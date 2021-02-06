WILMINGTON — As this COVID-19 abbreviated hockey season crosses its midpoint, the Wilmington girls continue to seek their first win amid the turbulence of last minute cancellations and postponements, along with one-sided match-ups against a pair of junior varsity squads.
Under the circumstances, none of this was entirely unexpected. From the outset, the players and their support staff throughout the league, as well as across the State, were aware that safety restrictions imposed by the MIAA and assorted health agencies would shackle coach’s abilities to run their programs. Wilmington is certainly not an exception, according to fifth-year head coach John Lapiana.
“I know that everyone is trying to pull together a season but it has been a struggle,” he said. “Some of the efforts have been good while others have been a little shortsighted. It’s a challenge to be an effective coach this year. At times, I’m more of a COVID mitigation manager than I am a hockey coach.”
Currently, Wilmington maintains a win-loss of 0-1-2 with four, possibly five games remaining in the season, so there’s ample opportunity to emerge with a winning mark. And with the likes of senior captain Zoe DeRose leading the team in scoring, the near-future of the Wildcats is bright, indeed.
“I’m hoping the rest of our season is without interruption and we win as many games as possible,” said the prolific DeRose who has four goals and three assists to her credit. “We’ve had a number of setbacks but we managed to bounce back each time. We lean on each other for support and our team is very resilient.”
Currently tied for second in team scoring is senior captain Ida Bishop with four goals and one assist. Two of those goals were tallied in the Wildcats’ most recent outing against Wakefield, which concluded in a 2-2 tie. Early in the first half, Bishop knocked in her own rebound to put the Wildcats ahead. She later added insurance from a tough angle but unfortunately, Wakefield turned up the heat in the second half.
“We took our foot off the gas after the break and allowed them to climb back in the game,” said Lapiana. “We tell our girls, no matter who we’re playing, to give up the wall and take away the middle. We weren’t as successful as I would have preferred and Wakefield went on to tie it.”
Wilmington was able to win a pair over junior varsity squads, representing Winchester and last Saturday, Belmont. The games featured bloated final scores of 8-0 and 6-0 but neither of the wins, nor the offense, will be added to the Wildcats’ team statistics. Lapiana actually instructed his players to back off for the second halves of each contest out of the utmost respect for his opponents.
As this on and off, fractured hockey season reaches the final stretch, Lapiana will seek methods to offset a number of chronic issues, including long practice layoffs, lack of conditioning, a short bench, and of course, the ever-present Covid restrictions. Despite these deterrents, he is confident his team will thrive and finish with a flourish.
“This year, we are scoring goals and more girls have been involved in that scoring,” he said. “Of course, we’re getting contributions from Zoe and Ida but we’re also seeing production from Lily MacKenzie (2 goals, 3 assists), Katelin Halley (2 goals, 2 assists), and Toni Brunetto (4 assists). These five players have been the driving force behind our offense.”
The goaltending tandem of Maddie Sainato and Megan Mullarky has performed well in net, with Sainato working the varsity games and Mullarky handling the JV events. Lapiana is very pleased with both of his netminders.
What remains for the Wildcats, barring any unforeseeable scheduling changes, is a pair with Watertown and two more with Stoneham-Melrose to wrap up the season. There is also a rematch possibility with Wakefield if time allows.
“This season thus far has definitely been a long and tough ride,” said Bishop. “It’s a very on and off, confusing year for all winter sports team of 2021. Without any spectators and the season being cut in half, it has been heartbreaking for our team. But we’re trying our hardest to stay positive and make it the best it can be.”
