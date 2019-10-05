WILMINGTON — Miroslav Tashev has no shortage of experience as a businessman and a runner in the Wilmington community.
Tashev, 57, ran the 15th Annual Wilmington Half Marathon with a time of 1:31:51, which was good for the best time for a Wilmington resident in the half marathon, and a top 25 finish overall.
His love of the outdoors began at a young age, growing up in Bulgaria.
“My family was always active, we’d like to go hiking and stuff like that,” Tashev said.
Hiking turned into running for Tashev, who ran in high school and in college in Bulgaria. For Tashev, it wasn’t what races he ran that made him fall in love with running, but how.
Tashev’s running coaches would teach him and his teammates the art of orienteering, a very popular sport in Europe.
In layman’s terms, orienteering is running through trails and woods, but you would have to use a compass and map to get from one point to another, there weren’t any mile markers or cones.
“It was intense, not only did you have to run, but you also had to think.”
Once he graduated college, Tashev learned a trade. He worked in the agricultural business in Bulgaria, growing grapes.
He then moved to the United States in 1991. “It is a better opportunity, I came to learn something,” Tashev said.
Tashev got a job as a distributor at American Florist Supply in Wilmington, who imports flowers and delivers them to businesses in town.
“My employer wanted me to stay, then one thing led to another and I’ve been here for almost 30 years.”
He understands the impact local businesses have on an economy, which is why he runs this race when he can in his hometown.
“I like to be a part of the community,” he simply said with a grin.
Tashev says he likes to run at least six miles a day during the week if he isn’t busy working, with the distance increasing to eight to ten miles on Saturday and Sunday.
He is no stranger to running marathons. Tashev ran the Boston Marathon this past April and in April of 2018, finishing in roughly three hours and 30 minutes both years.
Even cutting the distance in half doesn’t faze Tashev, who had one goal in mind.
“I want to finish at a decent time, keep a good pace,” he said.
Tashev was even-keeled throughout the whole half marathon, representing the Wilmington community strong.
He crossed the finish line with cowbells ringing and his wife and daughter cheering for him, capping off a great Sunday morning.
“It’s good, it’s a very good feeling, that’s what you run for,” Tashev said.
