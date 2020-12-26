NORTON — With the Indoor Track season being moved to the newly created “Fall 2” season, which gets underway on February 22, opportunities to compete are few and far between for winter track athletes. But thanks to the Mass State Coaches Track Association (MSTCA), there are still some meets out there with many of the top high school runners from across the state getting together to compete against each other in an unofficial capacity.
One of those opportunities came about this past Saturday at the MSTCA Speed & Distance Meet at Wheaton College’s Bass Athletic Center. Two members of the Wilmington High Girls Indoor Track team made the trek to Norton for the meet, and both represented the Wildcats very well.
Junior Olivia Erler earned a tenth place finish in the 1,000 meters in a time of 3:50.39, while fellow
Junior Kaitlyn Doherty earned a tenth place finish in the mixed long jump at 15-06 and then had a great performance in the 55-meter dash, earning a fourth place finish in a time of 7.83 seconds.
