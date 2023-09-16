Last week, several Wilmington High School squads didn’t waste any time getting back into the action as the fall season is upon us.
GIRLS SOCCER
The Wilmington High girls soccer team edged Tewksbury 3-1 in last Tuesday’s season opener at WHS.
Trailing 1-0 early in the first half, Jill Collins drew a penalty shot while emerging on a breakaway. Collins buried the opportunity, scoring her first of two goals in the contest to knot the game at one.
In the second half, Alison McElligott found Collins in front of the net, netting her second score of the game to provide the Wildcats with a 2-1 lead.
Wilmington wasn’t done yet.
With under 10 minutes to play, Arianna Cook made a move around a Tewksbury defender before firing a shot in the bottom right corner to seal the victory.
“To open the season with a win is always a nice feeling,” said Wilmington coach Alvaro Ibanez, who took over the program this season for long-time mentor Sue Hendee.
Last Thursday’s game against Reading was postponed due to the heat.
This week, Wilmington plays in Winchester on Tuesday and at home against Arlington on Thursday.
The Wildcats are coming off a 7-7-6 season where they suffered a second-round tournament loss to Danvers.
FIELD HOCKEY
After their first two games of the season, the Wilmington High field hockey team is still searching for its first win.
The ’Cats fell 5-0 at Winchester on Saturday before coming up short 3-0 to Arlington on Monday.
Amidst Saturday’s loss to Winchester, goalie Alyssa Stack made 25 stops to headline a strong Wildcat defensive effort.
On Monday, she added 18 more saves to her total.
Despite the pair of shutout losses, WHS coach Leanne Ebert is optimistic about her group.
“As a coaching staff, we couldn’t be more pleased with our team’s performance opening up against two highly competitive, large schools in the league,” said Ebert. “Our team is conditioned, they’re extremely coachable, work well together, and try their best at all times. We’re looking forward to watching their progress as the season continues.”
Wilmington returned to the field Wednesday against Wakefield and hosts Stoneham on Monday afternoon.
Last season, the ’Cats posted a 6-13-1 record that included their first postseason win in five years.
VOLLEYBALL
After a pair of 3-0 losses to Reading on Thursday and Winchester on Monday, the Wilmington High volleyball team is off to an 0-2 start.
In the season opener last week, the ’Cats fell 25-23, 25-14, and 25-10 through three sets of action.
Leading the way for Wilmington was Annabelle Lozzi (four kills, two blocks), Katherine Hao (six digs, 10 assists), and Gabby Kulevich (six digs).
“Reading has a great program with many returning varsity starters,” said WHS coach Mollie Pelletier. “We played very well the first set considering the strength of our opponent. I am excited to see our team grow and improve over the season.”
In Game 1, senior Paige Fuller’s serving gave the ’Cats a 4-1 lead. Moments later, Lozzi’s kill made it 10-5 and forced Reading to call a timeout.
A kill by Shaylan Bresnahan, service points from Hao and junior Sabrina Gray and plays by Lozzi and junior Veronika Loshak helped WHS rally from a 23-19 deficit and tie the at 23-23 before Reading won the final two points.
In set No. 2, Wilmington fell behind by scores of 7-0 and 11-3 early before fighting back.
Senior Anna Jancsics had an ace to get WHS on the board before nice play that saw Jancsics pass a ball to Hao, who set up Lozzi for a booming kill.
An ace by senior Maria Cummings and a service run by Lozzi actually cut Reading’s lead to 14-11 before the Rockets finally turned the set around.
In Game 3, a terrific down-the-line kill by Fuller was an early highlight for the ’Cats, but Reading built a 9-2 advantage and never looked back.
Senior Gabrielle Kulevich won a nice point on her serve in the third set.
Wilmington has a busy week ahead with matches against Arlington (Wednesday) and Lynn Classical (Friday).
Last fall, the ’Cats posted a 4-16 record that landed them one spot outside of playoff contention.
GOLF
Following their season opening loss to Winchester at the end of August, the ’Cats found themselves back in the loss column after falling 52-20 to Reading on Monday at Hillview Golf Course.
“(It was) a step in the right direction,” said WHS coach Mike Maloney. “We lucked out with the weather and we definitely ran into a buzz saw at the top of Reading’s lineup.
We’re making progress, so we’re on our way. Looking forward to next week.”
Wilmington has a week off until hitting the links with Stoneham on Monday.
CROSS COUNTRY
The Wilmington High boys and girls cross country teams opened up their season on Sept. 9 at the MSTCA Relays, held at Highland Park in Attleborough.
Wilmington ran six coed teams of two boys and one girl and the groups finished as follows (the top 10 teams in each division received medals):
• 8th place: the team of Gavin Dong, Addy Hunt and Jameson Burns - 27:33.7
• 11th place: the team of Mike Dynan, Hannah Bryson and Dean Ciampa - 28:46.4
• 15th place: the team of David Dynan, Charlotte Kiley and Jake Cronin - 31:08.8
• 21st place: the team of Nathan Cardin, Bella Zaya and Evan Cummings - 33:10.6
• 23rd place: the team of Spencer Bagtaz, Mia Stryhalaleck and Nick Samaha - 33:20.4
• 28th place: the team of Jay Karani, Kaitlyn Shackleford and Conor Burns - 34:54.4
WHS also ran a Freshman/Sophomore Boys team:
• 55th place: the team of Vincenzo Mondi, Krish Patel and Gavin Dong
And the last team that we ran was a Wilmington girls team:
• 38th place: the team of Tessa Cappione, Niki Douzepis and Cayley Israelson - 43:16.3
