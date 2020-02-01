READING — The North Reading/Wilmington Co-Op Boys’ Swim-and-Dive team finished off their regular season this week with two meets, first losing to Lynnfield/Wakefield, 91-69, on Sunday, and then finishing it off with a 67-18 win over Ipswich.
The Wild Hornets finished the Cape Ann League schedule with a record of 4-5.
The meet against Lynnfield /Wakefield began with the boys 200-medley relay team taking second, with Griffin May, Ethan Ryan, Christopher Mangano, and Henry Pelmas swimming a 2:08.46.
In the 200-yard freestyle, the team took first and fourth, with Pelmas swimming a 2:21.19, and Tyler Sheehan swimming a 2:38.99.
In the 50-yard freestyle, Christopher Mangano took first, swimming a 26.38, and May took fourth, swimming a 29.28.
In the 100-yard freestyle, Captain Jared Benoit swam a 1:02.59, claiming second place, and Sheehan swam a 1:06.7, earning third.
In the 500-yard freestyle, Ryan came in first, swimming a 5:55.65, which is a new school record for Wilmington High School, and Christopher Mangano came in third, swimming a 6:23.84.
In the 200-yard freestyle relay, a team composing of Captain Benoit, Tran, Sheehan, and Ryan took second, swimming a 2:02.59.
In the 100-yard backstroke, the boys came in second, third, and fourth, as Pelmas swam a 1:15.68, May swam a 1:21.98, and Jonathon Mangano swam a 1:28.28.
In the 100-yard breaststroke, the team took second and third, as Ryan swam a 1:13.07, and Captain Benoit 1:19.04.
In the final event, the 400-yard freestyle relay, the boys took second and third, as Christopher Mangano, Pelmas, May, and Captain Benoit took second in a close race, swimming a 4:14.36, and Jonathon Mangano, Tran, Aryan Patil, and Sheehan swam a 5:26.15, finishing in third.
The meet was a good time all around, as several swimmers set new personal bests, including Pelmas in the 100-yard backstroke and Christopher Mangano in the 50 yard freestyle, and head coach Sue Hunter described the meet by saying, “We knew Lynnfield and Wakefield was a strong team coming into this, and we were glad to have a chance to swim against such a strong group. We look forward to seeing them at the League meet next weekend.”
In their second meet of the week, against Ipswich, the Wild Hornets found success in many events, and were glad to finish their standard season with a win.
The night began with the boys claiming an uncontested first place in the 200-yard medley relay, as Pelmas, Captain Benoit, Ryan, and May swam a 2:09.59.
The boys also took first, second, and third in the 200-yard freestyle, as Christopher Mangano swam a 2:13.84, Patil swam a 3:12.59, and Tran swam a 3:17.72.
In the 200-yard individual medley, Ryan took second, swimming a 2:16.03.
In the 50-yard freestyle, the boys again took first, second and third, as May swam a 27.87, Captain Benoit swam a 28.96, and Sheehan swam a 29.06
In the 100-yard butterfly, Christopher Mangano took first, swimming a 1:12.32, despite not having swam the event since last season, and was pleased with the result.
In the 100-yard freestyle, Pelmas took first, swimming a 1:01.44, and Jonathon Mangano swam a 1:15.12.
In the 500-yard freestyle, three Wilmington Freshmen swam the event for the first time, as Sheehan took first, swimming a, 8:00.65, Patil took second, swimming an 8:44.93, and Tran took third, swimming an 8:55.09.
In the 200-yard freestyle relay, Jonathon Mangano, May, Christopher Mangano, and Tran swam for an uncontested first place, finishing with a time of 2:06.14.
In the 100-yard backstroke, Pelmas took second, swimming a 1:16.28, and Jonathon Mangano took third, swimming a 1:31.53.
In the 100-yard breaststroke, Ryan took first, swimming a 1:14.56, and Captain Benoit took second, swimming a 1:18.81.
In the final event, two North Reading/Wilmington relay teams raced in the 400-yard medley relay, as Patil, May, Benoit, and Ryan took first, swimming a 4:34.05, and Tran, Sheehan, Pelmas, and Christopher Mangano swimming a 4:37.25 for second place.
The meet was an optimistic end to the season for the North Reading Wilmington team, and Coach Hunter was pleased with the results, saying, “Just like I said last time, Ipswich is a great team to swim against, and we love the opportunity to face them. They're a great group of swimmers, and I’m glad we got to see them again.”
