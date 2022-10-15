WILMINGTON – It certainly wasn't the greatest of weeks for the Wilmington High School Field Hockey team, but there’s enough time left in the season to still make some things happen.
The Wildcats ended in a disappointing 1-1 tie with Woburn last Thursday before Belmont came to town on Monday and dominated with a 6-0 victory.
The 0-1-1 week puts Wilmington at 3-9-1 and also knocked them out of the top 32 spots of the MIAA Division 3 Power Rankings. The top 32 teams, along with those teams with a .500 record or better, will qualify for next month's state tournament.
Head coach Leanne Ebert certainly knows that Belmont's a highly touted Division 1 team, and despite the score, there were several things she was happy with.
“We played hard when we had (offensive) corners. I thought our corners looked good but we weren't able to capitalize on them,” she said. “They stayed controlled, they got the plays off and so you have to look at the positives and under pressure, they were able to follow through and finish those players, and I thought that was a positive.
“We played a strong team. It's tough but now we just have to work hard at practice (on Tuesday) and get ready for Wakefield on Wednesday and then work hard on Thursday to get ready for Stoneham on Friday. We are focusing in on what's ahead and now what has happened behind us.”
Before that loss to Belmont, Wilmington played another Liberty Division team with Woburn and ended in a tie. Ebert said that the team just had an 'off day.'
“Woburn was a tough game for us. I'm not really sure why either. It was just an off game for us. It was hot, so I will say that I don't think they were quite ready for the heat part of it but they played in the heat before so not sure what was going on. They recognized that they were a little bit off (during Friday's) practice. That was a bit frustrating to end (in a tie),” she said.
Wilmington trailed 1-0 before Alexis Melvin tied it up. That was her fourth goal of the season, which leads the team as three others have one each.
“Alexis has really come on. I think she's gained a little bit more confidence. We have a young varsity team and this is her first year on varsity but she's a junior so that can be difficult,” said Ebert. “We have a heavy senior team again so that can be difficult. She's definitely has a nose for the net, she has come into herself with her speed and her ability. She has a nice long reach so it's all coming together for her and it's been fun to watch.”
Wilmington can get back on track this week, first with a game against Wakefield held on Wednesday with results not known as of presstime. In the first meeting, the Warriors came away with a 2-1 win. On Friday night at 6, the 'Cats will host Stoneham, and Wilmington won the first round, 1-0.
On Tuesday, the 'Cats will host the undefeated Watertown Raiders, who won 7-0 in the first match-up.
Two wins or a win and a tie this week should push the 'Cats back into the top-32.
“They are hard workers, they continue to come ready to practice and games and putting all of their effort in, so I really can't ask for more than that,” said Ebert.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.