Merrimack College junior tight end Tyler Roberts was recognized recently for his outstanding season, as he was selected to the NEC All-Conference First Team. Roberts was one of the most dangerous passing options at tight end in the NEC and also served as a top level blocker. He caught 52 passes on the year for 535 yards and six scores. His totals were good enough to finish second on the team in all three categories. He had a two-game stretch in October where he had 16 catches, 214 yards and four touchdowns to spark the Warrior offense.
Roberts closed out his season with a big game back on Saturday, November 20 against Bryant. While the game didn’t go the way the Warriors would have liked, as they suffered a 58-14 loss on Senior Day, Roberts had a huge individual day with eight catches for 82 yards.
More accolades continued to pour in for Roberts this week, when he was named to the New England Football Writers Association All-New England team, as announced Monday morning.
Endicott College senior running back John Kenney wrapped up his fine career with the Gulls with 509 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on the season, despite missing three games due to injury. Kenney returned from injury back on November 13 and responded in impressive fashion, rushing for 45 yards and a touchdown on ten carries, while also hauling in one pass for 14 yards in a 37-3 win over Nichols.
Bentley University sophomore defensive tackle Dean Nally saw action in six games for the Falcons this season, primarily on special teams. The 2020 graduate of Wilmington High, who captained the Wilmington High Football team as a senior was a two-time Lowell Sun All-Star selection as a member of the Wildcats.
SOCCER
Bentley University senior midfielder Dana Goulet was selected to the New England Women’s Intercollegiate Soccer Association Senior Bowl.
The NEWISA Senior Bowl brings together student-athletes from Division I, II and III women’s soccer programs in New England. To be eligible for selection, a student-athlete must be set to graduate from either undergraduate or graduate studies during the 2021-22 academic year.
Goulet, a team captain for the Falcons, was also voted to the All NE10 First Team as a midfielder. Goulet was Bentley’s co-leading scorer in the regular season with five goals and three assists for 13 points to lead the team in each of those categories. Three of Goulet’s goals this season were game-winners. Goulet started all 16 of Bentley’s regular season matches and led the team in minutes played with 1,479.
Three of Goulet’s goals were game-winners, against New Haven (Sept. 15), Adelphi (Sept. 21) and Le Moyne (Oct. 23). This is her second All-Conference honor, after she was named second team All-Conference for the 2019 season.
Brandeis University senior midfielder Daria Bakhtiari was recently selected to the All-UAA Second Team All-Star team in recognition of her outstanding season. Bakhtiari tied for the team lead with seven goals, including two in UAA play. She scored the game-winning in the team's upset of Chicago, and their first goal in the 2-1 win over Rochester. In addition to her offensive skill, Bakhtiari was one of the league's top defensive midfielders. This was the third time in her career that Bakhtiari has been recognized by the UAA for her accomplishments having been selected to the First Team in 2018 and receiving Honorable Mention honors in 2019.
Bakhtiari was part of a tremendous season for the Judges, helping to lead them to a 12-5-2 overall record and a first round win over Farmingdale State in the NCAA Division 3 Tournament, before being eliminated in the second round by MIT. The Judges finished the season ranked 20th in Division 3.
While of course disappointed to see the Judges season come to an end, Bakhtiari was proud of what her team was able to accomplish this season.
"I love everybody on the team, I love my seniors, and I'm ready to come back next year and support my team," Bakhtiari told the Brandeis website after the game.
The post season awards continue to pile up for Clark University women's soccer graduate student Sarah Berube. Berube, along with fellow seniors Morgan Small and Jamie Joseph were each selected to the NEWISA Division III Senior Bowl, as announced by the New England Women's Intercollegiate Soccer Association.
"I am thrilled to see Morgan, Jamie, and Sarah recognized by the coaches in our region," said head coach Brienne Smith. "New England is arguably the most competitive region in Division 3, loaded with talent across several elite conferences. To have three players earn this kind of recognition says a lot about our program, and is a reflection of a team that had notable success this season."
Berube led the Cougars backline this season and served as the team's primary corner and penalty kick taker. Clark's defense posted five shutouts this year and Berube started all 18 matches the team played this season. Berube was tied for the team lead with four assists this season and also added goals in games against Wellesley and Smith. The goal against Wellesley was a game-winning goal in overtime. Berube dished out a pair of assists in a 3-2 win over Springfield.
The Senior Bowl selection comes on the heels of Berube also being selected NEWMAC All-Conference First Team recently, as well as being named to the NEWMAC Academic All-Conference Team. In order to be selected for the All-Academic team, honorees must have met the following criteria: earned a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.5/4.0 scale or 4.35/5.0 scale after the 2021 spring semester, achieved second year academic status at their institution, and been a member of the varsity team for the entire season.
Lenoir-Rhyne senior midfielder Stephanie Figueiredo and her Bears teammates have advanced to the NCAA Regional Finals to be held this Friday in Pensacola, Florida, after picking up a big 2-0 win over Queens College on Sunday, November 21.
