WILMINGTON — Encircled by photo-snapping family members, well-wishers, and supporters, an unassuming sixteen-year-old joined his teammates in hoisting the Northeast League William Parr Memorial trophy after edging Westford, 1-0, in the 2020 season finale on Monday night.
Wilmington pitcher Joey Dynan overcame nerves and a rocky start to lead the Wildcats to the title and close out the campaign at 8-3-1 overall. Dynan, who went the distance, fanned nine of the usually potent Westford hitters and allowed just a pair of hits in the outing.
His coach and father, Mark Dynan, didn’t mince words when he described the brilliant pitching performance.
“I’m really proud of him — so proud,” said the coach. “You could tell he was nervous. He’s only sixteen and playing with eighteen and nineteen-year-olds. He was pitching against a graduating senior going to Division 1. But inning after inning, he kept throwing harder and harder and got stronger as the game went on.”
It certainly wasn’t an easy road to the title, particularly during the final week after dropping a key game to South Division contender Billerica.
“Heading down the stretch, we needed a little help from our friends,” Dynan said. “We lost to Billerica last week, which gave them eight wins. If they won another game, they would have clinched. But North Reading, our rival over the past couple of years, beat them, 4-3, in their final game. Tonight, we had destiny in our own hands and the kids came through in a big way.”
Westford was certainly a team to be reckoned with. They had defeated Wilmington 4-1 in mid-July and were riding a respectable 7-4 record coming in. But trailing Newton by a point in the chase for the North Division title, the Grey Ghosts were in a must-win situation.
The game was contested at Wilmington High School but Westford was designated as the home team and would bat last. Leading off for the Wildcats was Nico Piazza who hit a nubber past the mound that was booted by the second baseman. The gift soon went by the boards, however, when Piazza tested the arm of Westford catcher Cole Kirby, who cut down the baserunner with ease.
Dynan seemed to be laboring somewhat in the ninety-degree heat and yielded a leadoff walk to Aaron Kreithen, soon followed by a basehit from Kyle Ellison. A ground ball out advanced both men into scoring position. With one out and two on, Dynan was in trouble. But coming to the rescue was shortstop Tyler Fenton who snagged a hard grounder and fired a surgical strike to take out Kreithen at the plate. Fenton also made a precision catch and throw to record the third out and get Dynan and the Wildcats safely out of the inning.
“Tyler Fenton played a game-and-a-half at shortstop tonight,” said Coach Dynan. “If Tyler wasn’t playing shortstop, we might not have won this game. He threw that guy out at the plate and made at least three other plays in the field.”
In the top of the second, Westford starter Will McNamara was throwing heat and struck out the side. Not to be outdone, Dynan matched his counterpart in the bottom of the inning, striking out three after walking the leadoff man.
The offensive stalemate continued into the third inning, although the Wildcats loaded the bases on a pair of Westford errors. With fan-favorite Vinny Scalfini aboard with a one-out walk, Fenton lifted one into center. The inbound throw was off the mark and both men were safe. Jim McCarron put down a textbook bunt, forcing Scalfini at third. Wilmington stayed alive on an error at short but came up empty when Drew Galluci, first pitch swinging, hit a comebacker to McNamara to end the threat.
Wilmington finally snapped the standoff at the midpoint when Brendan George drilled a basehit to leadoff and scored on a Harry Serounian RBI-double, the only extra-base hit of the contest. George had actually only made it to third but the wild throw in from left field tumbled into the Westford dugout and by rule, scored the go-ahead run.
Each pitcher faced one hitter over the minimum through the final three innings of the season. It was fitting that Joey Dynan would close out the game in dramatic fashion, by striking out the side in the seventh.
“With Joey pitching, Tyler playing defense, and Nico behind the plate, it made all the difference tonight,” said Coach Dynan. “And all the seniors came up big. I’m so proud of Brendon George getting that big hit and then Harry following-up with a hit to score the only run. I have to credit senior Vinny Scalfini, who has been a leader on this team for the past couple of years, as well as Joe Hartzell, who is loyal and hasn’t missed a game. And Tristan Ciampa, who injured his arm, is another senior who deserves recognition. Each played a role in our success and all of them deserve this championship title.”
