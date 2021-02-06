WILMINGTON – The stakes are obviously a little different this season, as are some of the players, but with each game this season, the Wilmington High Girls Basketball team looks to be rounding more and more into the form of the team that won the Middlesex League Freedom Division last season.
After struggling to an 0-2 start, the Wildcats have started to find their rhythm over the past couple of weeks, and that continued this past Saturday at Lawrence H. Cushing Gymnasium when they won their third game in a row, this time with a gritty, gutsy 47-44 win over Melrose that wasn’t decided until the final seconds.
The Wildcats were led by an incredible all-around per performance from senior co-captain Kylie DuCharme, who had 29 points, to go along with a career high 27 rebounds, as well as five assists, five blocks and four steals. Fellow senior co-captain Jenna Sweeney added ten points of her own, while sophomore Jess Collins had four points and five rebounds, as well as two incredibly clutch free throws in the closing seconds to seal the victory.
Wilmington had to overcome quite a determined Melrose squad to pick up this win, as on numerous occasions it looked like the Wildcats were on the verge blowing the game open, leading by double digits. But each time Melrose would claw themselves back in the game. The Wildcats in turn, repelled each of the Red Raiders comeback attempts to move over .500 for the first time this season.
“That was a gutsy win,” Wilmington head coach Jessica Robinson said. “I thought the girls stuck to the game plan of locking down on defense, and we came up with some big rebounds when we needed to, and we gutted it out. Melrose is a very scrappy, physical team. They worked hard. They wanted it, but luckily we were able to stick to the game plan and win.”
That win wasn’t secured until the teams had played a wild fourth quarter. The Wildcats led 39-33 at the end of three quarters, and still held da 41-35 midway through the fourth before Melrose scored five straight to close within 41-40 with 3:20 left. Moments later, Sweeney scored on a layup off of a nice pass from DuCharme to make it 43-40.
A little later, after Melrose hit one of two free throws, DuCharme made the score 45-41 with a great drive to the hoop for two points with 1:12 left. Melrose however, as they had all game, fought back with a three-pointer to close within 45-44 with 50 seconds left.
That was where Collins took over for the Wildcats, as on Wilmington’s ensuing possession, she grabbed a key rebound and was fouled with 22.7 seconds left in the game. With ice water in her veins the super sophomore calmly stepped to the line and sank a pair of free throws to make it 47-44 in favor of the Wildcats.
Collins may have only had four points in the game, but those two were arguably the biggest of the night. And she also played tremendous defense, including one sequence late in the fourth quarter, when she came up with a blocked shot, only to see the Wildcats called for a foul. But she didn’t let that deter her, as moments later she came up with a big steal to return the ball to the Wildcats.
“Jess was guarding their best player for most of the game and she did a heck of a job on her,” Robinson said. “Their number two is a really tough player, a physical hard nosed player and Jess did a tremendous job defensively on her. Offensively she was a little bit off, but she didn’t let that affect her and then she knocked down those two free throws at the end.”
Early on the Wildcats looked to be well in control of this one, jumping out to leads of 8-0 and 10-3, with DuCharme scoring the first eight points of the game before senior Kiara Nadeau chipped in with a basket as well with four minutes left in the first quarter. Melrose would fight back, closing to within 13-9 at the end of the quarter.
It was more of the same in the second quarter with the Wildcats going on a 10-0 run midway through the quarter, with DuCharme and Sweeney doing the bulk of the damage during the run, to lead 25-13 with 3:02 left in the half. Once again Melrose fought back, outscoring the Wildcats 10-2 in the closing minutes of the half, and the teams went to the break with Wilmington holding a slim 27-23 lead
As close as Melrose kept the game, and as many times as they fought back, they were continuously held at bay by the Wildcats, and in particular DuCharme, who had 26 points and 17 rebounds in the Wildcats previous game before her monster performance on Saturday
“Kylie is getting into a rhythm,” Robinson said. “She put us on her back tonight. She paced the game and they really had no answer for her, as many teams don’t have an answer for her. I mean, she was phenomenal.”
The Wildcats will hit the road for their next two games, first traveling to Wakefield for a makeup game on Wednesday afternoon, with results not available as of the Town Crier’s press time. Then on Saturday, they will head to Watertown for a 10:30 am start before coming home to face the Red Raiders on Tuesday afternoon at 3:45 pm.
Robinson is hoping her team can keep up the momentum of the past few games.
“It’s a tough year, but we are starting to play well,” Robinson said. “We have used our time off the court to kind of start to come together, and build some team chemistry. They are really able to trust each other and rely on each other and that’s how you win close games like this.”
