Since there’s no high school football season this fall, the Town Crier has been publishing archive game stories of old WHS Football games, matching up the current week’s game. Below is the week four game from the October 11th, 1978 edition with the Wildcats defeating Methuen.
An improved Wilmington defense held off the resurgent Methuen Ranger offense and junior halfback Chris Briggs set up a touchdown with a 44-yard scamper and booted a 34-yard field goal as the Wildcats picked up win number two in the MVC with a 9-6 conquest of the Rangers at the WHS gridiron Saturday.
The Wildcats got out of the game early after taking the opening kickoff to their own 30 Briggs took off on his sweep that rolled to the Methuen 25. Five plays later, sophomore halfback Matt Phillips banged in for a seven yard touchdown and the 'Cats had a 6-0 lead with 7:47 left to play in the first quarter. The extra point try failed as Briggs missed a rare conversion.
Senior fullback Tim Moran helped spark the TD drive with a five-yard pickup to the Methuen seven on a fourth down situation.
The Wildcat defense came of age late in the first quarter as they shutdown a Ranger threat with a classic goal line stand. Methuen mounted its first serious drive of the game after an exchange of punts in the first quarter.
The Rangers kept the ball on the ground with senior quarterback Kevin Bradley handing the ball off to fullback Ron McGrath and Jon Morin. The visitors advanced the ball to the one yard line where the 'Cats shut down an inside plunge to regain possession.
The 'Cats played ball control in the second quarter as the Rangers had the ball for just four plays while Wilmington worked away at the clock.
The defense set up the second WHS scoring opportunity of the game when Rick Ballou recovered a fumble at the Methuen 30 and junior WHS quarterback John Robarge hit his ace receiver Dave Woods with a pass at the 11 yard line.
Briggs came on to boot a field goal, but it was nullified by a penalty and the Wildcats clung to their 6-0 lead at halftime.
The Rangers got a big break in the third quarter when a Robarge scamper for a touchdown from five yards out was called back thanks to a penalty. Briggs salvaged that third quarter effort with a 34-yard field goal with 5:50 left in the frame. Moran led that series with some fine inside running.
The Methuen offense got its act together after the ensuing kickoff as the Rangers went on a 10-play drive that was capped by a 12-yard Bradley to Wayne Holden touchdown pass with 2:23 left in the quarter.
The Wildcats took control of the game early in the fourth quarter and managed to drive the ball to the Ranger seven yard line before the march died.
Methuen drove to the Wilmington 39 before the 'Cats defense rose to the occasion to shut down Bradley and company.
The Wildcats racked up 208 yards of total offense to the Rangers 193. Coach John Ritchie's troops struck for 173 on the ground and 35 through the air, while the visitors managed 114 passing yards and 79 rushing. Wilmington had 12 first downs compared to Methuen's 11.
The tandem of Briggs and Moran was effective throughout the game as they each picked up 76 yards on the ground. Briggs lugged the ball 11 times while Moran had 18 carries on the afternoon.
Robarge connected on 5-of-11 passes with Woods catching one for 15 yards and Briggs a pair for 15.
