NORTON — With the Indoor Track season be­ing moved to the newly created “Fall 2” season, which gets underway on Febru­ary 22, opportunities to compete are few and far between for winter track athletes. But thanks to the Mass State Coaches Track Associa­tion (MSTCA), there are still some meets out there with many of the top high school runners from ac­ross the state getting to­gether to compete against each oth­er in an unofficial ca­pacity.

One of those opportunities came about this past Saturday at the MSTCA Speed & Distance Meet at Wheaton College’s Bass Athletic Center. Two mem­­bers of the Wilmington High Girls Indoor Track team made the trek to Norton for the meet, and both represented the Wild­­cats very well.

Junior Olivia Erler earn­ed a tenth place finish in the 1,000 meters in a time of 3:50.39, while fellow

Junior Kaitlyn Do­herty earned a tenth place finish in the mixed long jump at 15-06 and then had a great performance in the 55-meter dash, earning a fourth place finish in a time of 7.83 seconds.

