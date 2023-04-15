WILMINGTON – After an 0-2 start to the season, the Wilmington High School boys tennis team has found their stride. With wins over Reading and Wakefield, the ‘Cats have arrived at the .500 mark and don’t plan on looking back.
The ‘Cats picked up their first win of the season in a clean 5-0 sweep over Reading last Thursday where they didn’t lose one set.
In the first singles spot, Anuj Gandhi didn’t waste any time providing Wilmington with some points, winning 6-1 and 6-0.
“I think he took out a little frustration from losing closely some of his first singles matches,” said head coach Rob Mailey. “He’s playing the number one kid from their team, and he destroyed the kid from Reading.”
Right behind Gandhi was Siddharth Karani, beating his opponent 6-3 and 6-3.
“He won service break and he set somewhat close, but he was able to close out both sets,” said Mailey. “He played well on big points.”
Owen Mitchell closed out the singles effort, winning 6-1 and 6-2.
“It was a very good match for him, he seemed to know when to be aggressive and when to be steady and played a really nice match,” said Mailey.
In Wilmington’s previous match against Arlington, both doubles teams didn’t have their best performance. On Thursday, both pairings came away with impressive victories.
“Perhaps the biggest deal in the Reading match was we turned the doubles around from struggling in the Arlington match to winning both doubles in the Reading match,” said Mailey.
In the first spot, Sarthak Tripathi and Srikar Mallajosyula came out on top 6-4 in both sets.
“That was close, it could have gone either way but our guys did prevail at the end of both sets,” recalled Mailey.
Even though Eric Packer and Ryan Weinstein’s match was cut short due to injury, Mailey believes his pairing would have come out on top regardless. The second doubles tandem gets credit for the win in a 6-4 and 2-1 retired.
“They were up 2-1 in the second set and one of their kids hurt himself, but I think we would have won that one as well,” admitted Mailey. “I didn’t think the kids wanted any more of Eric and Ryan.”
On Monday, the ‘Cats carried their momentum from Reading into a talented Wakefield squad, coming away with a 4-1 win.
“It was a good day for Wilmington tennis,” said Mailey. “We lost to Wakefield three matches in a row and needed to turn it around, and we did.”
Even though Gandhi lost his first singles match, Mailey has high praise for his performance. After dropping the first set 6-4, Gandhi took the second set 6-2 to force a third set.
“Perhaps the best match was the one we lost,” said Mailey. “First singles Anuj Gandhi, he played one of the best kids in the league in Luke Greif. He’s only a sophomore but he’s a stud. He ran out of gas in the third set and lost 6-0 but for him to take Luke to three sets was something, and we’ll see what happens the next time they play.”
At second singles, Karani won 7-5 and 6-0, shaking off a slow start.
“(It) was a little shaky of a start but he got himself together around late in the set and just crushed it in the second set,” said Mailey.
Winning 6-1 and 6-1, Mailey is impressed with the way Mitchell has started to put his game together.
“He’s on a nice roll,” he said. “I’m happy for him, he’s playing well.”
Continuing from the Reading match, the doubles group of Tripathi and Mallajosyula (6-3 and 7-5 win) as well as Packer and Weinstein (6-2 and 6-1 win) didn’t disappoint.
“It came down to a few big points in both sets, so good for them, " Mailey said of Tripathi and Mallajosyula’s match.
“They picked it up the last few matches and have been playing much better as well,” he added of Packer and Weinstein.
Before Wilmington’s two consecutive wins, the ‘Cats suffered a 3-2 loss to Arlington on Wednesday.
At first singles, Gandhi once again went up against a strong opponent, losing 6-2 and 6-4.
“Anuj played a real strong kid from Arlington and lost 6-2 (and) 6-4. It was closer than the score,” said Mailey.
Karani pulled out a 6-3 win in both sets in what was one of his best performances all season, playing hard and smart tennis.
“(It) was a very good win for him. He moved his feet, and played very smart,” Mailey said.
Closing out the singles, Mitchell’s match goes down as retired after forcing a third set.
“He was up in the first set, but it got away and lost the first set in a tiebreak, but he came back to win 6-2 and he was up one love, one zero in the third set and his opponent pulled a muscle and had to retire,” said Mailey. “I think Owen would have won that anyway, he was on a roll.”
The doubles is where the ‘Cats faced their most difficulty, dropping both matches, leading off with Tripathi and Mallajosyula 6-1 and 6-0.
“It just wasn’t a good day for them,” said Mailey. “Nothing was working and it was too bad.”
Packer and Weinstein saw a similar fate, losing their sets 6-1 and 6-3.
“The second doubles was a little better but still didn’t get it done,” said Mailey. “It was too bad because if we could have had a little more help from the doubles, maybe we could have upset a very good Arlington team.”
Over the course of Wilmington’s last three matches, Mailey is certainly noticing an upward trajectory in his team.
“In general, our team is playing better,” said Mailey. “We’re working hard at the doubles and playing really strong singles. We may be starting to turn the corner on the season. We have Stoneham Wednesday night and Watertown on Friday. I do like our chances in both of those if we play it smart like we’ve been doing.”
