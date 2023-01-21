WATERTOWN – Prior to last Wednesday's game, the Wilmington High School boys' ice hockey team was in complete desperation mode. Without a win in their first seven games, the 'Cats absolutely had to beat Stoneham at home if it wanted to salvage the season and finally put some crooked numbers into the left hand column.
Not only did the Wildcats defeat Stoneham, 4-1 which included killing off a number of penalties and being totally outplayed in the third period – but the success continued with a hard-earned, tough road win on Saturday against a real solid Watertown team, 3-2 with Nate Alberti scoring the game winner in the 4-on-4 overtime period.
That game goes down as a win in Middlesex League play but as a tie for state tournament qualifications.
While Wilmington's first line of Matt O'Brien, Alberti and Mike Daniels combined for 11 points in the two games, the story behind the two wins was the play of senior goalie Kevin Finnegan, who was excellent between the pipes. In both games, Wilmington was outshot including 31-26 against Stoneham and 37-24 against Watertown. Finnegan came up with 65 saves in 68 attempts.
"He played well and he made the saves that he needed to make. He saw a lot of rubber and he was good. It was good to see, especially second night in a row for him," said head coach Steve Scanlon.
The strong week of play started last Wednesday with the 4-1 victory over Stoneham. The game was scoreless after the first with Wilmington holding an 8-3 shot advantage. Then in the second, the 'Cats scored two as Brian Barry scored on an unassisted goal and then Alberti scored on an assist from defenseman Owen White, who continues his strong play.
The 'Cats made it 3-0 early in the third as Barry scored on the power play with a helper from White. Stoneham scored to cut it to 3-1 and that was part of a long series of penalties on the 'Cats.
"They pounded us in the third period. We took a ton of penalties. On their power plays, Stoneham peppered us with shots and Finnegan was good. He made the saves and also our kids did a great job on those penalty kills, blocking shots and everything," said Scanlon.
Daniels scored an empty-netter to put the game away with assists going to O'Brien as well as goalie Finnegan.
Three days later, the 'Cats went on the road to face Watertown, the same team that had played Belmont, one of the top teams in the entire state, to a scoreless tie. Wilmington played very well and came away with the victory, to now make it two in a row.
"Watertown was a good game. They're a good, solid three-line team. They have a good goaltender and they work real hard so we knew that we were going to be in for a struggle," said Scanlon. "To beat them was a good win. We know what kind of team that they are – they play in a lot of low scoring games and they are a stingy, defensive team. To beat them on the road too, was good. It was their alumni day game and they had an extra crowd there."
The game was scoreless until the 'Cats got on the board with just eight seconds left in the period as O'Brien found the back of the net with assists going to Alberti and White.
Neither team scored in the second period and the 'Cats lung to the 1-0 lead. In the third, the teams combined to score three goals within a time frame of 3:08. Watertown scored the first and third goals, while, O'Brien scored the middle one with helpers from Daniels and Alberti. With the game tied at 2-2, neither team scored during the rest of regulation, which set-up Alberti's dramatics in overtime, scoring with 1:23 to go with the assist going to Daniels.
"You hope that these two wins gets some confidence back in us. Right away when you put some goals in the net and win a game, you can see that the kids on the team are more up. We felt good going down to Watertown, but we knew it was going to be a dogfight and it was as we won that one in overtime. It gives us a lift. It was a good week (for us) with two wins," said Scanlon.
On Friday and then on Tuesday, the MIAA released its Power Rankings and Wilmington was No. 25 in Division 2 and then moved down to No. 24 on the updated list. If the season were to end today, that would put them against the No. 9 seed North Attleboro.
"That's pretty much where we thought we'd be – (ranked) 25 out of the group with our schedule. We're hoping to pull out some more wins and kind of like last year if you can get to six or seven wins, you're going to qualify because of (the opponents in) our league," said Scanlon.
On Wednesday night, the 'Cats faced Watertown in the second part of the unusual home-and-home series at home with results not known as of presstime. Then on Saturday, Wilmington will host Melrose, also 2-6-1, which includes a 3-2 win over Stoneham and a scoreless tie with Burlington, a team that topped the 'Cats earlier in the season.
"Melrose is a similar team to Watertown. They are not really talented offensively, but they are a stubborn defensive team. They have a really good goalie. They faced Reading and the kid made 50-something saves and lost 3-0. They have knocked some teams off just (by him)," said Scanlon. "They beat Stoneham by a goal. If you get down against them, it can be difficult. Saturday's our senior night, so I'm hoping or thinking that our kids will be charged up."
