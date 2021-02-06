SOUTH CAROLINA/WILMINGTON, MA – When she was in middle school and then in high school, Amanda Keane told people that someday she would be on ESPN as a sports broadcaster. Former Wilmington High School Principal Eric Tracy wrote about it in his recommendation letter for the 2011 WHS graduate. In fact, Keane even told this writer that during a feature story back in February of her senior season when she was named to the Cape Ann League All-Conference girls' basketball team.
On Friday night, that lifetime dream became reality. Keane, who is a full-time sports anchor for Fox Carolina News in South Carolina, was a color commentator on ESPN during the Radford University/USC Upstate Women's College Basketball game which was streamed live on ESPN+, which is their subscription based streaming service.
“It was a dream come true to be able to have my name next to ESPN, something I have been talking about since I was a little kid,” she said. “My mom remembers me talking about it in middle school. I remember telling every college coach that recruited me that my goal was to get to ESPN one day. Mr. Tracy even wrote about it in my college recommendation letter... so I talked about it a lot.”
Keane was a four-year varsity basketball player in high school, while she was also a three-year varsity volleyball and lacrosse player at WHS. As a freshman, she played hoop at Arlington Catholic and was part of the team that advanced to the Division 2 North Sectional semi-finals. She ended up getting hurt that season, tearing her labrum, the same injury former Red Sox third baseman Mike Lowell had at the time.
She transferred to WHS and played her next three seasons under Jay Keane, who is also her father. Those three years were very successful as each of the teams participated in the state tournament, including her sophomore year with the Wildcats also losing in the D2 North sectional semi-finals.
When she graduated in June of 2011, she was not only a three-sport athlete, but was named the Performing Arts and Health Dynamics Student of the Year. She went on to Roger Williams University in Rhode Island, continued to play basketball and she graduated in 2015 with a BA in Journalism/Political Science.
As her days of college were winding down, she started her career on television. She was an on-air talent for the Rhode Island Lottery, before landing a sports anchor's job at WAGM in Presque Island, Maine. She worked there for a bit before taking the same role at Springfield Western Mass News Station. In February of 2019 while working there, she donated ten inches of her hair to the 'Locks of Love' helping those people with cancer.
Shortly after that, she made a leap to become a full-time sports anchor in South Carolina, which includes covering Clemson University athletics as well as many other area collegiate and professional sports teams.
“My job now allows me to cover one of the greatest college football teams this generation in Clemson, and I'm also able to cover the South Carolina women's basketball team who is outstanding and goes deep into the NCAA tournament every year,” she said. “I cover everything from the (Atlanta) Braves, to the (Carolina) Panthers, to the high school teams in every sport. You have to know a little bit about everything.”
While she has to know a little bit of everything, she does know a lot about basketball.
“I started out as a referee for the Wilmington Rec Leagues when I was in high school,” she said. “With my full time job as a Sports Anchor I didn't have a schedule that allowed me to continue to coach or referee but I have always wanted to stay in the game. With that in depth knowledge of the game from all sides of it playing, coaching, and officiating, I was able to get on the broadcast for the first time Friday night.”
Radford defeated USC Upstate, 44-41, as Keane joined Brock Bowling, who did the play-by-play.
“I'm still a sports anchor at Fox Carolina in Greenville, SC but have always wanted to break into the basketball world as an analyst,” she said. “I think its important that kids in a community like Wilmington see someone who went to their schools and played on the same court go out and follow their passion. I still have a long way to go before I'm hosting Sports Center but I'm a little bit closer every day. I’m just trying to make the most out of every opportunity that comes my way.”
Keane has been asked by ESPN+ to do two additional games, February 19th with USC Upstate against George Washington University and then on February 26th when Upstate takes on Charleston Southern.
