WORCESTER — The Wilmington High School cheerleading squad’s highest score of the season came at just the right time.
This past Sunday, the ‘Cats posted a 85.9 score at the state cheerleading meet at Worcester State, enough for a fourth place finish and a bid to the postseason finale next weekend where the Wildcats will take to the mat at New-Englands.
“We were just so excited,” said head coach Kylie Bolarinho. “We didn’t think we would score that high and we did. When I saw the scoresheets it makes sense why we scored that high and I’m just really proud of the girls for coming out where we did. We didn’t expect to come out where we were and it was awesome.”
In one week following the state meet, the ‘Cats increased their score by over five points, a credit to the hard work and adjustments leading into last weekend.
“The cleanliness of the routine (was improved),” said Bolarinho. “Definitely being really repetitive in the motions and that takes a huge part in making us look good, is how clean we are. I always got told to win from the bottom of the scoresheet, and that’s what we did. We won from the bottom, which is the motion category.”
The Wildcats worked hard to synchronize their routine to perfection, resulting in a performance where every cheerleader was in rhythm. Combine that with an increase in overall energy, the ‘Cats created the perfect storm for a season best score on the biggest stage yet.
“The motions were all being hit exactly the same and sharp,” said Bolarinho. “It’s the way we present ourselves on the mat. We don’t have flowing arms in our motions and the dance is high energy. We got a lot of feedback on our dance on the scoresheet as well saying that our dance had high energy.”
As Bolarinho and her team move into next weekend, she believes 85.9 is still a score that can be beat, acknowledging that the stunting still needs some work this week in practice.
“(Sunday) wasn’t our best day for stunting, but in other categories we made up for it,” she said. “We really tried hard on the stunts. The stunts weren’t as great as we thought they would be, but definitely it was just trying to make the routine as clean as it could possibly be just in case something went wrong in the stunts.
“There’s definitely room for improvement,” said Bolarinho. “New-Englands is tough, but I think we’ll be okay. It’s going to be a hard week (of practice).”
Just one season into her first year as head coach, Bolarinho has in fact kept the ball rolling in a very successful WHS cheer program.
“It’s awesome,” she said of experiencing success in the head coaching role. “It’s definitely hard living up to an expectation that Christina (Zuccaro) had set in the past and that Deb (Smith) had set in the past, but everything I know is from them and everything I’ve learned is from them. I’m loving it, it’s really rewarding at the end.”
The members of the team include: Emma Chirichiello, Sarah Gillespie, Emma Erickson Ava Thibert, Kelci MacKenzie, Madisyn Murray, Erin Murray, Lily McLaughlin, Sophia Calumby, Kayleigh Cunningham, Brooke Gifford, Isabella Cooper, Bella Iascone and Lilly King.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.