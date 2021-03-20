WILMINGTON – In life, Owen Surette says that he's a “go with the flow” kind of fellow.
In athletics, although he's been a little bit all over the place, he's an athlete for sure, and a real good one. Give him a ball, or running shoes and he not only will perform with the best of them, but he's versatile, tough, gritty and more importantly than anything else, he's the ultimate team player.
Then there's academically and again he strives. That excellence has opened up some doors for him as he's already been accepted to Northeastern University and URI, while he awaits to hear from Bentley University and Wake Forest.
Ask him what he wants to study or do later on in his life and he's got a pretty impressive plan.
“My main goal is to be an entrepreneur and open up my own big business. I'd like to have like 200 employees (working for me),” he said. “I'm really passionate about business and I love the show, 'Shark Tank'. I want to get into college, get my networking to its maximum. Then I want to have someone else possibly come up with a brilliant idea and maybe they are not as business oriented as me, so I help them with the idea and we go from there.”
While he will have plenty of time to build up a nice resume when he enters the 'real world', Surette has already built up an unique and interesting athletic resume here at WHS.
He has always been a three-seasoned athlete. As a ninth grader, he made the varsity soccer team, and was also a member of the JV Basketball team before going to outdoor track. As a sophomore, he was a three-sport varsity athlete in the same three sports.
Last year things changed. He decided to shift from soccer to cross-country and helped the Wildcats finish second at the Eastern Mass Division 4 Meet and then fourth at the All-State Division 2 Meet. In those two races – remind you competing for the first time in the sport – he finished 18th and 23rd, respectively, both times in the low 17 minute frame.
After that, he did indoor track, finishing tenth in the mile at the Eastern Mass D4 Meet. The outdoor track season was canceled with the pandemic which led to this senior year. He went back to soccer, and is now a member of the indoor season and will earn his tenth letter. He would've had 11 had it not been for COVID-19.
“During my freshman year, my mom (Christine) challenged me to see who could get more varsity letters between the two of us,” he said “She had eleven as a gymnast and a track athlete at Stoneham.”
Technically they are tied with 11 each, but for Owen, he was asked if he regrets bouncing around a bit.
“Last year, I decided to commit full time to running, so I did cross-country, winter track and then spring track was canceled. Over quarantine, I changed my mind and went back to soccer for my senior year and now I'm here with winter track and will (finish up) with spring track,” he said. “I try not to think too much about my decisions. I don't want to regret anything. I just like to go with the flow. I had a blast and just tons of fun on every single team I was on, all of the years.”
The soccer teams didn't have as many wins as they would have liked over the three years, but he said he still really enjoyed the experience. It seems as if running, or really track-and-field, is his best sport.
“Owen does it all. He does the javelin and pole vault with outdoor track,” said boys track coach Mike Kinney. “Above all of that, he's just a wicked, wicked good kid. He's just such a great student-athlete and I know (WHS Principal) Miss Peters loves him. Owen has been a part of that student advisory council at the state level.
“He did soccer this past fall, he's also done basketball, so he's just a real strong athlete. The thing about him is he is just such a great character kid. You couldn't ask for a better leader. He has great range (with the different running events) but he's just tough. You should see him in the workouts. We have to tone him down because he will just keep going. He's a great leader.”
In the spring of 2019 as a sophomore, Surette really emerged onto the scene. At the Division 3 Eastern Mass Championship Meet, he placed ninth in the pole vault clearing 9-6, was 13th in the mile at 4:45.62 and was 28th in the javelin, throwing 110-03.
After his fantastic cross-country season, last winter besides taking tenth in the mile at the state meet, he was part of the third place 4x800 relay team, joining Patrick O'Mahony, Greg Adamek and Brian Elderd. They ended up being the 17th best relay team in the entire state the following week at the All-State Meet.
Now as a senior captain, Surette is hoping he can pass his share of runners for this upcoming season. He'll compete in again in the mile and part of the 4x800. He was asked if he had some personal goals for this abbreviated season.
“Last year I had a huge goal of breaking 4:30 in the mile and getting into the 4:20’s. It was promising in the winter as I believe my best time was 4:36 so in the spring season, I was really hoping to get sub-4:30, but sadly the season ended,” he said.
His running days started when he was in middle school. His older brother Adam, who is now 22 and working in Pennsylvania as a geologist, was a runner at Shawsheen Tech.
“I remember going on runs with my brother like everyday when I was in the middle school and he was in the high school. He definitely inspired me to get into running,” said Owen, who also has a sister Emma, 20, who played hockey for three years at WHS. “I like (the sport of running is) physically demanding on your body. You have to be mentally tough to be run those six or seven, or even five miles a day.
“At the end of a race at a meet, just being able to have that last lap, after you had already run eleven of them or so, to be able to kick (and give it all you have). I like that.”
Surette said that depending on which college he attends, he will decide then if he is going to continue to run. If not, he has a fall back plan.
“Maybe ultimate frisbee or something like that,” said the 'go with the flow kind of fellow'.
