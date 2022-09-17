WILMINGTON – For Roman Moretti, the proof is definitely in the pudding.
As a freshman, Moretti was a member of the JV Boys' Soccer team. Once that season ended, he knew that his days of kicking and heading a soccer ball were numbered because he was “a terrible soccer player,” so he switched gears and joined the cross-country team entering his sophomore year.
That was the season with the weird COVID-19 rules and virtual meets and so forth. Nevertheless, in his second varsity race, Moretti finished last for Wilmington in their loss to Burlington and had a 3.1 mile time of 25:40.
Last year as a junior, in the team's season opening loss to Arlington, Moretti had a time of 18:40 and was the top runner for the 'Cats.
That's right, in one year he dropped exactly seven minutes off of his 3.1 mile time, and went from finishing last to first!
And there's your proof that if you work hard, results will come!
“I just remember Roman coming out for the team two years ago when he was a sophomore,” said first-year boys' cross-country coach Joe Patrone, who was an assistant at the time. “He has come so far. The work he has put in and he's just worked so hard. His leadership ability (is also big for us). Roman and Christian (Niceforo) are more quiet whereas Jameson (Burns) is kind of loud, but all three of them are leaders in their own way. I'm been impressed with Roman to see how far he has come. I know he used to play soccer but he's found his niche here with running.”
While he has chopped down seven minutes from one year to the next, Moretti believes he has the opportunity this fall to chop his time down even further.
“My best time is 18:22 at I got that at our home course,” he said. “My goal is to get between 17 minutes and 17:30. I've never ran so much before this year. I think it's worth it. It makes me feel better. It's good to be busy.”
He certainly was busy – in fact the entire team was busy this past summer.
“Yes, we all did a lot of running over the summer. We got together nearly every day, pretty much six days a week. I think collectively we did between 350-400 miles over the summer. I think that's made me a lot better,” said Moretti.
Now a year older, bigger, stronger and more miles under his belt, really the sky is the limit for Moretti, who has a younger sister Natalie, who is a sprinter for the Austin Prep Track team, as well as a soccer player. Roman will be in the mix for the top three spots with Jameson Burns and Dean Ciampa, but the 'Cats will need more than just three strong guys in order to pick up more victories this season.
“We're definitely in a good place for the boys team. We have a bunch of new people and new coaches and we have a definite solid team. Knowing that only two guys left from last year's team, we're looking pretty good and we're all going to get better,” he said.
Besides the off-season training, Moretti said that the addition of new coaches, Joe Patrone and Brian Sheppard have also elevated things.
“We're definitely doing a lot more workouts this year and we're doing bigger mileage so that's kind of expected,” he said.
The season will get underway on Tuesday and after that no one knows exactly how everything will play out. Moretti also has no idea how his future will play out. He would like to perhaps get into some kind of engineering college, and he likes WPI, but hasn't buckled down yet to figure any of that out just yet. He does though have a plan for this team.
“We want to go to the All-State Meet. We didn't make it last year but we're a lot better this year so we're hoping we can do it. The girls made it last year so we're hoping both teams can do it this year,” he said.
