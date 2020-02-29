CHELMSFORD – For the second time in three years, the Wilmington High School boys' hockey team has pulled off a big upset in the first round of the Division 2 North Sectional Tournament.
Back in 2018, the 'Cats were the No. 14 seed and knocked off the No. 3 seed Lynnfield, 2-1. And on Tuesday night, the No. 13 seed Wildcats knocked off a very strong No. 4 seed Marblehead, 3-1, played at the Chelmsford Forum.
With the win, Wilmington (10-8-3) will now play former Cape Ann League rival, No. 5 Triton Regional (15-4-2) — who got by No. 12 Winthrop 1-0 on Tuesday night – on Friday at the O'Brien Rink in Woburn beginning at 6:00 pm.
Should the 'Cats prevail in that game, they will face the winner of No. 1 Masconomet/No. 8 Boston Latin on Tuesday back at the Forum with the time to be announced.
Much like they have done all season, the 'Cats have relied heavily on their goalie, while getting timely goals. Tuesday night junior Sam Cedrone was absolutely magnificent from the start of the game, turning away 40-of-41 shots, while the one goal that went in was a deflection off one of his player's sticks.
"Survive and move on is the name of the game," said head coach Steve Scanlon. "I thought we had a good start, but when things were starting to not go our way, we started to get flustered. We gave up the fluke goal and we fell apart and were just unfocused. Then we played a better second period, we clamped down defensively and (Cedrone) was terrific. It’s gotten to a point where we really have to depend on him. He made some really good saves, particularly late and then we got the goals when we needed to."
Marblehead was missing two starting defensemen, and had to shift one of their top players Will Shull back to the blue line, and he was the one who got credited with the goal, coming at the 4:01 mark of the game.
Over the next five or six minutes, the 'Cats were vastly outplayed but senior Zach Kincaid bailed them out. After Cedrone made two huge saves, the puck bounced onto the stick of Kincaid on the left wing boards. He quickly moved up the ice and as he was coming into the Magicians' zone, he found himself on a 2-on-1, while another teammate was trailing the play. Kincaid from the left circle looked to pass but the defenseman started to go down, and as that happened, Kincaid rifled a hard snap shot to the top right hand corner for a beautiful – and huge – goal.
"Kincaid’s goal was huge for us and very similar to the game winner he got against Stoneham," said Scanlon. "He really snapped it to the top corner and he almost got a second one. He went to the same spot and the shot just went over the net."
Wilmington seemed to settle down in the final two periods and also slowed down Marblehead.
"I thought we did too. We used our third line more than they used theirs and I thought that would catch up to them in the third period," said Scanlon. "They have some good players over there. That first group they have has like 95 percent of their scoring on the season. We knew that coming in and they tried to hide those guys around, but we did a good job on them. It was a real good game. I thought we did a good job of settling down. I thought the kids who were playing in their first playoff game did a real good job with that."
Wilmington had several good bids in the second period as Matt Pendenza and Riley Fitzgerald were both denied, but then the 'Cats were able to get the game winner, again late in the period. On the power play, senior Joe Hill took the puck the length of the ice, down the right wing boards and he got to the right hand dot, he unleashed a low shot through the five-hole and into the far corner, making ot 2-1 with 3:06 to go.
In the third period, Cedrone held off a strong attack with 14 more saves. He made a quick leg save, with the puck going to Pendenza, who moved it up quickly to Hill, who then scored an empty-netter from the red line to ice the victory.
"Two goals for Joe and he’s been snakebitten for probably two weeks now so it’s good to see him get a couple, including that power play goal," said Scanlon.
Hill had the two goals and Kincaid the other, while, Cedrone picked up two assists, to go along with his 40 saves. Pendenza also had two assists and Jared Venezia had one.
The 'Cats will now move on to the bracket of eight teams with the Triton Vikings.
"We have heard good things about Triton — they have a real good first line and their goalie is very good. We will have our hands full. We will regroup tomorrow with a light day and then crank it back up on Thursday so we are ready to go," said Scanlon.
