The WHS Cheerleading team finished fourth at this weekend’s state meet. The team includes back row ftom left, Assistant coach Allison Celata, Emma Chirichiello, Sarah Gillespie, Emma Erickson, Ava Thibert, Kelci MacKenzie, Madisyn Murray, Erin Murray, Head Coach Kylie Bolarinho and assistant coach Allie Fogg; Bottom row from left, Lily Mclaughlin, Sophia Calumby, Kayleigh Cunningham, Brooke Gifford, Isabella Cooper, Bella Iascone and Lilly King. (courtesy photo).