WILMINGTON – The incredible debut season of the Wilmington/Bedford Co-Op/Co-Ed Gymnastics team continued as the team put up another all-time type performance last Thursday night, beating Burlington 141.35-138.85.
“This meet was against another tough opponent but we achieved our season high score even after we suffered an unfortunate injury to one of our athletes in warm ups. The rest of the team stepped up to fill in her place,” said head coach Kristen Hannon. “We had some season high scores for some of the kids on events as well. We are so proud of them and their efforts, even when a teammate went down.”
This is the team's fifth straight win and are 5-1 on the season.
The combination of Alexa Graziano and Emily Provost led the way. They both competed in the all-around and had scores of 36.35 and 34.95, a combination of 71.3, which was half of the team's overall points on the night. Graziano registered three scores of at least 9.0 with 9.3's in both the floor exercise and vault, as well as a 9.1 on the bars and then an 8.65 on the beam.
Provost notched absolutely phenomenal scores of 9.5 on the floor and 9.4 on the vault, while she was very solid with an 8.85 on the beam and 7.2 on the bars.
Three other gymnasts took part in three events each. Maddie Marchionna finished with an 8.45 on the vault, an 8.4 on the beam and an 8.05 on the floor. Sasha Wintner had a 9.1 on the floor, a 9.05 on the beam and an 8.5 on the bars. Also, Makayla Comeiro finished with an 9.2 on the floor, an 8.15 on the bars and an 7.9 on the beam.
The team's top four scores on the floor were 9.5, 9.3, 9.2 and 9.1.
Also competing on the vault included Keira Warford with an 8.5, Brooke Stuzinsky with an 8.1 and Tyler Rauch with an 8.0. On the bars, Melanie Perales finished with an 8.1 and Sophia Mola earned an 6.1. Finally, Wilmington High senior Jenna Danieli competed in two events, finishing with an 8.25 on the floor and a 7.55 on the beam.
Wilmington/Bedford has a busy week ahead with the final two regular season meets, including at Melrose on Friday (7:15) and then home vs Arlington on Monday (6:30), before competing in its first ever Middlesex League Championship Meet on Wednesday, at Burlington High, starting at 5 pm.
BOYS HOCKEY
On Saturday, the Wilmington High School Boys Hockey team fell to Stoneham at home, 4-1. The 'Cats are now 4-10-1 overall, including 1-7-1 in their last nine after starting out 3-3.
In the loss, Wilmington was outshot 30-14 and had trouble generating any kind of offense, and also struggled on both ends of special teams' play.
“We were down 1-0 in the first after a power play blunder. We take a penalty at the end of the first, so we start the second a man down, and they score within the first 15-to-20 seconds of it and we're down 2-0. We get called for another penalty later on and again they score.”
Stoneham made it 4-0 before Wilmington got on the board as Brian Barry scored with assists going to Will Alworth and Aidan Murphy.
Goalie Liam Crowley made 26 saves in the loss.
Before the game, the team's eight seniors were honored as part of Senior Day and they include: Tristan DiMeco, Michael Sullivan, Matt Vinal, Captain Aidan Murphy, Will Alworth, Nate Packer, Joseph Cornish and goalie Liam Crowley.
“It's a good day for those seniors. We had hoped to play better. Most of those guys have been with the program for the full four years. We have seen them grow as players so it's always tough to see them leave (once the season is completed),” said Scanlon.
