WILMINGTON — As this past spring season approached, there were a lot of question marks surrounding the Wilmington High School junior varsity softball team’s upcoming season.
With numbers low across the board, the team was forced to roster 10 middle school players, including six eighth graders and four seventh graders to join the team’s one lone freshman on the diamond.
The Wildcats quickly put all doubts to rest. After a 15-1 season, the future of the program looks bright.
“These girls were such great girls to coach and they had a great time being teammates with each other,” said WHS coach William Norman. “They really wanted each other to succeed and I hope they take away what a great year it was. It was my pleasure to coach them.”
Norman was fully prepared to have to roster a handful of middle schoolers in order to field a team this spring. However, he was blown away at the immediate success his team enjoyed.
“I knew I’d have one of if not the youngest JV teams out there,” he said. “We have been using a waiver for eighth graders to play for the nine years I’ve been there and probably the last five we’ve included seventh graders also.
“I always get nervous for having such a young team compared to other towns but like previous years these group of girls far exceeded my expectations and showed me that they could handle the challenges that came to playing girls two, three and sometimes four years older than them,” the coach continued.
Norman’s pitching staff of Izzy Maiella, Ava Drodowski, and Sara Keck was at the center of the team’s consistent success this season.
“Izzy Maiella and Ava Drozdowski were two returning pitchers that I could count on to pitch well every game that they were in,” said the coach. “Each of them had games where they shut out the other team and racked up the strikeouts, as did Sara. Sara Keck was another pitcher I had full confidence in and also brought a big bat to the lineup including a monstrous home run. Those three pitchers were tremendous.”
When the opposition managed to put the ball in play, the Wildcat defense didn’t disappoint. An infield of Adyson Balter, Evelyn LaClair, Ella Gregorio, and Mia Mastropietro excelled at making all sorts of plays — from routine ground balls to backhand flips.
“Adyson Balter played a spectacular third base and had one of the most memorable plays of the year with an incredible backhand stop to get the batter at first,” recalled Norman. “Evelyn LaClair played a fantastic shortstop who also had her fair share of spectacular plays. Ella Gregorio and Mia Mastropietro both had some nice defensive plays at second base through the year that contributed to the team’s wins. Savannah Beatrice was fantastic at first base all year long making some great scoops.”
At the plate, both Beatrice, Olivia Raposa, and Jenna Giammarco were a force to be reckoned with.
“(Savannah’s) bat along with Olivia Raposa were probably the two most consistent and lethal hitters for team all year,” said Norman. “Jenna Giammarco was another returner from last year (and) her bat was hitting as well as anyone on the team and I think her teammates would agree. She was completely smoking the ball.”
In the outfield, Summer Sands dominated all three positions.
“Summer Sands was the one freshman that played and played all three outfield positions and had a spectacular (game) against Woburn,” said Norman.
Record aside, Norman will never forget this team.
“From the bus rides, to playing volleyball while the coach was late to practice, to coming to practice and games with great attitudes, I hope they will remember all the good times there were,” Norman concluded.
