42, spent 16 years as either the boys or girls tennis coach. His first year back in 2003 was five years after he graduated from WHS and was a two-year starter for the boys team. After graduating from Merrimack College, he returned to his alma mater as a teacher and a coach at the young age of 23.
“Being 23 years old and coaching in some ways had its bonuses in terms of being closer to the age of the kids and understanding their world a little bit better. Over the years, you really learn to take each situation in stride better and really see the bigger picture,” he said. “When you're younger, you really get caught up in every moment and every situation, so being able to step back and see the big picture (was one thing I have learned). And secondly, If I could go back and do that again, coach at 23 years old, I would bring more of the mental aspect of the game to my coaching. I learned over the years how important that is with all sports and you can't take that for granted. You want to try to keep kids steady on the court.
“And maybe I should have had the boys run a little bit more,” he added with a laugh.
While Hackett said he should have had the boys run more, his boss, Ingram will now be running to find a replacement sooner than later.
“It's tough to see Matt go. I've known him for a long time and he cares a lot about coaching, the kids and the program so I know it was a very difficult decision for him. He went back-and-forth. He really wanted to continue to do it but only if he could give the appropriate commitment to it,” said Ingram. “He kept going back and forth on it because he wanted to make sure that he could give everything to the program and that the kids deserve (and in the end, he knew he couldn't). I know it was a tough decision for him and we'll miss him without a doubt. He's a great guy and an absolute professional in every aspect of everything he does.”
Ingram went on to say that the tennis position has been posted already and he's hoping to do interviews soon, while adding that later this month, he expects to post both the varsity golf and varsity girls soccer positions.
