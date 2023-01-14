The Wilmington High School wrestling program has continued their uphill battle of a season last week in a dual meet against Burlington and a multi-meet with Greater Lowell and Salem.
The narrative for head coach Kevin Riley’s squad remains the same; a young, inexperienced group of wrestlers is making progress every practice and meet.
On Wednesday, that progress was highlighted when the Wildcats matched up against Burlington, falling by a score of 60-24.
While both Hannah Bryson (126-pound weight class) and Mason Kwiatkowski (120-pound weight class) picked up wins by forfeit, two other wrestlers defeated their opponents in matches.
Nickolas Iascone (152-pound weight class) pinned Tae-Son Mun at 0:27, and Riley is impressed with his development
“We’re really happy with Iascone right now,” said Riley. “He’s shown why he’s one of our captains, he’s doing a great job. That was a pretty quick win for him that night. He ran into some more competition later on against Greater Lowell and Salem but even with his loss, which really could have went either way against Salem, he’s going the distance. This is a kid who didn’t even wrestle in the postseason last year. He gave up that spot for the senior who was leaving. I tell him all the time that nobody knows who you are and that’s a good place to be right now because you’re surprising a lot of people.”
Dempsey Murphy, who is making his return from injury, has quickly found his step and pinned Omar Al Sarabi in the 220-pound weight class.
“Dempsey finally wrestled with us and he made quick work of his opponent as well,” said Riley. “The veterans that we have coming back this year, even though we don’t have many, they’re producing for us. They’re doing very well. Unfortunately Dempsey went ahead and he re-injured himself so over the weekend Dempsey was out of the lineup.”
On Saturday, Riley and his group looked to make some more strides in matchups with Greater Lowell and Salem.
The Wildcats ultimately fell to Greater Lowell by a score of 66-9 that included two Wilmington winners, as well as falling to Salem 66-0.
“We came out a little flat, but on top of that we got to give a lot of credit to Greater Lowell,” said Riley. “They got a great program over there. Salem is doing a great job with their program as well and we showed a little bit of that inexperience, especially in the upper weights.”
Iascone found himself in the win column yet again as he beat Trevor Chouinard by an 8-3 decision in the 152-pound weight class in a match that almost went the full six minutes.
The second win for Wilmington was Braedon Almas (132-pound weight class), pinning Carmine Cubelli at 1:55.
“He had a pretty good day for us, so we were very happy for him,” said Riley. “He’s settling in. I can’t say enough about Braedon, he’s a hardworking kid and I was very happy for him to get that win. That was a good win for him.”
Besides from inexperience, the injury bug continues to haunt the Wildcats. Julien Cella returned to the mat on Saturday following his injury suffered at the Sons of Italy tournament.
“He was not present for Burlington. He was coming back from his injury and we finally got him back on Saturday,” said Riley. “But you could tell there was a lot of rust there. He had been out for almost a month and it showed. He ran into a very good 145-pounder from Greater Lowell. They ended up going the distance but he ended up getting the best of Julien there and pinning him.”
Another wrestler that continues to impress Riley is Hannah Bryson, who is making strides faster than anyone expected.
“Hannah does a great job for us, she continues to battle,” said Riley. “She ran into a really tough opponent against Greater Lowell but she went the distance with the Salem kid. And she continues to just progress and amaze us being a first year wrestler. She’s doing a great job.”
Like Bryson, Michael Ings is also a wrestler that Riley has high praise for as he continues to give his all on the mat day in and day out.
“He comes in every day to practice and works real hard,” said Riley. “He takes a lot of these guys the distance, but then you run into some guys and you can tell they’ve been wrestling for four years and they got a lot of experience over him. The kid gives you everything he’s got.”
As a whole, Riley admits that Saturday was a tough day. But, with the challenges this team faces, he knows himself and his team need to stay the course and buy in.
“Our good guys matched up with their good guys on Saturday,” said Riley. “That was a tough day. And like I said to the kids, especially the younger guys, we just got to have faith in the process and eventually these things are going to start to pay off for you.”
Wilmington will continue their road ahead as they face off with Watertown in a dual meet on Wednesday as well as competing in the Woburn tournament on Saturday. For Saturday, Riley hopes Cella will get his wind back as well as Dempsey returning from another injury.
“I can’t say enough about the kids I have as far as their work ethic and what they put in,” said Riley. “And I hope that things will really start to click for them over the next couple of weeks. We’re looking at this as the next days of getting ready for that postseason where we only got about four weeks left and getting these guys ready.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.