Figueiredo, a captain for the Bears is a big part of the reason for their advancing. In their previous game, a first round matchup with No. 10 ranked, Catawba, the teams played to a 0-0 regulation tie, before Lenoir-Rhyne advanced 3-1 on penalty kicks with Figueiredo scoring one of the Bears PK’s.
On the season, Figueredo has started all 20 games for the Bears, and tallied two assists, while providing exceptional leadership as one of the team’s captains.
Notre Dame senior forward Olivia Wingate advanced to the third round of the NCAA Tournament before finally being eliminated by Arkansas back on November 21. Wingate was a big reason for the Irish advancing to the third round, scoring the only regulation time goal of the game in a second round win over Purdue on November 19, a game the Irish would eventually win 4-3 on penalty kicks to advance. Wingate’s goal, her sixth of the season, tied the game at 1-1 for the Irish in the 28th minute.
The Irish fell to Arkansas 3-2 in the third round, but not before Wingate did her best to keep her team alive, tying the game at 2-2 in the 63rd minute. Her goal came Eva Gaetino hit a long through ball to Wingate, who used her dazzling speed for the breakaway and pushed the ball past the Arkansas keeper.
Wingate finished the season with seven goals and five assists, for 19 points, which placed her third on the team in scoring.
Wingate’s outstanding season caught the attention of the ACC coaches, as she was selected as a member of the All ACC Third Team.
Northeastern graduate student forward Kayla McCauley scored a late winner and the back line only allowed six total shots as No. 4 seed Northeastern women's soccer (9-8-1, 5-4-0 CAA) took down No. 1 seed UNC Wilmington (11-4-1, 7-2-0 CAA) 1-0 in the semifinals of the CAA tournament on November 4 at Rudd Field in Elon, North Carolina.
McCauley's goal came in the 88th minute as freshman forward Megan Putvinski (2) slid the ball across the box to junior forward Nina Dooley (1) who touched it over to McCauley in space. Her shot got past UNC Wilmington's keeper and nestled in the bottom corner for her first goal of the season and fifth of her career.
Northeastern battled hard in the next round as well, but they were eliminated by No. 2 seed Hofstra by a score of 2-1.
VOLLEYBALL
Worcester State sophomore middle blocker Maeve Cadagan and her Lancers teammates saw their tremendous season come to a tough end back on November 6 with a 3-2 (25-16, 21-25, 22-25, 25-21, 15-7) loss to Framingham State in the MASCAC championship game. Cadogan and the Lancers had captured the MASCAC regular season title with a perfect 7-0 record within the league.
Cadogan played well in defeat with five kills, one assist and two blocks. Cadogan finished her first collegiate season with 93 kills, 25 digs and 24 blocks.
BASKETBALL
Bentley University freshman forward Kylie DuCharme is off to a fine start to her college career, which should come as no surprise to anyone who saw her eclipse both the 1,000 point and 1,000 rebound marks during her career at Wilmington High.
Already averaging about 15 minutes of playing time per game, DuCharme has helped the Falcons to a 3-2 start to their season, averaging 5.2 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. In her collegiate debut back on November 12, DuCharme scored eight points and grabbed six rebounds in a 99-31 win over Carlow. She followed that up by scoring nine points and grabbing five rebounds in a 62-51 win over Stonehill on November 23. Most recently, she scored six points and had four rebounds in a 68-55 loss to Valdosta State this past Saturday.
Another former Wilmington High star is also off to a great start to her college career. Framingham State freshman guard Jenna Tavanese had 15 points and six rebounds for the Rams in a thrilling 67-66 win over Williams College on November 20. For the season, Tavanese is averaging 5.8 points and 2.5 rebounds per game.
The Wilmington High Girls Basketball program has yet another former star contributing at the college level, this time at Endicott College, where senior forward/center Morgan Bresnahan is coming off her best game of the season, scoring a season high seven points in a 67-60 win over Emerson last Wednesday. Bresnahan also had six rebounds and two blocks to help lead the Gulls to victory.
Fitchburg State sophomore guard Olivia Almeida continues the Wilmington High parade of stars, with her fast start to her career for the Falcons. Almeida has already started four of the Falcons first seven games on the season, and is averaging 4.1 points and 3.6 rebounds per game.
On November 13, Almeida had a season high eight points to go along with six rebounds in a 69-52 Falcons win over Anna Maria
ICE HOCKEY
UMass Dartmouth freshman forward Tim Kippenberger had a huge day this past Sunday in the Corsairs 5-4 win over Suffolk University. Kippenberger not only scored the first goal of his collegiate career in the second period to give the Corsairs a 3-2 lead at the time, but later in the game he scored what would prove to be the game winning goal, making the score 5-3 just 1:32 into the third period.
Westfield State junior forward Justin Collins recently had a stretch where he picked up assists in three consecutive games, tallying helpers on November 13 against Worcester State, November 20 against Framingham State and November 23 against Johnson & Wales.
Collins now has four assists on the season, having played in eight of the Owls ten games, helping to lead them to a 4-3-1 overall record
Salem State forward Billy Falter picked up his first point of the season on November 23rd and it was a big one, as he assisted on the Vikings game winning goal with under five minutes left in a 4-3 win over Southern Maine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.